Smuin Ballet Announces Traveling Live and Online Spring Performances

San Francisco Bay Area – The Smuin Contemporary Ballet has announced it will close out its 28th season with ”Dance Series 2: P.S. Forever Smuin.” These shows will feature “Confessions” by Val Canipoli, Renaissance” by Amy Seiwert, and Premieres by Smuin artists Tessa Barbour and Brennan Wall. Dancers will travel April 29 to May 28 to perform in venues in San Francisco, Mountain View, and Carmel—- and to your streaming device at home or on the go.

Smuin artists Tessa Barbour and John Speed Orr are airborne in Val Caniparoli’s “Confessions,” part of the Dance Series 2: P.S. Forever Smuin program touring the Bay Area April 29-May 28, 2022. Photo by Chris Hardy; used with permission.

Val Caniparoli’s playful Confessions is an inventive offering enhanced by a soundtrack by American contemporary classical composer Nico Muhly and Faroese singer/songwriter Teitur. Premiering in 2021, the program was originally entitled If I Were a Sushi Roll, and this nine-part dance was the second of commissioned work from Caniparoli by Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille.

Amy Seiwert’s Renaissance ,a powerful offering described as being “loosely inspired by the 385-mile ‘Women’s Wall’ protest in India to create awareness of gender equality. The remembrance of this wall formed by millions of women joining hands to protest a religious ban on women of childbearing age from entering sacred Hindu temples is important. This performance is set to an empowering a cappella soundtrack by Oakland’s Kitka Women’s Vocal Ensemble specializing in traditional and contemporary Balkan, Slavac, and Caucasian vocal styling. This group has earned a nod from the National Endowment of the Arts and other authorities.

Renaissance: Smuin artists Terez Dean Orr and Ben Needham-Wood in Amy Seiwert’s “Renaissance,” part of the Dance Series 2: P.S. Forever Smuin program touring the Bay Area April 29-May 28, 2022. Photo by Chris Hardy; used with permission.

Smuin artists Tessa Barbour and Brennan Wall will expand on their brilliant 2021 Choreography Showcase creations presented and last spring’s “Smuin al Fresco” program. This work will be premiered on the company’s mainstage, however this program will also be offered as a virtual on-demand streaming option beginning in late May and running for several weeks.

Home viewers- out of necessity or preference- please do take advantage of these amazing offerings that will be coming right to your own streaming devices in the location of your choice and comfort. As always, these Smuin productions will be combining contemporary dance and contemporary and other notable soundtracks. Not to be missed! Dance Series 2: P.S. Forever Smuin will tour the Bay Area beginning with shows in San Francisco (April 29-May 7), continuing in Mountain View (May 19-22), and wrapping up in Carmel (May 27-28). Tickets ($25-$84) are available by calling the individual venues (see below for details) or visiting www.smuinballet.org.

Renaissance: Smuin artists Tessa Barbour and Peter Kurta (left), and Lauren Pschirrer and Ian Buchanan (right) in Amy Seiwert’s “Renaissance,” part of the Dance Series 2: P.S. Forever Smuin program touring the Bay Area April 29-May 28, 2022. Photo by Chris Hardy; used with permission.

About Smuin

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet within a distinctly American style, engaging and delighting audiences with uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Artistic Director since 2007, Celia Fushille has celebrated Michael Smuin’s legacy while enriching the company’s impressive repertoire by collaborating with inventive choreographers from around the world, commissioning world premieres, and bringing new contemporary.

SHOWS:

SAN FRANCISCO:

April 29-May 7, 2022

7:30pm Fri, Apr. 29

2pm & 7:30pm Sat, Apr. 30

2pm Sun, May 1

7:30pm Thurs, May 5

7:30pm Fri, May 6

2pm Sat, May 7



Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

700 Howard St., San Francisco

(415) 912-1899 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$84)

MOUNTAIN VIEW

May 19-22, 2022

7:30pm Thurs, May 19

7:30pm Fri, May 20

2pm & 7:30 pm Sat, May 21

2pm Sun, May 22



Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street, Mountain View

(650) 903-6000 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$79)

CARMEL:

May 27-28, 2022

7:30pm Fri, May 27

2pm Sat, May 28

Sunset Center

San Carlos Street at 9th Ave, Carmel-by-the-Sea

(831) 620-2048 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$79)

Discounts available for students and groups of 10 or more.