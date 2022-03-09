Humanitarian, Women’s Empowerment Mentor and Attorney Gohar Abelian Speaks Up

Spread the love

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired your specific career path?

There are many different reasons why I chose to go to have a career as a lawyer. For one, I didn’t like to see people being taken advantage of in many different aspects of the law whether it was a contract, a personal injury or business transaction. Also, I realized very early on that our court system is broken and many people slip through the cracks, losing their freedom and truth. I didn’t like the way things were and that is why I became an attorney. I love supporting and encouraging women empowerment and empowering my community. I dedicate time to volunteering and helping close the justice gap which is a lot bigger than we think. I didn’t notice it so much growing up because my environment was diverse and happy. I’ve learned that being a minority and a woman in America sure isn’t the most ideal of circumstances, despite being a more “liberated” country. Even today— less affluent people, minorities and women are treated differently. I see it everyday, and it has tremendous effects on the outcome of a case and people’s livelihood. It isn’t fair and it certainly isn’t right which is why I’ve chosen to represent the people. So basically, I didn’t like the way things were and that is why I became an attorney.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started your Company?

I am known for going over and above in providing honest and effective legal representation, and getting maximum compensation for my clients. An interesting story was when I represented a family member who had lost all hope in our legal system because justice failed him many decades ago. He was hesitant to even go through this second time with a personal injury case, even though he had the injuries but didn’t believe he would actually be compensated at all for it. We ended up getting a six-digit settlement for him which literally blew his mind because he really didn’t believe it would happen. That success story is one of my favorites and it happened within my first year of practicing law. I am all about women empowerment, people empowerment and human rights. One of my pet peeves is when people are taken advantage of, so I’ve made it my job to protect people from big corporations, scammers and all the other bullies. So yes, I am that overprotective person in the legal world.

As a Personal injury lawyer: I’ve helped clients who were offered nothing attain maximized six-digit settlements for their injuries.

As a Contracts/trademark lawyer: I’ve helped dozens of businesses and influencers get the proper contracts and trademarks in place to avoid lawsuits which can likely run them out of business or unnecessary stress/ loss of money that they can avoid.

As Community lawyer: I am very involved in my community because public interest has always been a promise of mine– I make sure to dedicate time to use my legal knowledge and skills to pay it forward in my community. I volunteer at many events, speaking and moderating panels and I teach — from legal basics at the Los Angeles law library to tort law at a law school, and a lot more.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I love giving back to my community and I’m currently working on some motivational products to share with my community. It will help others by inspiring them to be who they want to be and encourage them to follow their dreams. I am working on many other new projects too which I am not ready to announce yet, but it’s all amazing. I think people will definitely appreciate it, be empowered and move forward. Stay tuned 🙂

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of a family/career?

My kids are everything and my greatest joy in life. I enjoy every single minute with them. We spend a lot of time together. I generally pick them up after school and we try to keep a strict weekly routine with all their extracurricular activities. I delegate a lot of the housework so I do have help. As women we have to learn to delegate and use our energy where it is most effective. I am a very present parent always involved in the daily upbringing of my kids but I delegate some chores around the house. They are my reason why– I’m out here trying to be the best mom I can be– setting an example for my kids. I worked from home for a very long time, and it’s a lot more difficult than it sounds. I still had great successes while working entirely from home. I highly suggest having a schedule with hourly tasks to push yourself into making sure things get done, otherwise, I for one will procrastic and do other things around the house. As my firm grew and my kids are back in school now after quarantine, it’s much easier for me to work from the office. Although there are so many apps and software programs to help my firm work remotely, I prefer physically being in the office space.

Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“One Day At A Time”… I went through law school with two small children and completed the two-year accelerated program at Southwestern Law School which is intense! Basically, no breaks… literally hitting the ground running into law school literally finishing one quarter on a Friday — handing in the last final, and then beginning the new quarter the following Monday (pretty much). Besides that, a lot of unexpected personal issues arose along the way which made law school a lot more challenging; however, I took it one day at a time– keeping a strict daily to-do list and holding myself accountable everyday; little by little, day by day, it all worked out. This is how I handle all the challenges in my life, whether it’s a difficult case or a personal obstacle, I take it one day at a time. I never thought I could block off the rest, but I’ve mastered that over the years. That’s something law school and bar prep may have taught me because I had no choice but to block other matters out in order to keep going.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: www.abelianlawfirm.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goharabelian

Other: https://www.instagram.com/abelianlawfirm