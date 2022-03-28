Las Vegas Restaurant News

Spread the love

Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon will return to Palms Casino Resort with the reopening of the property this spring. Located next to the Sports Book, Mabel’s will offer an authentic and traditional smokehouse feel, a high-energy experience and a variety of barbeque favorites and other distinctive dishes.



“We are thrilled Chef Symon and Mabel’s BBQ will be returning to Palms,” said General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey. “I’ve been very fortunate to travel to Chef Symon’s hometown to taste his delicious food and enjoy the one-of-a-kind vibe he’s created in Cleveland. It’s an unforgettable experience.”



“Mabel’s BBQ at Palms holds a special place in my heart and I’m beyond excited to get going again, hiring team members, creating new signature menu items, and building upon the appeal of the restaurant with the locals and tourists. Get excited, we are coming back on day one with many new experiences to come,” said Chef Michael Symon.

Chef Michael Symon

The restaurant will host a hiring event later this week for numerous positions including sous chefs, cooks, stewards, servers, runners, bussers, hosts, and mixologists. Details below:Thursday, March 24th 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, March 25th 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Candidates should park in the surface lot at Palms and enter through the exterior of Mabel’s. Interviews will be conducted on the patio at Mabel’s, which is on the north side of the property near valet parking. Candidates unable to attend the job fair in-person can apply at www.palmscareers.com.



Chef Michael Symon, James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef, designed the Las Vegas iteration of his beloved BBQ restaurant to resemble the West Side Market – Cleveland’s oldest food hall. The arched structure over the bar and dining area at the entry, exposed brick walls, and the industrial lighting reflect the aesthetic of the market. The restaurant will again feature barbeque must-haves like smoked beef brisket and pork belly – served by the half pound, new sandwich offerings, an outstanding smash burger, and classic/seasonal sides. The Palms location includes an outdoor patio, complete with social games, a wide variety of craft beers and a selection of bourbons, whiskeys, and spirits from around the world. With inviting viewing areas for games and a stage for live entertainment, Mabel’s is also perfect for groups and festive gatherings.



Palms Casino Resort begins its new chapter in Las Vegas history with the reopening of the property this spring.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day on Super Bowl Weekend can be a little tough on the schedule, so Phil’s Steak House inside of Treasure Island is allowing you to celebrate the big day on either February 13th or 14th. The special Valentine’s Day menu features a $150 dinner for two, including: a first course, consisting of a red beet salad tossed in green herb dressing with ricotta, arugula, red grapes, pomegranates and caramelized walnuts.

Entrée course of “Beef Wellington for two” – filet mignon, prosciutto, mushroom duxelles and foi gras, wrapped in a puff pastry and served with charred vegetable bouquet and mille feuille potatoes in peirgourdine sauce.

For dessert, the dinner will include molten chocolate lava cake with raspberry coulis.

Guests may add a 375mL bottle of Moet & Chandon White Star champagne for $30.

About Treasure Island

Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip is a privately owned hotel and casino. Boasting nearly 3,000 guest rooms, Treasure Island is a world-class destination for headline entertainment. Home to Mystère, the classic Cirque du Soleil performance combines the powerful athleticism, high-energy acrobatics and inspiring imagery that has become the company’s hallmark. Upscale and casual dining choices, hip nightspots and indulgent spa and shopping experiences further complement the one-of-a-kind Treasure Island guest experience. For more information about Treasure Island, visit www.treasureisland.com, or follow on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook @TIVegas.

Phil’s Steak House

La Neta Cocina y Lounge, the unapologetically unique dining experience created by hospitality veteran Ryan Labbe, is now open for brunch with their Let’s F*#k’n Brunch series. The hot new Downtown Summerlin restaurant created quite the buzz opening its doors to the lavish establishment in late summer offering an elevated escape inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Mexico offering a consciously constructed menu helmed by Chef Israel Castro.

Brunch at La Neta



Chef Castro’s vision takes diners on a culinary journey with his elevated approach to modern Mexican offering bold unique flavors for the refined palate in dishes that are elegantly plated in an artful presentation. The all-new brunch menu will include classics and reimagined favorites of crave-worthy fare that will be sure to elevate the dining experience. Classics include the Breakfast Tostada, barbacoa, eggs, jack cheese, and pickled vegetables; Trash-Quiles, fresh tortillas smothered with a proprietary blend of rojo sauce and finished with chicken tinga and eggs. Pozole Verde, a warm bowl of pork, hominy, tortillas, and cilantro the perfect recipe to jump-start your morning. Looking to spice up your morning, try La Neta’s new brunch favorites such as the Fried Truff Burger, a tortilla stuffed with beef, crispy tostada, Brussel slaw and house-made Truff® Burger Sauce; Shut The Cluck Up a new spin on chicken and waffles made with waffle bread pudding with Truff® Hot Honey tossed fried chicken. La Neta’s E.A.T. (Elote Avocado Toast) will have you thinking twice about ordering the brunch staple elsewhere – served on a freshly baked and lightly toasted Bolillo with a generous spread of guacamole and topped with roasted street corn will have you ordering for more. Nothing better than to start your Sunday off with some pan dulce. Chef Castro has whipped up some sweet bites for brunch including the Cinnamon Toast Brunch made with fresh challah bread with cinnamon and sugar; Wake and Cakes, Carajillo style coffee pancakes with Licor 43 frosting, and Dholes a puff pastry filled with pineapple, topped with lime icing and served with fresh berries.



