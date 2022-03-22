Murder On The Orient Express Review – Hercule Poirot Mystery

Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Heather Deerfield as Hercule Poirot and Sara Jane Nash as\ Monsieur Bouc photo by Ken Jacques

Coronary Playhouse Presents, during its 76 season the San Diego Premiere of the classic Agatha Christie whodunit. “Murder On The Orient Express.” Adapted by stage by Ken Ludwig. Directed by Tyler Richards Hewes. Ken Ludwig was invited by the Agatha Christie Estate to write the Murder on the Orient Express stage version.Which has never been before been a play until recently. Ludwig with a vast resume of plays both on Broadway and London’s West End Theatre District. Agatha Christie stories are not usually funny but Ludwig incorporated humor to fit the stage. This show is captivating, well written, well acted, and funny. The total package of enjoyment for this type of play.

Cast – photo by Ken Jacques

The story Hercule Poirot, is on vacation in Istanbul in 1934. He is asked to return to London promptly for a case. He has three days to return to London and is invited by his friend Monsieur Bouk who runs The Orient Express to take the train. He agrees. There are eight passengers on board. One of them is murdered, and then the train invariably hits a snowbank, giving Hercule time to solve the murder.



Hercule Poirot is played by Heather Deerfield. A name I recognized when I saw it, meaning she stood out in my memory. The reason, she is an incredible actress. Her performance in the role of Poirot is masterful. Sara Jane Nash took on Monsieur Bouc,matching her counterpart. In the show there was a third actress playing the role of a man, Andrea Acuna, played the assistant, doing an entertaining job in the role. Not only were the ladies amazing. There were a whole host of accents going on, the actors each did a wonderful job, their diction clear. You could understand what they were saying. Best accent goes to Samuel Young, an asian actor, doing a fabulous Scottish accent, playing Colonel Arbuthnot. The incredible cast rounds out with, Dani Leandrfa Guinn, as Ann Debenham, Keith Foster, as the conductor, Kara Tuckfield , as the Princess, Amy Stanley, as Helen Hiubbard, Susan Branch, as Greta, Amelia Candia, as the Countess,Miguel Gongora Jr., as Samuel Ratchett. Lu Garcia, Kathryn Schellinger,DaniUcman,Julian Kulb, and MArgaret Hewes, round out this award caliber cast.

Cast – photo by Ken Jacques



The background design of the stage set is a work of art. Several slats that transfer from a picture of the Orient Express, to a dining cart and train corridor. I don’t know to whom the credit goes but the doors used to transfer between scenes is marvously choreographed, like a dance of doors. Seamlessly handled by yet another great touch. (stagehands (the dancers), dressed like engineers, wearing overalls and caps. Ingenious). The staging is another wonderful character of its own.

An evening of total entertainment not soon forgotten.Murder On The Orient Express

Coronado Playhouse

March 18 -April 16, 2022

1835 Strand Way Coronado619.435.4856

www.CoronadoPlayhouse.org



