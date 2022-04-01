Nostalgia Bar & Lounge by The Herbal Chef™ Chris Sayegh – Kicking off the Nostalgia on April 7th

Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is the first brick and mortar concept from The Herbal Chef™ founder, Chris Sayegh, that evokes fond memories of childhood Americana through a familiar, yet whimsically mature menu and ambiance. Creature comforts from back in the day are reimagined utilizing Sayegh’s technical culinary background, paired with expertise from Nostalgia’s team of Chef and Partner Jared Ventura, Services Director Jack Goldberg, and Beverage Director Bradley Fry, to create playful New American bites and a quality bar program that encourage imbibers to play a game of Operation with an End of the Otter Pop cocktail in-hand. Nostalgia Bar & Lounge will be having a Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, April 7th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Granted Nostalgia patrons will not find The Herbal Chef™’s signature use of cannabis-infused food on the menu due to current legislation; however, inventive CBD- and terpene-infused cocktails will be offered, as well as gourmet bar bites and live music. Another signature trait applied to the menu is the non-use of inflammatory seed oils, toxic chemicals, or anything that would disrupt the body from naturally functioning as intended. Those lucky enough to secure a Secret Supper Club membership are able to experience Sayegh’s and Ventura’s world-renowned cuisine at one of their closed-door, members-only, specialty dinners at the restaurant on select dates.



Teaming with Chef Jared Ventura on the food menu, Chef Sayegh draws on his culinary background from working in such prestigious kitchens as Mélisse under Chef Josiah Citrine and Providence under Michael Cimarusti, to create seasonal dishes on the bar bites menu that will leave diners doing a double-take. Menu standouts include: Kobe Toast made with freshly baked sourdough toast, whole grain mustard aioli topped with A5 Kobe beef lightly torched with marinated radish, turnip, and microgreens; Oysters Two Ways, also described as “Fire & Ice,” accentuates two Aunt Dotty Oysters with smoked furikake sabayon for “Fire” and pineapple habanero granita on “Ice”; Lobster Roll with fresh poached lobster, herb aioli, lobster shell caramel, and served on a toasted brioche roll (add Kaluga caviar for +$10).