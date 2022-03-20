Mad Hatter Tea Party Review – The Boozy Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Has Arrived in Chicago!

Spread the love

The Mad Hatter Tea Party in Chicago is a one-of-a-kind experience. Once you get through the rabbit hole, you are in for a boozy, immersive and tipsy-turbo cocktail adventure!

Brought to you by the team behind The Wizard’s Den and Beyond Cinema, this magical journey is one you won’t want to miss! Tickets are on sale now for the whimsical pop-up experience that’s coming to The Galway Arms, 2442 N Clark St, Chicago, Illinois, United States, 60614.

Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. Dive through the looking glass and into a fantasy world where you will play croquet with flamingos, paint the roses red and devour ‘Eat Me’ cake! Solve riddles and challenges just like Alice and unlock all the ingredients to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails. It’s all fun and games until someone steals the Queen of Hearts tarts!

The Mad Hatter assists in solving a riddle

Come and explore the magic and join the tea party to end all tea parties! This 90-minute alternate reality experience in Wonderland costs $47pp and includes 2x bespoke cocktails and ‘Eat Me’ cake/cookies.

The White Rabbit

My personal experience at The Mad Hatter Tea Party was a one of a kind experience. My guest and I felt as if we were Wonderland itself with all of the story’s quirky, yet fascinating characters. Everything was magical, imaginative and very creatively done.

The pop up was held in a long room upstairs at The Galway Arms. When we went up the stairs, we were greeted by the Mad Hatter and White Rabbit. Each actor was a character from the story and played the parts well with pseudo, yet believable English dialects/accents. They seated us at a table covered with a lace tablecloth, decorative trinkets, teacups and teapots.

Try Me Cookies

The Tea Party table decor

The Tea Party table decor

The interior boasted a detailed, colorful display of images, decor and colored hanging lights and vines. To one side of our table was the Cheshire Cat, grinning mischievously at us against a wall with flowers. When we looked in the other direction, we could see Alice’s legs and dress hanging from the ceiling above huge mushrooms, as if she was falling down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. We also got to witness the Queen of Hearts choose people from the audience that would “lose their heads!”

The Queen of Hearts

Alice coming down the rabbit hole

Time to solve the riddles to make tea

During the tea party experience at our table, there were “Try Me” cookies to eat (similar to what Alice eats in the story to change her size), which were tasty sugar cookies. As for the actual “tea,” it was up to our table or “team” to solve a series of riddles and collect ingredients to concoct the “tea” for our teapot called the “Diploma of Tea Making.” Solving the riddles to make the “tea” was delightfully inventive and quite enjoyable to participate in. There were also various cocktails served, which were all delicious. (The only thing my friend and I wished was that there had been extra nibbles, or water offered, to enjoy along with the drinks).

Each riddle solved was a hard earned ingredient to our “tea”

The grand finale of the evening was a berry flavored cocktail served with a foam head. We were all given a mini paintbrush and edible paint to paint “the roses red” on the foam. The winner (my guest!) received an extra cocktail to drink.

The Mad Hatter Tea Party was an extremely clever, enjoyable pop up experience that I highly recommend you do not miss. Head down the rabbit hole to discover your inner Mad Hatter!

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

This event has been a huge hit, selling out Sydney & Melbourne before beginning a USA tour and selling out Pittsburgh, Denver & San Francisco. Book your tickets now with this link.