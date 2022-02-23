ST. PATRICK’S DAY HAPPENINGS AT CHICAGO BARS AND RESTAURANTS

St. Patrick’s Day “Eats and Beats” at Graystone TavernSaturday, March 12 $30 food and drink packageThe Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville will open early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 to celebrate Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The party will feature a DJ spinning jams all morning paired with a $30 food and drink package available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m that includes a breakfast buffet and unlimited drinks. PHOTOS (courtesy of Estelle’s)THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN3441 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | 773-666-5450 www.graystonechicago.comSt. Patrick’s Day “Eats and Beats” at Graystone TavernSaturday, March 12 $30 food and drink packageThe Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville will open early at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 to celebrate Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The party will feature a DJ spinning jams all morning paired with a $30 food and drink package available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m that includes a breakfast buffet and unlimited drinks.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar) EASY BAR1944 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622 | 773-227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.comSt. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour at Easy Bar Saturday, March 12 & Thursday, March 17 $5 to $7.50 drink specialsEasy Bar will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Guests who enjoyed the morning parade and river dyeing can refuel with a half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Specials available all evening will include $7.50 Guinness and $6 Jameson shots. The Guinness and Jameson special will also be available on Thursday, March 17 along with half-price happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., $5 Fernet Branca shots and $6 Tito’s cocktails. PHOTOS (courtesy of Easy Bar): ESTELLE’S2013 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-782-0450 | www.estelleschicago.comLate Night St. Patrick’s Day Specials at Estelle’s Saturday, March 12$12 Guinness and Jameson Combo Estelle’s, Wicker Park’s popular late night destination, will keep the St. Patrick’s Day party going until 5 a.m. with a drink combo featuring Guinness with a shot of Jameson for $12. Estelle’s will also offer a Corned Beef Sandwich special for $12 available while supplies last.