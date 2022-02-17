Epochal Musical Battle Inspires Rembrandt’s March Concert

Spread the love

A war is approaching, one you will enjoy – “War of the Romantics” Pits Brahms Against Draeseke, Featuring Horns.

Evanston Performance at Nichols Concert Hall, Chicago’s at The Cliff Dwellers

The Romantic era pitted composers like Johannes Brahms, influenced by the legacy of Beethoven, against those of the New German School including Franz Liszt, Richard Wagner, and Felix Draeseke.

In the fourth concert of its 2021–2022 season, offered live and online, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians highlights the musical battle that raged in the 19th century, going down in history as the “War of the Romantics.”

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 pm at The Cliff Dwellers in Chicago and on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Evanston’s Nichols Concert Hall, Rembrandt presents the dueling talents of Johannes Brahms and Felix Draeseke, in a program not to be missed by chamber music lovers – and aspiring musical pugilists.

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians is Chicago’s premiere ensemble focused on classical and adventurous new chamber musical works. This fourth season concert features the skills of two superb horn players of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, Fritz Foss and Neil Kimel. The “fight-night” inspired concert juxtaposes Brahms’ Horn Trio in E-Flat Major, op. 40, and Draeseke’s Quintet in B-Flat Major, op. 48. Acclaimed pianist Victor Santiago Asunción rejoins Rembrandt for the concert.

About Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Founded in 1990, Chicago-based Rembrandt Chamber Musicians perpetuates classical chamber music as an accessible, engaging, and deeply personal living art form by presenting world-class performances of well-known masterworks and hidden gems from the Baroque period to the present; collaborating with guest artists; commissioning composers to create new musical works; and supporting young musicians through an annual high school chamber music competition and educational outreach initiatives. Rembrandt Chamber Musicians features principal members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago as core members of the ensemble. For more information, visit rembrandtchambermusicians

2021-2022 Calendar Listings

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

War of the Romantics

Fri., March 11 | 7:30 pm | The Cliff Dwellers Club

Sun., March 13 | 3:00 pm | Nichols Concert Hall

Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat Major, op. 40

Felix Draeseke: Quintet in B-flat Major, op. 48 for piano, strings, and horn

Photos: Courtesy of Rembrandt Chamber Musicians