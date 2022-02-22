FAT TUESDAY AND MARDI GRAS SPECIALS AT CHICAGO BARS

Spread the love

NOLA Trivia, complimentary King Cakes, themed cocktails and more Fat Tuesday Drinks at aliveOneTuesday, March 1$5 to $6 drink specials Chicagoans are invited to join aliveOne as they host a Fat Tuesday celebration on Tuesday, March 1. In addition to half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., specials will include $5 Abita Purple Haze beers and $6 aliveOne Daiquiris.

Fat Tuesday Hurricane Special at Central Park BarTuesday, March 1$6 Hurricane special. Chicagoans are invited to get in the Mardi Gras spirit at Avondale's newest neighborhood bar, Central Park Bar on Fat Tuesday. Specials will include $6 Hurricane cocktails all night and half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Easy Bar's Annual Fat Tuesday Party with New Belgium Brewing Tuesday, March 1$4 New Belgium Beers and Complimentary King Cakes.Easy Bar will give away complimentary King Cakes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (while supplies last). Guests who find a baby in their King Cake will win New Belgium swag. New Belgium beers will be available on tap for $4 each. Half-price happy hour will also be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ESTELLE'S2013 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-782-0450 | www.estelleschicago.com Daiquiris and Jello Shots for Fat Tuesday at Estelle's Tuesday, March 1$5 to $10 drink specials To celebrate Mardi Gras, Estelle's will get the party started early with a half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. Guests can get in the spirit with a specialty $10 Plantation Pineapple Daiquiri and $5 Slrrrp Jello Shots. Festive beads and glow stick necklaces will be available while supplies last. Guests can stick around for a dance party with DJ Kinshame from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Fat Tuesday Specials at Remedy Tuesday, March 1$10 drink specials Remedy invites guests to get in the Mardi Gras spirit with Fat Tuesday specials on Tuesday, March 1. Themed drinks will include $10 Hurricane and Corpse Reviver cocktails. The bar will have themed decor, and all customers will receive Mardi Gras beads (while supplies last). Remedy will also provide a snack table with an array of junk food for late night munchies.

THE OWL2521 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-235-5300 | www.owlbarchicago.com Fat Tuesday Daiquiris at The OwlTuesday, March 1$6 Daiquiri specialLogan Square’s favorite 4 a.m. bar will be pouring $6 Daiquiris all night to celebrate Fat Tuesday on March 1. Guests can kick off the holiday with a half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or end the evening with one of The Owl’s famous late night dance parties.

