Wow! Creations Pre-Oscar Celebrity Gift Lounge 2022 – Red Carpet and Gifting before the Oscar Weekend

ACTOR ISAAC SINGELTON AND ACTRESS/PRODUCER SANJINI BHAKTA

The fun and glamorous Wow! Creations Pre-Oscar Celebrity Lounge took place at the Universal Hilton, steps away from Universal Studios. Celebrity guests were treated to a red carpet, a woman playing beautiful music on a harp and a variety of gifts.

Many celebrity guests attended including prolific actors, actresses, Miss California U.S.A and Miss California Teen U.S.A.

MISS CALIFORNIA U.S.A.TEEN, CAMERON DOAN, ACTRESS SANJINI BHAKTA

Tastings of Capa Gagna Califonia Wines were offered to guests. WWE Star Leah Van Dale launched her wine company under Capa Gagna (Boss Bitch) in 2019. Leah created a brand of high quality wine at an affordable price and this “Boss Bitch” is a successful entrepreneur!

www.capacagna.com

The House of Orange, LLC had beautifully scented, fruit-based skin care and bath and body products. I was given a lovely strawberries and champagne soap cake. Owner, Farah’s products are handmade, non-toxic and are made of unique blends of super fruits and botanicals. A wide array of products include Cantaloupe and Cucumber Shampoo, Apple Seed and Bakunchiol Face Oil, Blue Spirulina Superfood Mask, Rapsberry and Collagen Cream, Pomegranate Rose Body Oil, Milk and Honey Soy Candle, Birthday Cake Soap Bar, Blood Orange and Goji Berry Whipped Sugar Scrub, Rose and Coconut Milk Cream Cleanser, Mango and Coconut Milk Bar, Lilac Blossom Soap Bar, Coconut Milk and Turmeric Soap Bar and many more products.

www.houseoforangeco.com

Misaky Crystal Treats sampled their edible Japanese treats made from seaweed and are vegan, gluten free, high in dietary fiber, are hand-made, non-addituve natural sweets. These delicious sweets were created by Alissa Miky and each box has many variety of flavors which include hibiscus, elderflower, strawberry, yuzu, cranberry, passion fruit, dragon fruits, rosewater, matcha, coconut, lime, cherry, guava, lavender, etc.

www.misaky.tokyo.com

Author Jay Styles displayed his book “Shattered But Not Broken” which was inspired by a true story – “Imagine being diagnosed for Lung Cancer …only to find out you never had Lung Cancer at all.” This heart breaking story is about a man who is diagnosed with lung cancer and is advised by doctors to undergo heart surgery, only to find out after surgery that not only did he not have lung cancer but that one of his lungs collapsed during the surgery. Jay Styles manages to present his case of being misdiagnosed by a public hospital before a judge despite many obstacles. Jay also made a movie trailer based on his story and book and looks forward to filming a feature film about it.

SANJINI BHAKTA AND AUTHOR JAY STYLES

Dan-O’s Seasoning is made with natural unrefined sea salt and the best herbs and spices. I received the Original, Hot Chipotle and Spicy as gifts. These spices have no MSG, are Non GMO, have low Sodium, No Sugar and are Gluten Free.

www.danosseasoning.com

William Andre (Dre) Buchanan had a display of various product placement products he represents such as Prevail Beef Jerky and Soda Jerk (rootbeer and orange cream). His company ILL 4 REAL Entertainment deals with marketing, advertising, sponsorship and promotions, management, music, film and event production, etc.

IG @Dre_ILL

Amour Propre showcasedluxurious wellness, beauty, jewelry and apparel products. Their soaps, lotions, body sprays and many other products smelt divine – scents such as almond body soufflé, rose water shower gel, coco crème body butter, etc. Tahera Christy is the creative director and all her products are hand-made with a lot of self love and natural ingredients. “Live in Love!”

www.amourp.com

Olive Oil Pantry” is owned by Caroline Elness which is an olive oil and balsamic tasting room in Northern California. She is a certified level 2 sommelier! The olive oils were made of basil, sage, rosemary, garlic and on her website you can choose many more options of favors – white truffle, toasted sesame, scallion infused, oregano infused, meyer lemon, blood orange and so many other flavors. The balsamic vinegars also come in a wide variety of flavors – apricot, blueberry, chocolate, coconut, grapefruit, raspberry, strawberry, peach, mango and so many other flavors. You can purchase these very high quality and delicious olive oils on her website.