La Neta’s masterful cocktail program welcomes new players to the brunch scene introducing the Key Lime Pie Float made with vodka, pineapple, melon liqueur, and Jarritos lime soda; Tamarindo Float a blend of whiskey, Godiva chocolate liqueur, and Jarritos tamarind soda, and the Orange Whip Float the perfect sip of orange liqueur, tequila, and Jarritos orange soda. What is brunch without a Mimosa? La Neta has you covered with their Mimosa package for $40 per person offering an assortment of seasonal juices with your bubbles. Fixing for something fruity? Try La Neta’s Smoking Rose Sangria made with smoked apples and pears, rose wine, a hint of vodka, and cinnamon syrup.

La Neta is now open for brunch on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information and reservations please visit https://lanetacocina.com/

If you are looking to celebrate Halloween this weekend in Las Vegas, there are plenty of things going, but in terms of dining their is one menu made just for this weekend that you can not miss! ¡VIVA! by Chef Ray Garcia at Resorts World Las Vegas is offering a special brunch special on Halloween. Helmed by critically acclaimed Mexican American chef Ray Garcia, ¡VIVA! is focused on showcasing the best of Mexican food through a mix of traditional and modern ingredients, techniques, and culture.

With a menu that highlights the bright and bold flavors synonymous with Mexican cuisine, guests are transported into Chef Garcia’s world of immersive dining at ¡VIVA! to try a unique dish, celebrate with friends, and enjoy a night/afternoon out in a vibrant setting inspired by the famed Mezcal bars in Oaxaca. This Halloween, guests can enjoy brunch specials on Sunday, 10/31 that play on the dates of Halloween and Día de los Muertos to get into the spirit, including:

· $31 ¡VIVA! Flight (5 different flavor margaritas)

· $11.01 Short Rib Guisado Tacos (prime beef short rib, frijoles, avocado, pickled red onion)

· $11.01 Taquitos (chorizo, fingerling potato, black bean, avocado salsa cruda)

L to R: ¡VIVA! Flight, ¡VIVA! Patio, Taquitos

Resorts World Las Vegas is offering an exciting and fun-filled experience for guests at Zouk Group’s social gaming bar, RedTail. The hotspot has launched three unique karaoke rooms for guests to sing and dance the night away. With 44,000 songs to choose from, RedTail’s new karaoke rooms make for the perfect spot to have fun with friends while enjoying great food and drinks.

RedTail’s fully integrated lounge features interactive gaming, in-venue sports betting, live entertainment, and expansive TVs; and now with three exclusive karaoke rooms, the destination will become the city’s best indoor social experience. With two rooms holding between 6-10 people, another holding between 10-15, and the ability to combine all three for a party of up to about 30 guests, this all-new experience has something to offer for any group outing. Adding to the experience, guests will be able to indulge in RedTail’s delectable food and beverage menus, making for a true VIP karaoke experience. RedTail’s karaoke rooms are available to book Thursday through Monday, and food and beverage minimums may vary.

Redtail Karaoke Room 10 at Resorts World Las Vegas_Photo Credit_Meg Blair.jpg.jpg

This Halloween weekend, Oct. 30 and 31 at 9 p.m., Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island will host special Halloween activities, including a $1000costume contest each night, drink specials and free entry along with live entertainment with country music talent Rebel Heart.



Best dressed Halloween costume contenders will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes, with first place receiving $500 plus $75 bar tab and $25 in Free Slot Play; second place receiving $250 plus $50 bar tab and $25 in Free Slot Play; and third place receiving $100 plus $25 bar tab and $25 in Free Slot Play.



Gilley’s will serve drink specials starting at $8, including 16 oz. draft beer, shots and “you call it” cocktails of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey or Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.



Live music with Rebel Hart starts at 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 with no cover charge. The band, known for their three part harmonies featuring both female and male lead vocals and seasoned musicians, has toured venues throughout California, Nevada and Arizona.

For more information about Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que, visit: Gilley’s

VIVA!—a modern Mexican restaurant from critically acclaimed Chef Ray Garcia, in partnership with Las Vegas Restaurateur and Partner Oliver Wharton and Senior Vice President of Development Peter Carrillo—is now open at the new Resorts World Las Vegas. Showcasing cuisine that is rich in culture and tradition, made using only the finest ingredients available, ¡VIVA! celebrates life through food, drink, and fun. When guests come to ¡VIVA!, they are transported to Chef Garcia’s world of immersive dining for any occasion, whether it is to try a unique Mexican dish, an exciting night out with friends, or celebrating a milestone over delicious cuisine and cocktails in a vibrant setting.

Chef Ray Garcia

Wharton—the founder of Las Vegas-based hospitality group, A Perfect Bite Inc.—has concepted a variety of celebrated projects in Las Vegas and beyond. In addition to ¡VIVA!, Chef Garcia is the chef and owner of critically acclaimed Broken Spanish and B.S. Taqueria. At each concept, Chef Garcia’s cuisine is widely celebrated for its distinct style and culinary perspective.

Assorted menu offerings at ¡VIVA

“Dining at ¡VIVA! is like going to a friend’s house for a good time—music, great food, and drinks. It’s about having fun,” shares Chef and Partner Ray Garcia. “The menu reflects that and showcases what Mexican food is and what it can be through ingredients, techniques, and culture. At its core, ¡VIVA! combines my Mexican American heritage, Los Angeles roots, and our incredible Las Vegas location inside Resorts World Las Vegas, all into one.”

Culinary

On the menu, guests will find a select few of Chef Garcia’s signature dishes, along with elevated, reinterpreted classics, including wood-fired quesadillas, a variety of fresh seafood crudos, handmade corn tortillas (made with heirloom corn from Central Mexico sourced by Masienda; corn is nixtamalized and ground in house, then pressed and cooked fresh to order), and much more.

Menu highlights include:

– Coctel de Camaron: shrimp, clamato, cucumber, and avocado

– Piña Asada: grilled pineapple, goat cheese, arugula, and spiced pecan

– Tamal: Tuscan kale, chile poblano, corn, and pipian verde

– Costillas: ancho rubbed lamb ribs with red cabbage slaw

– Hongo Adobados: oyster mushrooms, black garlic adobo, and salsa macha

– Chicharron: garlic mojo, radish sprouts, and pickled cabbage (a Chef Garcia staple)

– Pulpo: chorizo and salsa molcajete, and Mashima Reserve

– American Wagyu Flat Iron: a 6 oz. cut served with salsa molcajete, roasted tomato, and crispy fingerlings

Drink

Mirroring the food menu, ¡VIVA!’s bar program celebrates Mexican ingredients under the direction of veteran mixologist Michael Monrreal (formerly of Mina Group). Along with hand-crafted cocktails, sangrias, wine, and Mexican craft beer on tap, ¡VIVA! offers a vast list of spirits from around the world, highlighting both boutique producers and familiar favorites with a dedication to tequila and mezcal.



¡VIVA!’s cocktail specialties include:

– ¡VIVA-Rita!: ¡VIVA!’s house margarita with blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave, and salt air foam

– Mezcal Negroni: mezcal, Campari, house blended vermouth, and aromatic bitters

– Welcome to the Jungle: aged rum, reposado tequila, orgeat, pineapple, mango, and guajillo chile-grenadine

– Hibiscus Cooler: reposado tequila, spiced jamaica, naranja, spearmint, hibiscus salt

– ¡VIVA! Flight: a flight of five margaritas including the ¡VIVA-Rita!, Spicy Cucumber, Fresa Sandía, Passion Fruit, and Mango

Design

Thearchitecture and design, created by New York-based Celano Design Studio in tandem with local architect Marnell Companies, draws inspiration from Mexican culture, yet features distinctly Las Vegas touches. In addition to the main dining room, ¡Viva! offers an indoor promenade patio, a stunning bar and lounge area, an expansive outdoor patio with lush greenery, and a private dining room which houses ¡Viva!’s exclusive tequila and mezcal collection. The main feature of the bar is a spanning wood and rattan ceiling feature suspended over the bar. The ‘petals’ that make up this feature were inspired by the blue agave plant, and casts dramatic shadows around the bar from integrated lighting through the petals. Additional highlights include a bottle display that celebrates tequila through a modern interpretation of Mexican architecture; a dazzling driftwood sculpture resembling a tree in bloom in the center of the dining room; and a vibrant mural designed by Miami-based Chalk & Brush, inspired by the culture, landscape, and patterns of Mexico, where the artist and her family were originally from. The mural features flora and fauna found throughout Mexico, with festive patterns and street style art creating different motifs within the piece. The mural acts as a backdrop for the indoor promenade patio as well as the indoor bar.

¡VIVA! is open Sunday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 5-11 p.m. with plans to expand offerings and hours in the coming months. Reservations can be made via SevenRooms or by calling the restaurant directly at 702.676.6020.

Restaurateur Nick Mathers and Wish You Were Here Group debut the highly anticipated Kassi Beach House, located at the all-new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, opening to the public on Saturday, May 29th. Kassi Beach House offers an escape to the Italian seaside serving authentic coastal Italian cuisine alongside a refreshing wine, beer, and cocktail menu. Reminiscent of laid-back trattorias, Kassi Beach House provides a spacious yet intimate atmosphere for endless celebration throughout the day and night.

Kassi Beach House (Courtesy Instagram)

Kassi Beach House introduces brunch, dinner, and dessert menus offering guests authentic coastal Italian cuisine from Executive Chef Josh Stockton. Guests can experience Kassi Beach House from an intimate booth in the secluded Rattan Room, lounging on the patio, sun-bathing from one of Kassi Beach House’s private VIP day beds or overlooking the lively social scene in a cabana.

For brunch, guests can experience starters like the Grilled Octopus (hearts of palm, red onion, celery, tangerine, olive & caper vinaigrette – $18) and Salt & Pepper Calamari (balsamic aioli, lemon – $16) or entrées such as the Ricotta Pancakes (salted caramel, whipped ricotta, brûléed banana, maple syrup – $14) and Prosciutto Scramble (prosciutto san daniele, arugula & cheese toast – $15).

