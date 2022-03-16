The Bourbon Room Hollywood – Live Music is Back in Rock n’ Roll Fashion

Spread the love

When it comes to iconic Rock n’ Roll venues, there is no place that has a history quite like Hollywood. With such a history, becoming part of that space can be a daunting task, The Bourbon Room Hollywood has created a venue that not only lives up to that history, but surely will create many memories of their own.

The Keef Richards at The Bourbon Room

The Bourbon Room was originally built for the hit musical Rock of Ages in July of 2019 and looked to be off to the races with success until Covid hit and Rock of Ages tragically lost the lead star, Nick Cordero after complications from Covid.

“After the loss of our talented, dear friend Nick, and being denied financial assistance from Save our Stages, and repeated shutdowns; it has been an uphill battle,” said Matthew Weaver, Owner of The Bourbon Room Hollywood. “Although the pandemic has been devastating, we used the opportunity to remodel and rebrand; and are ready to present locals and tourists with the ultimate live music and culinary entertainment experience.”

The Bourbon Room Hollywood reopened with a slight change as they are now Hollywood’s hottest new live music, entertainment and dining destination. You are always going to find great live with music that features a lineup of the best in rock n’ roll tribute acts in the country, comedy, nightlife and if you are looking for the truly iconic, they recently had the English Beat come back together to perform at The Bourbon Room.

The Bourbon Room is worth a visit just see how beautiful the venue is and enjoy one of their unique and handcrafted cocktails. The gorgeous 8,000 square-foot entertainment venue features a 200-seat custom theater, flooded with neon lights and signs from iconic clubs that made The Sunset Strip. This is not a typical nightclub music venue, The Bourbon Room features a million-dollar, state-of-the-art sound and lighting system and cutting-edge production for the ultimate live music experience. The walls display guitars and platinum records with zebra print carpet, bringing the history of The Sunset Strip to your experience. Every seat in the house makes you feel front row and the sound is crystal clear, making this the perfect concert setting.

Food from Executive Chef Frankie Guerrero and Cocktails

The Bourbon Room isn’t about just music as they have an incredible staff and bartenders that create tasty and unique cocktails that will keep you coming back. The menu features upscale comfort and bar food from Executive Chef Frankie Guerrero, craft cocktails, and a large selection of fine wine. Chef Frankie brings years of culinary experience with a focus on bar and comfort food. He has worked at some of Los Angeles’s most notable popups and restaurants supporting high-profile chefs like Tim Hollingsworth at Field LA and Free Play, Ludo Lefebvre at Trois Familia and Ludo Bird and at Neal Fraser’s Fritzi Coop, later morphing into Arts District Brewery. His most recent project was supporting B.J. Novak’s pop-up restaurant Chain for Tim Hollingsworth. Whether it is a cocktail, hanging out at the bar for drinks or just a fun night out, The Bourbon Room really offers every experience you are looking for.

As people venture back out and start enjoying all the things that used to be so commonplace, at the top of the list is concerts. Bringing that live music experience back to your life is exactly what The Bourbon Room does in a perfect Hollywood way. If you are looking for that one night out enjoying a concert that you will always remember, that is exactly what The Bourbon Room was designed to do.

About The Bourbon Room Hollywood

Located on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Bourbon Room brings the best in live music, nightlife, comedy, theater, and dining to Hollywood with the same edgy, rock and roll attitude that built The Sunset Strip. If Joe’s Pub and The Troubadour had a baby, it would be The Bourbon Room. The menu is curated by Chef Frankie Guerrero and features upscale comfort and bar food, craft cocktails, and fine wine. The Bourbon Room is also the gateway to a 200-seat custom-built theater, featuring cutting-edge production capabilities and a full-service bar, perfect for any event. Kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room hosts live performances of all genres in the main theater and offers an intimate, speakeasy cocktail lounge and restaurant for cocktails or a bite before or after a show. Plan your visit: Bourbon Room Hollywood

The Bourbon Room Hollywood is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. Hours of operation are 5:00 PM until 12:00 AM Sun-Wed and 5:00 PM -2:00 AM Thur-Sat. For more information and tickets, visit bourbonroomhollywood.com or follow @bourbonroomhollywood on social media.

Photos Courtesy: The Bourbon Room