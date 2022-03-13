St. Patrick’s Day 2022 – Where to Go and What to Drink

Spread the love

St. Patrick’s Day is going to be back in full celebration mode this year and Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few of the best places and cocktails to prepare to let out your Irish spirit.

JAJA Watermelon Lime Mashup Margarita

1 ½ oz. JAJA Blanco

2 oz. Limeade

Spiked seltzer

Watermelon (for garnish)

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Garnish with a watermelon wedge and a salted rim. JAJA Hibiscus High Margarita

2 oz. JAJA Añejo

2 oz. hibiscus iced tea

Sparkling water

Blood orange (for garnish)

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass over ice. Garnish with a blood orange wheel. 1800 Cucumber Margarita

1 ½ oz. 1800 Blanco

¾ oz. Triple Sec

½ oz. cucumber juice

¾ oz. lime juice

Pinch of salt

Directions: Combine all ingredients (and pinch of salt) into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon on a pick.



This St. Patty’s Day, there’s no better place to celebrate than at Rì Rà Irish Pub inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. On March 17, Rì Rà will bring Ireland to Las Vegas for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration unlike any other. With nonstop live entertainment featuring a variety of Irish bands, authentic Irish menu specials, bagpipers, dancers and more, Rì Rà will embody the true meaning of the holiday all day long. On St. Patrick’s Day, Rì Rà will be open from 8:00 a.m. until midnight in celebration of the beloved holiday, so all St. Patty’s Day lovers can spend the whole day celebrating the Irish way. Guests will be served on a first come-first serve basis.

Rì Rà will also offer a special St. Patty’s Day menu, featuring Irish classics, to complete the holiday festivities.

St. Patrick’s Day Menu Items Include:

Starters:

Deviled Scotch Eggs Breaded and fried banger wrapped boiled egg, creamy deviled egg mousse

Corned Beef Wontons Shredded House brined corned beef, cream cheese, honey crushed red pepper, wonton skin, Thai chili Sauce

Potato Cakes Pan seared, mashed potato, green onion, cheddar cheese, savory sour cream, balsamic glaze drizzle



Pub Grub:

Publican Reuben Beer braised corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Marie Rose sauce, grilled rye

Dubliner Burger Fresh rosemary-infused lamb patty, goat cheese, whiskey onions, curry aioli, toasted bun



Irish Classics:

All- Day Irish Breakfast (Only served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.) 2 Eggs, Irish bangers and rashers, black and white pudding, grilled tomato, mushrooms and toast

Beef and Guinness Stew Tender Guinness stewed beef, barely and root vegetables, dollop of pub mashed potatoes

Fish and Chips Lager battered haddock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce or Irish remoulade, lemon wedge



Beef & Guinness Stew from Ri Ra Las Vegas

Velvet Taco , the trendsetting, elevated, taco restaurant serving unique, globally inspired recipes, announces the return of their once-a-year fan-favorite St. Patrick’s Day WTF (Weekly Taco Feature). Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Velvet Taco and try the WTF along with one of their boozy libations. Read below for details.

Kick Ass Margarita & Tacos (COURTESY Velvet Taco)

Velvet Taco locations across the nation announce their St. Patrick’s Day themed WTF, the Rueben, with grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, velvet sauce, house-made sauerkraut, and house-brined pickles on a flour tortilla ($5.50). The St. Patrick’s Day themed WTF represents the staple corned beef Irish dish served worldwide during the holiday.



Keep the party going with one of their boozy libations like the Kick Ass Margarita with Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar (rocks or frozen), the Ranch Water with Lunazul premium blanco tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, and lime, or the Paloma with Lunazul premium blanco tequila, Jarritos grapefruit soda, lime juice, agave nectar, and grapefruit.

WHEN:

March 16 – March 22

WHERE:

All Velvet Taco locations except Velvet Taco food hall locations

