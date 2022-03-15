Fire In The Hole! Opening Day Weekend is a Blast

Spread the love

Marina Del Rey Yacht Clubs held their annual Opening Day Weekend March 12th and 13th 2022. Day 1 began with Santa Monica Windjammers members only and dignitaries attending, 9:00 am on Saturday March 12 at its club house located at 13829 Mindanao Way in Marina Del Rey. The ceremony was held with historical information, Venice High School Allegros singing the national Anthem and Armed Forces Medleys. Commodore Kathy Bass and “the Caribbean Cruise Crew” invited all in attendance to enjoy a nice buffet breakfast, Champange and music.

Colour Guard presenting the Colours at Santa Monica Windjammer Yacht Club Opening Day ceremony

The 2nd Annual Marina Del Rey Opening Day Boat Parade completed the first day festivities with over 25 boats participating in the flotilla. The parade circled the main channel from 4:00 pm to 6:00 P.M.

Marina Del Rey Opening Day Boat Parade Flotilla

DCaptain Ron Orr Staff Commodore Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club leading the Marina Del Rey Opening Day Flotilla

Captain Gisele Melone, Marina Yacht Club Staff Commodore & IOBG Past Director District 11, enjoyed flying a 3ft IOBG Burgee on her yacht S.S. Purple Reign along with over 30 burgees representing yacht clubs along the South Bay. Marina Yacht Club “Best Yacht Club” winner of the 2021 Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade also participated in the traditional cannon fire which began promptly at 5:55pm.

California Yacht Club is celebrating their Centennial year 2022 with their theme, “Celebrate the Past Create the Future”. CYC, located at Cal Yacht Club Drive, Marina Del Rey, began its festivities at 11:00 am.

The Hathaway Family attending California Yacht Club 100th Opening Day

The Hathaway Family had a display of their first wooden boat and a Vintage Rolls Royce. Cannoneer Scott Jarema led the military medley and fired off the Cannon for the official opening day. The Club house was filled with a lunch buffet and 100 Coconut Tiki Drinks celebrating 100 years!

Marina Del Rey Opening Day 2 Commodore Scott LaMay and Christine leading Pacific Mariners Yacht Club Opening Day Ceremony

Day 2 of the Opening Day weekend featured Pacific Mariners Yacht Club, Best Overall winners of 2021 Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade. PMYC, located at Panay Way held its ceremonies at 11 am. Commodore Scott LaMay and Christine, along with the PMYC bridge welcomed members and dignitaries to enjoy their festivities with a live band, “Unkle Monkey” performing to entertain the club members. A magnificent buffet luncheon was enjoyed by all!