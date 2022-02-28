Celebrate at Copper Fox Pub and Banquet Hall Open in Charming Geneva, Ilinois

Spread the love

After the tremendous closing of so many favorite restaurants due to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as a dearth of new restaurants currently being launched it is heartening to see a father-son team, Curt and K.C. Gulbro defy the odds. K. C. Gulbro attended the University of Iowa to study English but found his true love and passion in the hospitality industry. He enrolled in culinary school at the College of DuPage and received his Culinary Arts Degree. He began a partnership with his father opening award-winning Foxfire.

K.C. and his Father, Curt Gulbro Co-Owners of FoxFire and Copper Fox Pub and Banquets

Copper Fox Pub and Banquet Hall conceived in 2020 and officially opened in April 2021 is another successful addition to the 2003 Foxfire Family. Copper Fox Pub has ample parking availability and is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Geneva 477 South Third Street.

K.C. Gulbro Chef Extraordinaire

Copper Fox Pub and Banquet Hall fit right into this delightful neighborly town. During the pandemic, both Foxfire and Copper Fox being good neighbors that they are donated countless meals to the staff at Northwestern Delnor and Central Dupage Hospitals. The Gulbro family is very involved in charity. “FoxFire has something for everyone,” says K.C. He strives to treat each and every customer like his neighbor, handling them with kindness while adhering to special requests and needs. His philosophy is to do the same with kitchen and wait staff which could explain that they are retaining loyal skilled employees for years while other businesses lose them.

Copper Fox Charity Event

Donated Meals to Northwestern and Central Dupage Hospitals Staff

Copper Fox has a full bar where Dustin, the pub’s premier mixologist, can serve you an innovative spectacular cocktail, craft beer, or fine wine. My friend thoroughly enjoyed Major Fashion (Bulleit Bourbon, brown sugar simple syrup, orange, and Angostura Bitter.

Copper Fox is the perfect spot for meeting after work with friends, which includes happy hour drinks and appetizers to suit every taste. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are accommodated. There are both lovely indoor and outdoor dining options (for good weather). There are also Fox Valley musicians and bands that are featured on special nights.

Grand Room

Copper Fox is excited to offer a return to Midwest family-friendly supper club dining in their Grand Room, a banquet hall that will seat 200 guests on weekends. They offer the very best of the tradition of Midwest Supper Clubs such as a prime rib, steak, chicken, and seafood selections. (I hear one of the specials is a classic succulent beef Wellington).

Copper Fox Pub

A friend and I had dinner in the pub recently. We were greeted by a gleaming copper fox sculpture in the foyer. Nick our host and server went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable. His suggestions for beverages, appetizers, entrees, and dessert were all spot on. The fireplace, wood, lighting, and stone all created an atmosphere that is extremely warm and comfortable. We were unfortunately not there on a night where they had live music. However, Nick informed us that, “The Geneva Dads really love the burgers Cooper Fox is famous for, with jazz accompaniment on scheduled music times.”

Foxfire Major Fashion Schnitzel Chop and Lobster Roll Photo: Courtesy of Lisa ©

We chose the homemade traditional Swedish meatballs with a touch of Lingonberry preserves as our starter. Geneva is known for its Annual Swedish Days Festival. Our entrees were Schnitzel Chop with fennel, Fuji apple puree, lemon cream sauce, and fingerling potatoes. I could not resist the creamy lobster salad roll on a toasted New England bun with homemade potato chips! The dishes were all presented beautifully. Emma the pastry chef served us a decadent delicious five-star chocolate dessert with raspberry preserves, fresh whip cream, and strawberries shaped into roses. The food was generous and luscious. I highly recommend a dining experience at Copper Fox and a stroll around Geneva. For more information about Copper Fox’s event space Board Room for corporate meetings with state of the art audiovisual capabilities, and or their Grand Room for private events, wedding receptions, and versatile menus please contact Copper Fox online or by phone (630) 526-7800.

Photos: Courtesy and Property of Foxfire unless otherwise specified.

Kitchen Hours are 11;00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday-open 11:00 through 10:00 p.m.