Kassi Beach House’s dinner menu includes mezze and appetizing bites such as Whipped Eggplant with oven-roasted Puccia bread ($14), Wagyu Beef Meatballs (bread & caper salsa – $17), Sausage and Broccoli Rabe (mozzarella, chili, garlic and fennel pizza oil – $22), handmade pastas such as Crab Gemelli Al Cartoccio (squid ink pasta, dungeness crab, tomato butter, lemon, chili, roasted in parchment – $27), and sublime entrées including thinly pounded, breaded and pan fried Veal Milanese (arugula, cherry tomatoes, brown butter vinaigrette – $64) and 32 oz Grilled Bone-in Ribeye (30 day dry-aged prime beef, salsa verde, shishito peppers – $125).

Patrons can tempt their sweet tooth and enjoy melt-in-your-mouth desserts ($12) including Tiramisu (espresso dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone, cacao, marsala wine), Chocolate Torta (flourless chocolate torta, whipped cream, salted caramel, olive oil), and Panna Cotta (vanilla “cooked cream”, salted caramel, whipped cream, rosemary / pine nut brittle) to satisfy the soul.

Slushy, shaken, or stirred? Guests can enjoy signature slushies like the Amalfi Slushie (cazadores blanco, lime, watermelon, pineapple – $15) and the Subtropic Slushie (mount gay rum, lime, passion fruit, orange – $15), The Kassi cocktail (lime, watermelon, calabrian chili, with your choice of liquor – $18) or their selection of hand-crafted cocktails including The Gatsby (roku gin, vermouth, yellow chartreuse – $18) and the Hercules Goblet (rye whiskey, metaxa 12 star, angostura – $18).

Beginning June 2nd and repeating weekly on Wednesdays, comes Kassi House Party, a locals-friendly night where Kassi guests will receive half off pastas, select liquor brands and featured cocktails. Beginning June 4th and repeating weekly on Fridays, Kassi hosts its Aperitivo Hour from 3p – 6p, serving $10 cocktails and $15 pizzas.

Kassi Beach House serves seven days a week for brunch from 11am to 3pm and dinner from 3 pm until late. Enjoy bottomless rosé, Fleur de Mer Cotes de Provence Rosé daily from 11am – 4pm. Guests may make reservations by visiting www.kassibeach.com.

About Kassi Beach House

From restaurateur Nick Mathers, creator of LA’s Élephante and other notable venues, comes Kassi Beach House, a European style restaurant and lounge with Coastal Italian and Greek influences, poolside at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Mathers and his Wish You Were Here Group offer food, drinks and DJ lineups evoking the party lifestyle inspired by the laidback trattorias & tavernas found amongst the Mediterranean islands.

Kassi Beach House is located at 4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109; at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Keep up with Kassi Beach events and happenings on Instagram / Facebook / Tik Tok.

Leaving fine dining Italian cuisine for American BBQ, James Beard nominated and Bravo Top Chef favorite Chef Bruce Kalman opens his first Las Vegas restaurant with business partner Richard Camarota, dubbed Soulbelly BBQ, in the heart of the Downtown’s Arts District May 12th.

Kalman says, “I came to Las Vegas because a chef friend of mine convinced me it was a great place to start a business. I’ve been so warmly welcomed by the incredible culinary and business community. I want Soulbelly to be something special that celebrates the amazing soul of Las Vegas and its people. We’ve held a series of pop-ups to build momentum, but it’s finally time to show the city of Las Vegas what we’ve been smoking!”

Chef Bruce & Brisket Slice (Courtesy Bronson Loftin)

“We saw an opportunity to bring a totally new experience to Las Vegas’ growing off-strip dining scene. The combination of great, honest barbecue, cooler beers, American whiskey and live music is something we’re really passionate about and excited for people to enjoy. We’re also really proud and grateful to be joining this awesome family of indie restaurants, bars, shops in the area; the whole neighborhood is set to explode with energy as the world re-opens,” says Camarota.

From fine Italian to American BBQ – Chef Bruce Kalman’s Evolution

A veteran chef, Kalman became most known for his time at and ownership of LA’s Knead & Co. Pasta Bar + Market and Pasadena’s UNION, where he wowed diners with his Italian cuisine.

Committed to art of cooking, Kalman has always prided himself on house-crafted dishes created with the best-quality ingredients. In a kismet meeting, Kalman found himself at a charity event also attended by Backbeat BBQ founder and Foo Fighters Front Man Dave Grohl. To help Grohl serve the crowds, Kalman was introduced to the passion, effort and incredible community of American BBQ. From that experience, Soulbelly BBQ was born.

A Chef’s Take on Regional American BBQ

Coming from a very different side of the culinary industry “barbecue has been humbling,” says Kalman. “I really wanted to respect the tradition while putting my own spin on my meats. I’m taking a little more of a chef’s approach than a pitmaster’s, though the heart of the industry and culture can still be tasted.”

Signature #jigglymeatdishes include Kalman’s Salt & Pepper Brisket, Carolina Pulled Pork, Chipotle Cider Glazed Drumsticks, Pork Spare Ribs, housemade Hatch Chile and Cheddar Hot Links, and Texas Sausages.