www.oliveoilpantry.com

Bu Sunscreen products are environmentally friendly – they reduce harmful toxins in the air as they are non-aerosol. They come in a few scents – Fragrance Free, Natural Citrus and White Sage. SknVue is an APP that will soon be introduced and it will promote awareness and early detection of skin cancer, providing an actionable plan to improve and manage skin wellness – saving lives!

www.busunscreen.com



Absinthia Vermut, MBA products are made in California and are made with natural ingredients. Absinthia Blanche is made of grapes, anise, fennel and coriander. Absinthia Verte has tasting notes of added lemon balm and other organic herbs.

www.absinthia.com

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is made of 100% natural calcium bentonite clay from the Death Valley in California that can be mixed with apple cider vinegar, distilled water or green tea and can be applied to the face or body. It can be used as a facial mask, foot facial, for insect bites and bee stings, for sensitive skin, as a body pack and as an energy bath. Clays have been used for centuries to beautify and refresh as a facial mask. Cleopatra used clay from the Nile River. Roman spas used clay packs in their spas over 1000 years ago. Aztec Secret clay masks are good for deep pore cleansing. In the gift bag, I also received Jojoba Oil which is a natural oil rich in vitamins B and E.

Aztech Secret Health and Beauty was founded in 1982 by Patrick K. Roman and his mother Mary K. Roman.

SANJINI BHAKTA AND AZTEC-SECRET REPERSENTATIVE WILLIAM

www.aztec-secret.com

Rice Force skin care products were launched in 2002.. These Japanese skin care products which are made of rice help the skin with dryness, wrinkles, blemishes, dullness, clogged pores, sagging and other skin problems. The beautifully packaged guest gift boxes contained four products of Rice Force – Deep Moisture Lotion, Deep Moisture Essence, Deep Moisture Cream and UV SPF 25 Protection.

Molly B. Gourmet Cookies displayed her “boozy” cookies of pina colada, bourbon legend, jalapeno margarita, golden nougat, almond joyous, pecan crown, be cordial, a lil twisted, the tea, hot mess, etc. The cookies were very big and colorful. Molly B was a single mother from rural Alaska and had to find a way to feed her son. So she started making gourmet, boozy cookies.

www.mollybz.com

Action for UKRAINE Fundraiser was seeking donations. They were also collecting donation at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

Dee-Lightfuls had delicious turtle pretzels topped with caramels, chocolate and pecans. View the website for peanut butter cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, chocolate covered strawberries, etc.

www.dee-lightfuls.com

UnGUN assists people in disarming trauma no matter the cause and is created by Dr. Marty K. Casey.

www.UnGUNinstitute.com

Turning Point is a lifestyle magazinefeatures interesting articles about health and well-being, sustainability and renewal and a variety of advertisers. The Editor-in-Chief is Esther Austin.

www.estheraustinglobal.biz

Dr. John F. Burd had different products to help reduce diabetes (Lysulin Powder), DexCom and Wonder Spray (a natural germ killer in a bottle).Lysulin powder helps to reduce excess glucose and promotes a healthy blood sugar. Wonder Spray is hypochlorous acid (HOCL) which helps to kill bacteria, viruses, yeast, mold and fungus.

Dr. John Burd is a highly trained scientist with multiple degrees in Biochemistry (B.S., M.S. PHD).

www.thewonderspray.com

French Artist and Designer, Lisa Royere is based in Los Angeles. Her “Maneater” series of art showcases a strong woman owning her body and sexuality. She gave away t-shirts which the Maneater art printed on them.

www.lisaroyere.com

www.archeryjewellery.com

Bryan Ray Ruiz is the “The Face of New Age Medicine” with his array of CBD Medicated Eye Drops and nasal sprays. www.centralcalicaregivers.com

Adore Blanc – Coreelle has cosmetic products displayed in damask rose with modern and Asian inspired aesthetics. They offer a wide array of lipsticks, eyeshadow, rouge, creams and many other products. www.coreelle.com

The historic La Casa del Camino is a beautiful hotel in Laguna Beach Spanish style guest rooms with hand-carved furnishings. It is a boutique hotel located next to the Pacific Ocean and has a rooftop lounge. www.lacasadelcamino.com

FUNDamentals for Foster Care is located in Texas. It strives to improve and stabilize the educational experience of foster children by providing them with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) toys. To donate and learn more about STEAM toys and their program, to refer a foster child and if interested in mentoring a foster youth, please visit their website: www.fundfc.org

ETC – Every thing Cannabis connects people who like cannabis to cannabis education, interviews and events. E-mail: [email protected]

Don Francisco’s Coffee was displayed at a table. This family reserve consists of 3rd and 4th generation coffee roasters and guests could take an aromatic medium-dark roast of the Breakfast Blend coffee. www.donfranciscos.com

