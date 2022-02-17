Las Vegas Dinner Theater Standard ‘Marriage Can Be Murder’ Celebrates 22-Year Run with $22.22 Tickets and Free Vow Renewals on 2/22/22

Spread the love

Marriage Can Be Murder, Las Vegas’ longest-running fully-interactive dinner theater experience, is celebrating its 22nd year with a special show on Tuesday, February 22nd. On the lucky date of 2/22/22 tickets for the murder mystery comedy will be reduced nearly 75% to $22.22 and there will also be opportunities for free marriage vow renewals after the show.



“Our 22nd year is turning out to be Marriage can be Murder’s best year yet,” said co-creator Jayne Post. “We just announced our exciting new residency at ‘The Venue’ inside The Orleans Hotel and Casino and we couldn’t be more thrilled about the show’s ongoing success.”



Dubbed “Two’s Day,” 2/22/22 is expected to be a record-breaking day for Las Vegas ministers and wedding chapels.



“‘Two’s Day’ is a palindrome date and we know many couples will be eager to tie the knot or renew their marriage vows on such a fortuitous day,” Post continued. “We’re elated to offer complimentary vow renewals performed by an ordained minister as part of this special celebration.”



A Las Vegas entertainment staple, Eric Post and Jayne Post’s Marriage Can Be Murder is an interactive comedy-murder mystery that includes a three-course dinner served alongside the continuous performance of actors who are hidden among the audience. The highly immersive presentation treats audiences to a hilarious and engrossing evening, with attendees serving as participants in a whodunit rife with questionable alibis, unusual suspects and shocking revelations.



“The Venue” includes multiple stages around the space to keep guests deeply engaged and entertained throughout the evening. The plot, theme and actors change every three months, keeping the show fresh for returning guests eager to solve the mystery anew.



“As a costar and a Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, I’m able to ensure that all aspects of the dinner theater experience meet the high standard Las Vegas visitors expect from Marriage Can Be Murder,” said co-creator Eric Post. “We’re Vegas’ longest-running interactive dinner show because we strive to exceed the expectations of audiences and consistently deliver a presentation that’s fun, original, engaging and gastronomically delectable.”



For the February 22nd show, guests are offered a specially curated chef’s tasting menu to celebrate the occasion, including chicken and beef along with fresh mixed greens salad, two sides, and dessert. Vegetarian options are also available. There will be fresh sourdough bread where the dough is sourced from a local Italian artisanal restaurant, Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, and baked onsite. The dinner also includes non-alcoholic beverages.



Presented by Ivory Star Productions, Marriage Can Be Murder performs Thursday through Sunday, with this specially-priced one-time event occurring on Tuesday, February 22nd. The lobby and bar area open at 6 p.m. so that guests can gather to enjoy a cocktail before the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating and the start of salad service. The show starts promptly at 7:00 p.m. and lasts for two hours with two breaks.