Sides That Don’t Suck

From handcrafted pasta and chicharrón breadcrumbs for the Mac and Cheese, to extensive recipe testing for the Coleslaw, Kalman dedicated his efforts toward ensuring that each dish on Soulbelly BBQ’s menu was crafted with full flavor in mind.

Further showcasing his creative side, Kalman has adorned the bar menu with rotating bites like Pigs In A Blanket, Frito Pie, Pickled Eggs, Chicharrón Chips, Pimento Cheese Dip and more.

Cooler Beer & American Whiskey

Soulbelly BBQ’s beer and cocktail program features American beers like Lone Star and Shiner, alongside locally brewed Nevada beers. Most notably, HUDL Brewing, Soulbelly BBQ’s next-door neighbor, is specially brewing the Charred & Shifty – an American red made with Garrison Brothers barrel ashes in the mash.

Putting the Soulbelly spin on classic cocktails, the menu is dressed with sips including an Old Fashioned and Mint Julip, beside twists like the Sweet Tea Sangria and the Lunch Box.

A Garage With Rustic Soul

This former automotive garage turned restaurant was carefully designed to reflect and honor the culture surrounding American BBQ. Murals on each side of the space showcase iconic figures like the Queen of Texas BBQ and pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz, alongside southern musicians like Koko Taylor and Buddy Guy.

Again tying in Kalman’s love for music, the restaurant has a 16-by-8 foot stage, which will soon become home to live musicians. A few special accent features include Soulbelly BBQ’s mascot, an antique metal pig now named “Lambchop,” and the vintage beverage cooler parked near the front of the restaurant.

Address & Hours

1327 S Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89104

11 a.m.-Midnight

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar located at the luxurious Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa has announced the launch of its new menu created by Executive Chef Lee Davidson which will begin plating on March 1, 2021. Nestled in the heart of the Red Rock Canyon, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is known as the perfect off-strip getaway that offers dinners carefully crafted house-made fare offering artisanal salads, signature main dishes while providing the perfect ambiance for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening night to dine under the stars or weekend brunch with friends, Hearthstone’s scenic patio is the ultimate dining oasis for al fresco dining or opt for Hearthstone’s spacious banquets to catch a game. Come join us for the new menu loaded with all new appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches, entrees and plant-based items.

Baja Stiped Bass (Aida Gilman (Clique Hospitality))

For appetizers guests can expect new bites including spicy curry hummus, Wagyu beef tataki, tuna pizza, spicy shrimp scampi skillet and a yellowfin tuna crudo. Chef Davidson has added a roasted tomato soup coupled with a salami and grilled cheddar cheese sandwich, harvest salad with a blend of mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, pears and goat cheese tossed in a maple balsamic vinaigrette, hearts of palm salad served in a jalapeno vinaigrette, and beet salad with marcona almonds and whipped goat cheese. New entree items include crispy duck served with steamed pancakes and julienne sliced cucumber and scallions, spaghetti lobster homard with maple smoked bacon and brandy cream, hearth roasted Scottish salmon with steamed veggies and fresh lemon, baja striped sea bass with cherry tomatoes & fennel ragout and hearth roasted tomahawk pork chop with roasted apples and onions and bourbon au jus. Add to your plate with their new creamed street corn side served with roasted jalapenos and Mexican crema with dash of tajin or their roasted broccolini with caramelized onions and chili butter. For those looking to opt for a plant-based option, Hearthstone will offer roasted baby carrots with sesame almond crunch and spicy vegan yogurt and buffalo cauliflower served with a vegan blue cheese sauce.

Whether you’re looking for an ideal location for date night, a dinner meeting or a casual get together with loved ones, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar creates a lively and airy atmosphere that your guests will enjoy.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Sunday – Thursday 5 – 9:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 5 – 10:00 p.m.

Weekend Brunch

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

@hearthstonelv

Boyd Gaming destinations throughout the Las Vegas Valley are serving up seasonal cheer with decadent dining experiences, featuring festive flavors and traditional holiday favorites this December.

Reservations are required. Menus, prices and times are subject to change. For the latest and complete list of all Boyd Gaming holiday dining specials, please visit www.boydgaming.com/Holiday2020.

Highlighted Holiday Menus and Specials:

MRKT Sea & Land at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will offer a memorable, three-course holiday dinner for two for $125 on Friday, December 25. For the appetizer, guests will be served halibut crudo, sashimi-grade halibut flavored with chives and lemon. The main entrée features chateaubriand served with asparagus and potatoes. Diners can delight in crème brûlée with raspberry macaroons for dessert.

MRKT Sea & Land will also serve a New Year’s Eve four-course special on Thursday, December 31 for $85. The meal will begin with a tomato burrata salad with pancetta, balsamic glaze and fresh basil, as well as lobster bisque with crème French or French onion soup. For the main entrée, diners can choose from the Dover Sole a la Meunière served with brown butter and lemon sauce, potato puree and chive oil, or the crispy duck breast served with roasted grape jus and potato puree. Dessert will feature a chocolate mouse cake with field raspberries.

Aliante’s FARM will serve a delicious holiday special on December 25 from 11 a.m. to close for $16.99. The special includes the choice of a house salad or cup of soup, and spiced glazed ham served with carrots, candied sweet potatoes and a dinner roll. A scrumptious pecan pie will be served for dessert.

The Salted Lime at Aliante is serving up an authentic Mexican holiday special on December 25 for $19.99. As the starter, guests will be served a field greens salad with roasted beets, pumpkin, corn and cilantro dressing. The main entrée features traditional chicken tamales with guajillo chili sauce, black beans and pasilla rice. Dulce de leche cheesecake will be served for dessert.

The Salted Lime will also serve a three-course New Year’s Eve special for $24.99. The dinner will start with a Caesar salad served with a Parmesan taco shell, croutons and queso fresco cheese. Lobster enchiladas with roasted tomatillo pepita cream sauce, Spanish rice and black beans will be served as the main course. Diners will enjoy a chocolate mouse cake with prickly pear fruit sauce, drunken fruit and cinnamon cream for dessert.

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will offer a tantalizing three-course dinner on December 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $35. As a starter, diners will be served a wedge salad with crisp iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, scallions, vine-ripe tomato, moody bleu cheese dressing, crispy onions and balsamic syrup. The main course features beef Wellington, a classic center-cut beef tenderloin baked in puff pastry and topped with mushroom duxelles and pâté. The dish is served with Madeira wine sauce, stuffed baked potato, and fresh broccolini. To end the meal, diners can enjoy a house-made apple strudel served with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.

Also located at The Orleans is Copper Whisk Café, serving a flavorful “Land & Sea” holiday special, available on December 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $21.99. Guests begin their meal with the choice of tortellini and spinach soup or a house salad. For the main entrée, guests will enjoy the featured “Land & Sea” dish that includes petite filet mignon and seafood Newburg nestled in a puff pastry served with croquette potatoes and the chef’s fresh vegetables. The special also includes a holiday Yule log for dessert.

On December 25, Cornerstone at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino will offer several delectable options on its holiday menu from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. For starters, guests can choose from a house salad or butternut squash bisque. As the main entrée, guests can choose the traditional tom turkey dinner for $33 served with cornbread stuffing, green beans, glazed yams, mashed Yukon potatoes, giblet gravy and cranberry relish. Diners can also choose the roast duck dish for $32, served with wild mushrooms, ancient grains and cranberry syrup. Another entrée option is the pan-seared salmon served with tri-color roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts with crispy pancetta bacon for $34. Guests can end their meal with a warm fruit cobbler topped with whiskey cream sauce.

Suncoast Hotel and Casino’s 90 NINETY Bar + Grill will offer a special à la carte holiday menu on December 25. The menu includes a rainbow salad for $4.99 with cucumber, heirloom and sundried tomatoes, mandarin segments, red onion, peppers, bleu cheese and red wine vinaigrette; turkey loaf roulade, a baked ground turkey loaf seasoned with fresh Italian herbs and served with potato pave and freshly grilled marinated vegetables for $19.99; New York steak served with garden vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes and Madeira sauce for $26.99; and an apple strudel served a la mode with caramel sauce for $4.99. 90 NINETY will also serve its regular menu. To make a reservation, visit www.opentable.com.

Du-par’s Restaurant & Bakery at Suncoast will serve a classic, three-course holiday meal for $18.99 on December 25. The special features the choice of roasted turkey or honey-glazed ham. Each entrée will be served with savory stuffing, buttery whipped potatoes, turkey gravy, candied yams, cranberry sauce and winter vegetables. The meal also includes a side salad and choice of pie. Du-par’s regular menu will also be available. For reservations, call (702) 636-7111.

The Angry Butcher at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will serve multiple savory holiday menu options on December 25 from 3 p.m. to close, starting at $49 per person. The dining experience will begin with the choice of crab-stuffed shrimp with red pepper rémoulade or a winter salad with crisp greens, poached pears, sun-dried cranberries, candied walnuts and red wine vinaigrette. As the main entrée, diners can choose one of three options, including the slow-roasted tom turkey with sage sausage and sourdough dressing, honey and clove-glazed bone-in ham, or oven-roasted prime rib. Each entrée will be served with buttered carrots, Brussels sprouts and the choice of scalloped or baked sweet potatoes. Guests will enjoy a pumpkin crème brûlée or pistachio cheesecake for dessert.

Carve Prime Rib at Cannery Casino Hotel will serve a three-course holiday dinner on December 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $29.99 per person. Diners will begin their meal with the choice of lobster bisque or a winter greens salad tossed with toasted pecans, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and cranberry vinaigrette. The main entrée options include a slow-roasted prime rib with creamed horseradish, au jus, butter whipped potatoes and green beans amandine, or the choice of grilled Chilean sea bass served with saffron couscous, sautéed baby spinach, and lemon butter sauce. Both entrees will be served with holiday bread and butter. For dessert, guests will be served a warm molten chocolate lava cake with vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce, and Chantilly whipped cream.

Carve Prime Rib will offer an unforgettable New Year’s Eve dining experience for $45 on December 31. The dinner special features the “Surf” dish that includes 2 pounds of steamed king crab legs served with drawn butter. Guests can also choose the “Surf and Turf” option that features an 8-ounce charbroiled filet mignon with red wine sauce and 1 pound of steamed king crab legs with drawn butter. Each entrée will be served with winter vegetables and whipped potatoes.

