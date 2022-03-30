¡VIVA! by Ray Garcia – A Brunch Worthy of Las Vegas

Spread the love

Las Vegas and brunch, the two are tied together at the hip. Whether you are starting your trip off, celebrating with friends or looking for a way to recover from a long night out, there are countless brunch options. But ¡VIVA!, by Chef Ray Garcia has really brought the best elements of every brunch and put them under their roof at Resorts World.

Chilaquiles

It’s a little bit party, a lot of unique Mexican-American dishes and plenty of cocktails that will keep you staying for just one more. If you are walking through Resorts World, ¡VIVA! will definitely make your head turn, as it is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful restaurants in all of Las Vegas. There are so many options as where to eat, from the patio to the dining room that features amazing art on the walls and an iconic looking tree in the center.

Sangria

The brunch menu is loaded with wonderful dishes, but there is no better option than to get a few of the crudos and share those to start things off. Ceviche is a classic standard, but ¡VIVA! ramps up their version with fresh yellowtail that doesn’t need much help, but gets it from Leche de tigre, a spicy citrus marinade. The Coctel Mixto is loaded with an assortment of snapper, shrimp, octopus and Bay scallops that is completed with the fresh flavors of: cucumber, avocado, radish and cilantro.

Yellowtail Ceviche

Fresas con Crema

From there, ¡VIVA! runs the table from classic breakfasts to intriguing dishes such as Pina Asada, a wood grilled pineapple, topped with goat cheese, arugula and spiced pecan. At the top of the list of things to experience during brunch is the chorizo con huevos. The perfectly cooked chorizo is focal point of the dish, but the refried lentils give it a healthier feel. And the fingerling potatoes are unlike anything you have had before, coming across as almost a deep fried baby baked potato. Just a perfectly put together dish. For tacos, it is a tough choice between the incredibly tender short rib version or the vegan roasted cauliflower tacos that come with cashew crema and grilled pineapple. Regardless of what you eat, the only way to finish off your brunch is with the Fresas con Crema. When it comes to your table, you will be reluctant to eat it, as it is one of the most beautiful and perfect looking desserts you will have ever seen. It is truly worth more than one bite, as the layers of this dessert are wonderful, highlighted by the fresh berries, mascarpone and a beautiful meringue.

If you are looking for a mimosa, ¡VIVA! has a few to choose from but the one that is different than anything in Las Vegas is the watermelon version. This mimosa is made with fresh juiced watermelon that really comes through and is incredibly refreshing. Finally one more must try is the ¡VIVA-RITA! House Margarita, the one you have been waiting for all your life. The salt air foam that is incorporated right into the Blanco tequila when the cocktail is made gives you a consistent salt taste with every sip, all without the salt on the rim or uneven flavors of most margaritas.

While the brunch experience, with a DJ and sangrias flowing, is a great experience, don’t miss out on the dinner menu. The completely unique menu features items such as pork belly chicharron and wood grilled snapper. Regardless of when you come, the beauty of the restaurant and the amazing staff will always be there for you.

Since opening, Resorts World has created so many reasons to visit, and none are more enticing than ¡VIVA!. This is one of those restaurants that keeps giving and everytime you think it couldn’t get any better, it seems to outdo itself. If you are looking for a brunch that you won’t ever forget, ¡VIVA! offers that and more.

For more information, visit: ¡VIVA!