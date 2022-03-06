The English Hotel and The Pepper Club Now Open in the Las Vegas Arts District

Spread the love

The English Hotel, Las Vegas‘ newest hotel is as unique for what it isn’t as for what it is. It is not on the strip; It is not in downtown Las Vegas; and it is not huge. In addition, it is not a gaming property. Read on and learn what it is and what the vision is.

Photo by Burt Davis

First, please note that the name of the hotel comes from four-time James Beard award winning celebrity chef Todd English, an investor and the face of the property. The English Hotel is an eclectic upscale boutique hotel with an awesome restaurant called the Pepper Club. Not coincidentally, it was named after English’s dog Pepper.

The four-story 38,000 square-foot boutique hotel features 74 rooms, a private pool deck, and a bar and restaurant with a patio and glass enclosed chef’s table. It’s location at 921 South Main Street makes it the first Celebrity Chef boutique, non-gaming hotel in the exploding Las Vegas Art District.

Steve Dennis Photo by Burt Davis

We spoke with the facility’s General Manager Steve Dennis who shared that there will be, “DJs, live music, and performers, occasionally a female ventriloquist”. That would have to be April Brucker, America’s foremost female ventriloquist who was at the event with her friend Wayne Newton wanna-be Dwayne Newton. “We’ll always have something going on,” Dennis said. “We figure 90% of our business will be locals… We’re basically an awesome restaurant that happens to have hotel rooms.”

April Brucker and “Dwayne Newton” Photo by Burt Davis

The work on this facility began some time ago and was interrupted by the pandemic. But finally, on 02-02-22 at 2:22 p.m., the pasta ribbbon was cut. I asked Todd English what he loves about the facilities. “I love that I get to have my own hotel. I designed the rooms, I designed the lay-out, the lobby, the restaurant, everything you see here with your eyes. This is what I created.”



The English Hotel was built from the ground up. It was developed by the Z Life Company the hotel is affiliated with Marriotts Tribute Portfolio and will be managed by Siteline Hospitality, a San Francisco company.

Photo by Burt Davis

This is a perfect spot for those who want an upscale facility without the fast paced spirit of the strip and downtown hotels. It is more like a refuge for guests who want access to the nearby strip or the Fremont Street area but don’t want to stay there. The secluded pool and attractive outdoor lounge offers a more away from it all, relaxed vibe.

Photo by Burt Davis



In addition, the hotel is dog friendly and minus those resort fees. It boasts luxury furnishings, floor to ceiling soundproof windows, and infinity view hallways and rooms. Add to that personal touches such as a family photo book for guests and various trees and plants dedicated to those involved in the Hotel. All of this and other amenities will make this an attractive alternative for discriminating upscale travelers. As a Vegas area local, I’m hoping there may be some incentives for locals to use this oasis as a staycation spot.



TODD ENGLISH

Todd English, an American celebrity chef, restauranteur, author and television personality has been at the forefront of the culinary scene for more than 30 years. With more than 20 innovative restaurant spanning the country, chef English is renowned for his numerous successful restaurant concepts including Olives, one of the most prestigious culinary brands in the nation, and Figs, it’s more casual sister restaurant concept.

Photo by Dianne Davis

English has expanded in Las Vegas with the Beast Modern Food Hall concept at Area 15 (2021) to Olives at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (2021), and now with the Pepper Club in the English Hotel in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Photo by Burt Davis

THE PEPPER CLUB RESTAURANT

Many might suggest that this brand new facility is a restaurant with a hotel as opposed to the opposite. Well, what a restaurant it is. This is an elevated culinary experience. The eatery – with the requisite bar as the centerpiece – offers an outstanding menu of Japanese Mediterranean Asian fusion.

Photo by Dianne Davis

Photos by Dianne Davis

It features a sushi bar, Teppanyaki grill and craft beer created by Beer District Brewing made exclusively for the Hotel. My husband and I sampled some of the delicious food during the VIP sneak peek ribbon-cutting event and it certainly has the Wow factor.

Photo by Dianne Davis

Local dignitaries were on hand for the pasta ribbon-cutting. Photo by Burt Davis

Mayor Carolyn Goodman was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in February and praised the project saying, “This is new, this is young, this is vibrant, this is Vegas!” We agree. Our sense was that the hype for the hotel was accurate. Reservations for the English Hotel can be made through The English Hotel or through Marriott.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman presented Todd English with a proclamation in recognition of the opening of the English Hotel and Pepper Club. Photo by Dianne Davis

Article by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis