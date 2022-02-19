YNG Zuck Teases 3 Upcoming Song Releases At Star-Studded Valentine’s Day Fashion Show

Spread the love

Marc Zuckerman, better known by his artist moniker YNG Zuck at The Fashion House of The stars celebrity red-carpet valentines Party LA

Last Monday, celebrity guests at the For The Stars Fashion House in Los Angeles were treated to 3 brand-new, yet-to-be-released songs from YNG Zuck’s upcoming full-length, Expensive Taste. The annual Valentine’s Day party, thrown by fashion legend, Jacob Weir, was attended by a legion of supermodels, multi-platinum selling musicians, award-winning actors, and many of Hollywood’s most elite. The red carpet stretched far down the street, in Los Angeles’ Melrose Fashion District, with hundreds of admirers packing the city street and sidewalks, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrities.

YNG Zuck’s performances of Loose Ends, Vibin’, and Expensive Taste brought the house down, giving VIP guests a chance to preview his highly anticipated new album before anyone else. Personally styled by Weir himself, YNG Zuck looked as if he could have just as easily stepped directly off the pages of a fashion magazine.

The venue, drenched from floor-to-ceiling in deep red, featured Weir’s legendary fashion collections worn by the world’s biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Akon, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez, and more. Zuck’s Valentine’s Day outfit included parts of Weir’s prestigious collection, previously worn by Prince and Michael Jackson.

Photo Credits: Billy Hess Photos