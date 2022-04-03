AL FRESCO DINING OPTIONS AROUND CHICAGO – New for 2022

Spread the love

CENTRAL PARK BAR

Central Park Bar Debuts “Backyard Bar” in Avondale Opening May 1 (weather permitting)DOG-FRIENDLY (until 8 p.m.)New for 2022, Central Park Bar in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood features a massive outdoor 3,500 square-foot “backyard bar” in what was previously an empty city lot adjacent to the bar. The outdoor space is a casual, down-to-earth gathering spot for relaxing and unwinding. A brand new open-air covered bar sits atop blue mosaic flooring with fans and cafe lights overhead. The outdoor bar has three 55-inch TVs and for those cooler spring and summer nights, the outdoor bar area is equipped with overhead heaters. Adjacent to the covered area, stone landscaping gives the expansive space a backyard feel. Seven picnic tables sit under mulberry trees while hammered copper tiki-style gas torches line the space. Guests can opt to hang out on two white porch swings or Adirondack chairs surrounding a large 60 x 36-inch above ground brick fire pit. Patrons can also enjoy a bumper pool table situated on astro turf alongside the fire pit area. Guests can enjoy draft cocktails, local and international beers, and half-price happy hour every Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. al fresco. In the future, there are plans to have rotating food trucks visit the bar. PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar):

https://tinyurl.com/496ujhmv https://tinyurl.com/2rpmazcu https://tinyurl.com/2p86uk33 https://tinyurl.com/mr3wprh8 Location: 2924 N Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 698-6063 | www.centralparkbarchicago.comHours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m.- 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m.- 3 a.m.

CODY’S PUBLIC HOUSE

Outdoor Beer Garden at Cody’s Public House

Open Now DOG-FRIENDLY The recently revamped and reopened Cody’s Public House in West Lakeview offers an expansive dog-friendly beer garden that can accommodate 100 people. Guests can cozy up to the year-round fire pit, weather permitting. Although the beer garden is currently open, guests can expect small improvements to be made throughout the spring and early summer like additional seating, string lights, dart boards, and a court for bean bags and bocce. The beer garden also has a grill that guests can use for free to grill up food that they bring. PHOTOS (courtesy of Cody’s)

:https://tinyurl.com/4nyzp9ku https://tinyurl.com/yckuzrv8 https://tinyurl.com/bdd4f3dx Location: 1658 West Barry Avenue., Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8217 | www.codyschicago.comHours: Monday – Friday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

MUST-VISIT OUTDOOR DINING OPTIONS

BARTOLI’S PIZZERIA

Bartoli’s in Roscoe Village Offers BYOB Outdoor Dining Opening mid April (weather permitting)DOG-FRIENDLY Bartoli’s Pizzeria in Roscoe Village offers a dog-friendly, intimate, flower-lined sidewalk patio for about 20 guests. Full food and drink menus are available, and diners are welcome to BYOB. Guests can indulge in Bartoli’s favorites while dining alfresco like their signature Chicago Classic Deep Dish Pizza with Italian sausage, mushroom, onion and green pepper, Badger-style Fried Cheeseballs, Nonna Bartoli’s Meatball Sandwich with homemade meatballs and marinara on french bread and more.

PHOTOS (credit: Papergirl PR)

Location: Roscoe Village: 1955 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60613 | (773) 248.0455 |Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.www.bartolispizzeria.com

EASY BAR

Fresco Drinks at Easy Bar Opening mid April (weather permitting) DOG-FRIENDLY

Located at the bustling corner of Division and Damen in Wicker Park, the casual, dog-friendly sidewalk patio at Easy Bar has seating for 15 to 20 guests. This neighborhood bar is the perfect after-work or post-brunch spot offering a daily Half-Price Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Easy Bar)

Location: 1944 W Division St., Chicago, IL 60622 | (773) 227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.comHours: Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN

The Graystone Tavern’s New Weatherproofed Beer Garden

Enclosed beer garden now open Beer garden roof will open mid April (weather permitting)The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville weatherproofed their outdoor beer garden in 2020 and in summer 2021, they added brand new furniture with pops of color to brighten the space even more. The beer garden can seat up to 50 guests with 12 tables for guests to dine alfresco or relax with a cold beverage. The patio features string lights overhead, six TVs, and games like bags, giant Jenga and giant Connect 4.

PHOTOS (credit: Papergirl PR):

3441 N Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | (773) 666-5450 | Hours: Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

REWIRED PIZZA CAFE & BAR

Lively Outdoor Dining and Live Music at Rewired Enclosed patio with tent now open. Open air patio opening mid April (weather permitting) DOG-FRIENDLY

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar in Edgewater offers a spacious 40 seat dog-friendly patio for guests to enjoy during the alfresco dining season that is enclosed with a tent during the colder months. The patio features heaters and a fire pit lit nightly. Seating is first come, first served. Full food and drink menus are available and later this spring, Rewired will roll out frozen cocktails, perfect for patio dining, like a Frozen Rosé and Frozen Aviation.Also available alfresco is Rewired’s happy hour every Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring $3 slices, half-off select apps, $4 house wine (malbec, chardonnay, rosé), $5 drafts, and a beer, shot, slice combo for $10. Other weekly activities available on the patio includes Kids Night on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with $4 kids meals, board games, coloring, Nintendo Switch and a wandering magician; Wednesday Date Night $49 package for two that includes a 3-course meal and bottle of wine; and live music every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from rotating local artists. PHOTOS (courtesy of Rewired)

Location: 1100 W Thorndale Chicago, IL 60660 | (773) 360-1621 | www.rewiredcafe.com Hours: Monday – Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP

Outdoor Beer Garden & Sidewalk Patio at The Rambler

Enclosed patio open now Beer garden roof will open mid April (weather permitting)DOG-FRIENDLY

When there’s nice weather in Chicago and patio seating is in high demand, diners are likely to find a spot at The Rambler in North Center. The bar and restaurant has both a spacious flower-lined, dog-friendly sidewalk patio with dining for 48 as well as a large outdoor beer garden with a removable roof. The beer garden accommodates up to 68 guests and is outfitted with a full bar, six TVs and a sound system perfect for catching sports games with the sound on. Guests can enjoy the full bar and food menus alfresco.

PHOTOS (courtesy of The Rambler):https://tinyurl.com/z4rey23bhttps://tinyurl.com/2p8ny7cb https://tinyurl.com/2p87bkb5 Location: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 | https://theramblerchicago.comHours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR

Sidewalk Dining at Uvae Opening mid April (weather permitting)

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar in Andersonville has an intimate flower-lined sidewalk patio on Clark Street that can accommodate 40 guests. The patio features wine crate planters and umbrellas to protect diners on hot days.Patrons can enjoy full food and drink menus on the patio along with happy hour specials featuring $2 Oysters, $2 Shrimp, and $5 draft Prosecco. Happy hour is available Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Uvae):https://tinyurl.com/rmnwmk9yhttps://tinyurl.com/yckva67mhttps://tinyurl.com/38jytc7v Location: 5553 N Clark St | Chicago, IL 60640 | 773.654.1432 | www.uvaechicago.comHours: Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.