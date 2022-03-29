Michelle Danner Opens Creative Center for the Arts

Spread the love

After a career helping actors Michelle Danner has also found ways to fulfill her own

There aren’t many people who can point to a career full of success as a performer, teacher, storyteller, entrepreneur, and expert. But Michelle Danner can. The legendary acting teacher has recently opened The Creative Center for the Arts (formerly known as the Edgemar Center for the Arts) in Culver City. The facility houses a theatre for upcoming productions as well as two acting schools: The Los Angeles Acting Conservatory (for conservatory classes and international students), and the Michelle Danner Acting Studio (for single courses, coachings and children’s classes.)

Coursework at the Creative Center for the Arts includes classes in Film and TV On-Camera Acting, Improvisation Workout, Scene Study, Creating a Demo Reel, Breaking into Hollywood, Method Acting, Stella Adler Technique, Meisner Acting Technique and The Stanislavski Technique. Both in-person and virtual classes are offered along with classes for adults, teens and children.

Danner is also a well-established as a successful feature film director. Her latest film “Bad Impulse,” is a psychological thriller about family secrets and modern technology, starring Sonya Walger, Grant Bowler, and Paul Sorvino. The film won Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 International Independent Film Awards and the Best Director Award at the 2019 Culver City Film Festival.

Her upcoming film “The Runner, “ is an action thriller and true-life coming of age story starring Cameron Douglas and newcomer Edouard Philipponnat as a troubled teenager forced to go undercover to expose a drug kingpin. The film has played at 28 festivals around the country where it has won numerous awards.

A dedicated mom of two (one is an aspiring filmmaker), Danner still has her “day job” – overseeing the faculty of the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory, and conducting her weekly acting class. Danner’s list of students has included Christian Slater, Salma Hayek, Gerard Butler, Seth McFarlane, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union, and Zooey Deschanel.

https://www.michelledanner.com

https://creativecenterforthearts.com/