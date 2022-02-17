Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant & Cocktail Week – Time to Get Out to Dine and More

Spread the love

If you are still hesitant to go out or are not sure what the restaurant scene looks like these days, there is no better time to get than now. There is a restaurant for everyone during the Seventh Annual Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week, taking place from February 18th through the 28th, presented by the Grunion Gazette. You don’t have to live in Long Beach to enjoy these dining deals, it is well worth the drive to eat brunch, dinner or make an entire day of it.

Meatballs from Michael’s Pizzeria

The beautiful Naples Island area features: the Naples Rib Company, Michael’s on Naples and Michael’s Pizzeria. Either version of Michael’s will provide you with a quintessential Italian dining experience. Michael’s Pizzeria offers their perfect pizza crust as you can choose from any pizza off of their regular menu, but I would strongly recommend that you go with the Lasagna Napoletana as you are not going to find a better version of this dish anywhere. Combine an appetizer of prosciutto with burrata cheese and pear brulee and finishing off your meal with tiramisu served to you by some of the best servers in all of Long Beach, well at $30 you will not find a better deal anywhere.

“Yokohama” Sesame Chicken Wonton Nachos from The Crooked Duck

When it comes to breakfast, The Crooked Duck is that local hidden spot that is anything but hidden to the locals and they line up every morning to enjoy the tasty menu. In addition to the Dine Out Long Beach menu, bring a few friends and try some of the other can’t miss items such as the “Yokohama” Sesame Chicken Wonton Nachos or hopefully you will visit on the day they serve up the unparalleled braised pork, chile verde omelet. There is no better way to begin your day with a great coffee cocktail, the over-the-top in house made bloody Mary or a mimosa or three. The Crooked Duck is open currently for breakfast and lunch, sadly not for dinner, but if you are hosting a private event, The Crooked Duck has an incredible staff and a menu that will please all. You can find The Crooked Duck at 5096 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

Crooked Duck Bloody Mary

Long Beach Tap House Ceviche

If you are visiting 2nd Street in Long Beach, there is no better place than Long Beach Tap House to grab a beer, burger or anything off of this menu that leaves your mouthwatering and having to make some tough choices when it comes to what to eat. Every burger on the menu it towering and delicious, but you can’t pass on the “Truffle Shuffle”. The giant patty is topped with black truffle brie, bacon that seems almost as thick as the burger and then finished off with house-made garlic aioli and arugula. You can put this up against any burger anywhere. Also make sure to try the recently added steak sandwich, featuring flawlessly sliced medium-rare steak, blue cheese crumbles on a roll that was made for this sandwich. Another menu item that is so good, there is no question that the Long Beach Tap House refuses to server anything that is not above and beyond delicious.

Long Beach Tap House Truffle Shuffle

Long Beach Tap House is one of those rare spots that the food is just as good as the beers on tap. From Smog City to Pizza Port, the list is tasty and always changing, meaning you are always going to find a great beer to pair with your food. A full bar is just that, you name a cocktail and they have it for you and they recently added a beautiful “Tap House Paloma” that was made to enjoy on a sunny Southern California afternoon.

Long Beach Tap House Steak Sandwich

For more information, visit: Long Beach Tap House

For more information, visit: Dine out Long Beach

Other restaurants participating in Dine Out Long Beach include: 123 Pho, 555 East, 908 Restaurant, Aji Peruvian Bamboo Club, Sideburns, Buono’s Pizzeria, Cafe Sevilla, District Wine, El Barrio Cantina, Haewah Dal, Hungry Angelina (plant-based), Jade, La Tarantella, L’Opera, Liv’s on 2nd, Lola’s on 4th and enjoy your weekend or a night out that will truly be memorable with London Boat Rental.

SUPPORT RESTAURANT WORKERS | ORDER AN IMAGINARY ITEM

Restaurants Care, our non-profit partner, provides relief, stability and hope for struggling California restaurant workers. From those working the front-of-the-house to those working the heart-of-the-house, Restaurants Care has yet to turn away a request. Show your support during Dine Out Long Beach by ordering an Imaginary item for $3 from a participating restaurant. They’re delicious and have zero calories yet are one of the most satisfying and nourishing items you’ll discover on the menu {we promise}. To learn more about our non-profit partner, visit restaurantscare.org.

(Photos Courtesy Vendela Martin)