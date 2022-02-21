National Margarita Day – Celebrate with Some Unique Recipes

Spread the love

National Margarita Day is celebrated on Tuesday, February 22nd this year and Splash Magazines Worldwide want to share below some delicious margarita recipes from 1800 Tequila and JAJA Tequila! Both 1800 and JAJA have put their own unique spins on the classic margarita for National Margarita Day, enhancing the unique flavors of their Blanco and Añejo expressions with fresh new flavors like watermelon, hibiscus and cucumber. Whether enjoyed poolside in hot weather, while out with friends, or as a simple pick-me-up after a day of work, these tasty margaritas promise something for every palette, ensuring that all can enjoy the tequila holiday in style!

JAJA Watermelon Lime Mashup Margarita

1 ½ oz. JAJA Blanco

2 oz. Limeade

Spiked seltzer

Watermelon (for garnish)

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Garnish with a watermelon wedge and a salted rim.

JAJA Hibiscus High Margarita

2 oz. JAJA Añejo

2 oz. hibiscus iced tea

Sparkling water

Blood orange (for garnish)

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Garnish with a blood orange wheel. 1800 Cucumber Margarita

1 ½ oz. 1800 Blanco

¾ oz. Triple Sec

½ oz. cucumber juice

¾ oz. lime juice

Pinch of salt

Directions: Combine all ingredients (and pinch of salt) into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon on a pick.