Cannery’s Victory’s Café will offer a tasty, three-course holiday dinner on December 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $16.99. Begin the holiday meal with the choice of either a winter greens salad or New England clam chowder. For the main entrée, guests can choose from grilled ribeye steak or brown sugar and pineapple-glazed ham, both served with butter whipped potatoes and vegetable medley. A chocolate and vanilla cream Yule log with peppermint ice cream will be served for dessert.

Victory’s Cafe will also serve a New Year’s Day (Friday, January 1, 2021) special for $14.99, featuring smoked ham hocks served with collard greens, stewed black-eyed peas and cornbread.

California Hotel and Casino’s Market Street Café and Fremont Hotel and Casino’s Paradise Café will serve a festive holiday dinner special for $16.99 on December 25. The three-course special will begin with butternut squash bisque. The main course features honey-glazed ham served with caramelized apple chutney, whipped potatoes and green bean almondine. Guests will indulge in a chocolate ganache cake for dessert.

Tailgate Social opening at Palace Station Hotel and Casino in November!

Game on! Tailgate Social, Las Vegas’ most fun and sports-obsessed bar, is coming to Palace Station this November.

A sports fan’s dream brought to you by Clique Hospitality, Tailgate Social’s more than 30 high-definition TVs and enveloping sound system gives guests an unparalleled viewing experience and makes them feel like they’re at the game with the best seat in the house.

There is no better place to Knight Up, show off your Silver-and-Black pride or run with the Rebels.

An all-day, neighborhood sports bar at its core, Tailgate Social features an approachable menu of mouth-watering meals and scrumptious bites, including prime steak tip skewers, a variety of authentic tacos, fresh, out-of-the-oven pizzas or made-to-order guacamole — all for off-Strip prices. A menu of so many more offerings for all tastes will be playfully served from a bus façade.

Along with signature cocktails, Tailgate Social’s beer list is an embarrassment of riches, as it includes hard-to-find brews and domestic favorites.

A casual and interactive space, Tailgate Social is just that: Social! Guests are encouraged to relax with friends in oversized booths, play billiards or enjoy the environment, all while taking in an MVP-worthy happy hour or food and drink specials tailored to the game days.

“Tailgating is a rite of passage, and we tapped into that culture,” said Clique Hospitality Founder Andy Masi. “At Tailgate Social you’ll feel like you’re at the game, but with better food options, a more comfortable environment and shorter restroom lines.”

“Palace Station has been a locals’ favorite for over forty years and now with the addition of Tailgate Social our guests will have a great new place to watch their favorite local sports teams!” said David Horn, Vice President and General Manager of Palace Station. “Tailgate Social will be a great enhancement to our food and beverage line up that will feature the best game day food and drink specials along with an atmosphere and room that makes you feel like you are tailgating at your favorite sports event.”

They say that it’s not nice to play games, but we beg to differ.

About Palace Station

Owned by Station Casinos, LLC under the ownership and leadership of the Fertitta family, Palace Station serves as the original Las Vegas locals’ casino in Southern Nevada and is located at 2411 W. Sahara Ave. It was opened by Frank Fertitta, Jr. as The Casino on July 1, 1976 offering a 5,000 square foot casino and snack bar and later expanded and renamed Bingo Palace before expanding once again to become Palace Station. Over the years, the Fertitta family grew Station Casinos from its single Palace Station hotel casino to 20 entertainment destinations today throughout Southern Nevada including Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort and The Palms to name a few. In October 2018, Palace Station completed its $192 million-dollar property-wide modernization. Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, guests visiting the 40-plus-year legacy destination will now be able to enjoy many of its new amenities and offerings.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar , located inside of the Red Rock Resort & Casino, will now be offering brunch all weekend long with the addition of Saturdays to the lineup starting August 1, 2020, with dine-in, takeout, and delivery options. The stylishly rustic American eatery located at Red Rock Casino Resort will offer a new menu curated by Chef Lee Davidson with savory bites, breakfast options, artisanal salads, shared plates, and pizzas from resident pizzaiola Enzo Esposito. Highlights from the new menu will include the feta and watermelon salad, lollipop chicken wings, plant-based impossible burger, and breakfast pizza topped with the perfect combination of bacon, sausage, and poached egg.

Guests can also soak up the sun while dining al fresco with a liquid brunch. Hearthstone will offer a Tableside Bloody Mary Cart, Bottle of Bubbles for Breakfast which includes a 750ml of Mumm’s with a dozen oysters, juice and fruit and bottomless mimosas, aperol spritz and micheladas. Escape the strip and grab a seat on our lively open-air patio, hearth pizza bar or main dining room and enjoy the menu, now available on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Sunday – Thursday 5 – 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 5 – 10 p.m.

Weekend Brunch

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Brunch Items at Hearthstone

Outdoor dining at Bottiglia



Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Monday: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday :

: Wednesday – Thursday: 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 5:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m. Sunday Brunch 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday Dinner 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

With Las Vegas’ restaurants opening back up, food lovers are going to have seemingly endless options to choose from. If you are looking for a way to experience as many restaurants as possible, now you are able to eat and explore their way through the city like never before with an innovative, private, self-guided, e-assisted culinary tour created by Finger Licking Foodie Tours. The brand-new company represents a follow-up, companion business to the successful Lip Smacking Foodie Tours created by Las Vegas entrepreneur and hospitality-industry veteran, Donald Contursi.

