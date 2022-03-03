St. Patrick’s Day 2022 – Celebrate with Lost Irish

Spread the love

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most celebrated days of the year and you certainly don’t have to be Irish to join in, but some Irish Whiskey is a must. Lost Irish is a truly unique whiskey that brings a flavor like no other by using casks sourced from Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America, Lost Irish Whiskey captures multiple flavor profiles that reflect the global modern-day Irish community.

Tim Herlihy, an Irish native and whiskey expert launched Lost Irish whiskey with his childhood friend. Herlihy is a World Record holder for the World’s Biggest Irish Coffee (which took place in Chicago in 2017), he co-wrote “From Barley to Blarney — A Whiskey Lover’s Guide to Ireland”, and in 2016. When it comes to creating the perfect drink, who would know better than Herlihy who went on a 30-day Ultimate Irish Pub Tour visiting all 50 states searching for the Best Irish Pubs in America.

LOST IRISH COFFEE

Ingredients:1.5 oz Lost Irish.5 oz demerara syrup3.5 oz medium dark roast coffeeThumb of prepared heavy cream

Directions:1. Preheat a 6 oz heatproof glass by filling with hot water.2. Once warm, empty the glass.3. Add whiskey, simple syrup and coffee to glass and quickly stir to combine ingredients.4. Float a thumb layer of cream over the top

LOST IRISH COFFEE

LOST GOLD

This golden cocktail will tap into your adventurous side by providing notes of citrus and sweet fruit to its spicy finish.



Ingredients:2 oz (60 ml) Lost Irish.75 oz (20 ml) honey syrup.75 oz (20 ml) lemon juice

Directions:1. Combine all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker2. Shake until well chilled, about 10 seconds3. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

LOST GOLD

ABOUT LOST IRISH

www.lostirish.com

Born in Ireland. Lost in the world. Lost Irish is a new modern whiskey inspired by wanderlust for world travel, adventure, and the many stories of the Irish across the globe. Arriving just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Lost Irish is elevating festivities and celebrations with a more worldly whiskey full of flavor from around the globe – one bottle at a time. Made from casks sourced from six continents and triple distilled using all three whiskey production styles, Lost Irish embodies the wandering Irish Spirit like no other whiskey out there.



While the Lost Irish adventurous spirit brings creativity and originality, some practices are just too good to lose. Lost Irish celebrates Ireland’s triple distillation process, which delivers a renowned smoothness, unlike other whiskeys.

Tim Herlihy, co-founder of Lost Irish, proudly says “I’m so excited for people all around the world to experience Lost Irish, especially as St. Patrick’s Day draws closer. Rather than drinking a green beer, pick up a bottle of Lost Irish to elevate your St. Patrick’s Day festivities and celebrate the wandering Irish spirit wherever you are in the world.”

For those yearning to try this wanderlust-inspired whiskey, Lost Irish is available nationally through ReserveBar.com and in select states, including New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Texas.