Rí Rá Irish Pub – Nothing More Irish in all of Las Vegas

Another St. Patrick’s Day has passed, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate in true Irish style in Las Vegas every other day of the year. Rí Rá Irish Pub allows you to treat everyday in Irish fashion, literally from the ground floor up.

Rí Rá Irish Pub, located in Mandalay Place, is the end all when it comes to Irish restaurants in Las Vegas. It starts with a pub that was brought over from Ireland and put back together in Las Vegas, creating that true warm and inviting pub atmosphere the country is famous for. To bring that authenticity full circle, a large portion of the staff at Rí Rá has Irish roots. The setting itself is great, but getting poured a Guinness by someone of true Irish heritage? Well, this is about as Irish of an experience as you will ever get in the United States.

Fish & Chips (Photo Courtesy Anthony Mair)

Rí Rá is far more than a place to come for a Guinness and a pretty bar. From their early morning breakfast menu and on throughout the night, they serve up not only a great Irish menu, it is great food period. If you had a very long night out that turned into morning, Rí Rá opens at 8 a.m. for breakfast. And what better way to get going than with their all-day Irish breakfast consisting of two eggs, Irish bangers and rashers, black and white pudding, tomato and mushrooms? If you are looking for a great twist on eggs benedict, this version gives you everything you love about the original, but with the addition of potato cakes and an Irish rasher. Finally, the Kilcullen omelet is a three egg monstrosity filled to capacity with tender corned beef.

Beef & Guinness Stew (Photo Courtesy Anthony Mair)

If you had breakfast, you probably got a sneak peak at the rest of the menu and there is no question that would entice you to come back later in the day. Rí Rá offers a lengthy and unique menu, but the absolute must try on the menu is the fish & chips. After one bite, you will likely agree this is the best in all of Las Vegas. The breaded Icelandic haddock is one piece, but that one piece is likely to be teetering off the plate it is so large. The truly amazing part is despite the size, it is cooked to perfection with a crispy yet light batter that avoids that greasy taste that often accompanies a fish fry. From there, you can choose any Irish classic dish that is prepared flawlessly, such as: beef and Guinness stew, corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash. If you want something a little different, the Irish chicken curry is exactly that. Diced chicken, bell peppers and onions smothered in imported McDonnells Irish curry sauce, which is extremely flavorful and full of spices, but far less spicy than a traditional curry.

Incredible Staff

Beyond the food, beverage and world-class service, Rí Rá is simply the iconic Irish party place in Las Vegas. Live entertainment is pretty much a nightly occurrence, and you are going to get to see some of the best Irish music around with bands such as The Black Donnelly’s, direct from Dublin. There are a number of private rooms available throughout Rí Rá and if you want to take your party to the next level, you can hire bagpipers or Irish dancers.

Guinness Store

Las Vegas is all about the experience, so merely normal, average or okay is not going to cut it. That was clearly the thought behind Rí Rá and the only thing that can compare to Rí Rá, would be going to Ireland itself.