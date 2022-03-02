Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize Features Luxurious Accommodations, World Class Amenities on Idyllic Beach

Spread the love

Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize, an idyllic and luxurious beachfront resort located on the Ambergris Caye Island of Belize, is kicking off a summer special for guests seeking a luxurious beach getaway. Beginning July 6 to December 21, guests booking five nights at the resort will enjoy a sixth night free, the promotion excludes travel between November 20-27, 2022

“With vacation travel now top of mind, this special promotion offers guests just a little more time to fully unwind at the resort’s spa or at one of the many pools on the grounds, slowly enjoy a Belizean-inspired cocktail from the palapa styled Admiral Nelson’s bar, or explore all the wonderful activities the island has to offer,” said Janet Woollam, general manager of Victoria House Resort & Spa.

Victoria House Resort & Spa’s accommodations include quintessential tropical Casitas, standalone villas with private pools, ocean view villas, and elegantly decorated rooms in a two-story colonial style building. The resort also offers guests a full-service spa, with four treatment salons offering more than 36 different treatments, and a fitness facility.

Beach

Three distinct culinary establishments offer options for every palate and occasion. The Palmilla Restaurant delivers an elegant dining experience on the stunning waterfront, where guests can enjoy fresh, local seafood. For casual al-fresco dining, the casual Poolside Patio extending from Palmilla Restaurant onto the pool deck serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Belizean style palapa bar Admiral Nelsons features Caribbean-inspired cocktails and locally inspired bites.

Aerial (Beachfront Pool)

Perched at the edge of one of the most stunning natural wonders of the world, the Belize Barrier Reef, Victoria House Resort & Spa offers a variety of adventures including diving, snorkeling, fishing, and caving, with the help of experienced and veteran teams at the resort and PADI-certified Fantasea Dive Shop located on the property’s pier.

Guests can venture inland to explore ancient Mayan temples, limestone caves, and cenotes, or go zip-lining through tropical rainforests. Whether parasailing, exploring the island, or a diving experience at the World Heritage coral reef, the Victoria House concierge offers helpful activity guidance, experienced guides and transportation.

The summer special is available on July 6 and valid through December 21, 2022, excluding travel between November 20 to 27, 2022. Further details and how to book can be found here.

Wedding on the Beach

About Victoria House Resort & Spa

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, Victoria House is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town. The resort offers a taste of barefoot elegance that keeps guests coming back for more, with 42 guest rooms ranging in style from thatch roof casitas to beachfront villas with private pools, plantation-style rooms, and ocean view villas. The Palmilla Restaurant and Admiral Nelson’s Bar are renowned for fine food and drink complimented by extraordinary, personalized service. Attention to detail by staff and management alike has won accolades from international media and awards from prestigious organizations such as Conde Nast Traveler, Conde Nast Johansens. For more information, please visit: https://www.victoria-house.com/.

(Photos Courtesy Victoria House)