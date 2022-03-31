All the Old Knives – Advanced Screening

Spread the love

You are invited to a special advance screening!

Monday, April 4th – 7:00 PM

Landmark Century Centre Cinema

2828 N. Clark, Chicago

RSVP by March 29 at the following link!

https://bit.ly/ALLTHEOLDKNIVES_SplashMagazine

Official Trailer

Directed by Janus Metz

Screenplay by Olen Steinhauer

Based on the book by Olen Steinhauer

Starring Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce

When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal. Directed by acclaimed Danish director Janus Metz and written by Olen Steinhauer, the film also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

101 Minutes | Rated R

#AllTheOldKnives #SpyVsSpy