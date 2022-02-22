FAT TUESDAY AND MARDI GRAS SPECIALS AT CHICAGO BARS

NOLA Trivia, complimentary King Cakes, themed cocktails and more Fat Tuesday Drinks at aliveOneTuesday, March 1$5 to $6 drink specials Chicagoans are invited to join aliveOne as they host a Fat Tuesday celebration on Tuesday, March 1. In addition to half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., specials will include $5 Abita Purple Haze beers and $6 aliveOne Daiquiris.
THE OWL2521 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-235-5300 | www.owlbarchicago.comFat Tuesday Daiquiris at The OwlTuesday, March 1$6 Daiquiri specialLogan Square’s favorite 4 a.m. bar will be pouring $6 Daiquiris all night to celebrate Fat Tuesday on March 1. Guests can kick off the holiday with a half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or end the evening with one of The Owl’s famous late night dance parties.