The new self-guided Finger Licking Foodie Tour offers guests a carefree, fun-filled way to enjoy an array of Instagrammable dishes at Las Vegas’ top restaurants in one outing – without the hassle of doing loads of research or making reservations on their own.

But unlike the companies’ other tours, the pioneering Finger Licking Foodie Downtown Las Vegas self-guided tour doesn’t have an actual tour guide who leads patrons from venue to venue. Instead, this tour, with a minimum requirement of just two patrons, is designed to be a more intimate and individualistic experience. Guests have the flexibility to book their tour anytime between 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are then provided with an online map, as well as a link to an innovative virtual tour guide who provides commentary for each fascinating stop along the way. As guests make their way through this 2.5-hour experience in the city’s exciting, revitalized downtown, they will visit three acclaimed restaurants, where they will be well taken care of as they enjoy three unforgettable dishes at each venue. On top of that, they will receive a 15 percent discount off the regular price of any other menu items they would like to try at any of the establishments.

As a “thank you” to essential workers who performed their important jobs tirelessly and bravely during the recent mandated shelter-in-place and in anticipation of the local culinary scene’s reopening, Finger Licking Foodie Tours is accepting nominations to receive a complimentary Self-guided Downtown Las Vegas tour for two. Nominees may include healthcare workers, postal workers, janitorial personnel, delivery drivers, grocery-store employees and all others who have remained on the front lines during the pandemic. Ten tours for two will be awarded and nominations may be made here.

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours was founded five years ago to offer gourmet walking tours featuring prime-time dining and VIP service at the most exclusive restaurants. After quickly gaining numerous accolades and repeat customers, Contursi decided to expand on the concept with Finger Licking Foodie Tours, which was established in 2019 to provide a more casual romp with crowd-pleasing noshes at a can’t-be-beat price.

Besides the self-guided tour, Finger Licking Foodie offers two group tours: The Las Vegas Strip Foodie Tour is a 2.5-hour afternoon experience that leaves plenty of time for a night out on the town afterward. Guests visit four exciting stops on each tour, which combines sensational sight-seeing with craveable dishes. Each tour’s itinerary remains under wraps – for maximum anticipation and surprise. Knowledgeable and charismatic local guides keep the atmosphere lively by spotlighting some of the most distinctive sights and fascinating facts along the way. Guests who opt for the Downtown Las Vegas Foodie Tour enjoy all these same benefits while visiting four neighborhood restaurants run by local chefs who have made a name for themselves in the dynamic, art-filled, revitalized downtown.

“Everyone loves to eat, but they also value bang for the buck, especially now as we’ve come through an unprecedented time in this country,’’ Contursi says. “I wanted to create a way for people to celebrate dining out again without breaking the bank. I wanted to make them feel special after all they’ve been through. Our new self-guided tour option, which is unlike anything else around, is perfect for people who prefer a smaller group setting.’’

Finger Licking Foodie Tours start at $79 per person, and are perfect for singles, couples, and groups of friends or families. Click here to make a reservation.

Wynn Las Vegas will welcome a dynamic new restaurant concept, Elio, in partnership with Enrique Olvera, Daniela Soto-Innes and Santiago Perez of ATM Group. The international hospitality company behind acclaimed restaurants Cosme and Atla in New York City and Pujol in Mexico City, will debut a social dining concept on March 19, 2020 that merges exquisite service and exceptional food in an energetic environment. The new concept will augment the resort’s existing portfolio of distinguished restaurants.

“The addition of Elio will be a defining moment as we embark on expanding the collection of restaurants at Wynn,” said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “ATM Group is an award-winning creative culinary force. Elio will not only be a place to have dinner but a destination for your entire evening.”

The restaurant will occupy the space adjacent to Encore Beach Club and will showcase a thoughtful menu of recipes grounded in Mexico’s rich culinary traditions, infusing the finest regional and seasonal ingredients. Small plates and appetizers featuring a heavy emphasis on seafood and produce will be paired with signature shareable entrees. The bar and lounge will add to the celebration by showcasing Mexico’s best hand-selected agave-based spirits.

“We are very pleased to team up with Wynn to bring our iconic hospitality to Las Vegas, a vibrant and exciting city that knows how to have fun,” said Enrique Olvera. “Inspired by the 40s and 50s, a golden age for the Mexican cinema, we seek to offer guests exceptional service as well as genuine and personal cuisine that is focused on authentic Mexican flavors. Expect a festive atmosphere where design and interior details lead you to feel the elegance and simplicity of the Nevada landscape.”

Guests of Elio will be immersed in a sleek and seductive environment. Day turns to night as guests move from the energy of the bar and lounge to the warmth of the dining room. The modern and minimal architectural lines are paired with rich textures and beautiful art that creates a backdrop for lively gatherings and exceptional food.





Elio’s lounge will be open daily and serve weekend brunch. The dining room will be open nightly. For more information and updates please visit: www.eliolv.com. For reservations, call 702-770-DINE (3463).