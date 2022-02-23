ST. PATRICK’S DAY HAPPENINGS AT CHICAGO BARS AND RESTAURANTS

Party packages, a “Day O’ The Snakes” party, a hangover brunch and more- read on.
aliveOne2683 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-348-9800 | www.aliveone.comSt. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour at aliveOneSaturday, March 12 and Thursday, March 17$5 green beer and half-price happy hourOn Saturday, March 12, parade-goers looking for an escape from downtown can head to aliveOne in Lincoln Park. The bar will have festive decorations and specials like $5 green beer and half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On the actual holiday, Thursday, March 17, aliveOne will have FREE live music and half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Green beer will also be available for $5 while supplies last.Guests can safely enjoy the festivities in Graystone’s winterized, heated beer garden. The space features string lights overhead, seven TVs, and games like bags, giant Jenga and giant Connect 4. For table reservations, email [email protected]
PHOTOS (courtesy of aliveOne CENTRAL PARK BAR2924 N. Central Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | 773-698-6063 | www.centralparkbarchicago.comSt. Patrick’s Day Drink Combo at Central Park Bar Saturday, March 12 and Thursday, March 17$8.50 Guinness and Jameson shot combo Chicagoans looking for a low-key St. Patrick’s Day celebration can enjoy festive drink specials at Avondale’s newest neighborhood bar, Central Park Bar. Specials for Saturday, March 12 and Thursday, March 17 will include an $8.50 Guinness and Jameson shot combo. On Thursday, March 17 only, guests can also enjoy half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar) EASY BAR1944 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622 | 773-227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.comSt. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour at Easy Bar Saturday, March 12 & Thursday, March 17 $5 to $7.50 drink specialsEasy Bar will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Guests who enjoyed the morning parade and river dyeing can refuel with a half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Specials available all evening will include $7.50 Guinness and $6 Jameson shots. The Guinness and Jameson special will also be available on Thursday, March 17 along with half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $5 Fernet Branca shots and $6 Tito’s cocktails. PHOTOS (courtesy of Easy Bar): ESTELLE’S2013 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-782-0450 | www.estelleschicago.comLate Night St. Patrick’s Day Specials at Estelle’s Saturday, March 12$12 Guinness and Jameson Combo Estelle’s, Wicker Park’s popular late night destination, will keep the St. Patrick’s Day party going until 5 a.m. with a drink combo featuring Guinness with a shot of Jameson for $12. Estelle’s will also offer a Corned Beef Sandwich special for $12 available while supplies last.
PHOTOS (courtesy of Estelle’s)THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN3441 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | 773-666-5450 www.graystonechicago.comSt. Patrick’s Day “Eats and Beats” at Graystone TavernSaturday, March 12 $30 food and drink packageThe Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville will open early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 to celebrate Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The party will feature a DJ spinning jams all morning paired with a $30 food and drink package available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m that includes a breakfast buffet and unlimited drinks.
PHOTOS (credit: Papergirl PR) REMEDY1910 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-698-7715 |www.remedybarchicago.com“Day O’ The Snakes Park” at RemedyThursday, March 17$7 Snake Bites In recognition of the legend associated with St. Patrick, that he stood atop an Irish hillside and banished the snakes from Ireland, Remedy will feature a “Day O’ The Snakes” themed party on Thursday, March 17. The evening will feature $7 Snake Bites all evening and the bar will be decked out in snake decor.
PHOTOS (courtesy of Remedy):THE OWL2521 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-235-5300 | www.owlbarchicago.comSt. Patrick’s Day Weekend Drink Combo at The OwlSaturday, March 12 $9 Guinness and Jameson shot comboLocated a few blocks from the heart of Logan Square, The Owl will celebrate Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a drink combo featuring a pint of Guinness and a shot of Jameson for $9. Open until 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, revelers can head to The Owl for the after party and take part in one of the bar’s famous late night dance parties.
PHOTOS (courtesy of The Owl): THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP4128 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | 773-799-8881 | www.theramblerchicago.comSt. Patrick’s Day Party Packages & Hangover Brunch at The RamblerSaturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13$30 brunch & lunch packageTo celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago, The Rambler Kitchen + Tap in North Center will open early at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Two $30 per person food and drink packages will be available throughout the day for guests who book a table of 4 to 6. The Brunch Package will run 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and features corned beef hash, eggs, bacon, potato, waffles, and chicken tenders along with mimosas, bloody marys, and green draft beer. The Lunch Package, available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., includes corned beef and cabbage, chicken tenders, mac and cheese, nachos, mimosas, green draft beer and house liquor. Both packages include complimentary St. Patrick’s Day swag.
On Sunday, March 13, The Rambler will host a “Get The Green Out-Cha!” hangover brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The full brunch menu will be available as well as a “Traditional Irish” breakfast with eggs, bangers, grilled tomato, beans and rye bread. Guests can pair their meal with The Rambler’s “Irish Liquid Brunch”, a $15 bottomless green mimosa package, a $12 Irish Whiskey flight with Jameson, Proper 12, Tullamore Dew and Bushmills, and $4 Green Beer and $5 Guinness. Guests can reserve a table for brunch by emailing [email protected]
PHOTOS (courtesy of Papergirl PR)
