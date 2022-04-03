Chicago Dining Options for Easter/Passover

Spread the love

Featuring a Good Friday fish fry, Sunday brunches, themed dishes and drinks, and more…

REWIRED PIZZA CAFE & BAR

Easter Brunch and Live Entertainment at Rewired

Sunday, April 17

$9 to $12 brunch items

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar will host an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch will feature live entertainment from the Tom Lowery Trio, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the patio and inside. Easter specials will include a Bunny Hop Latte, cereal lattes like a Honey Nut Cheerios Latte, Fruity Pebbles Latte, and Golden Grahams Latte, and Easter Egg Truffle Deviled Eggs.

The regular a la carte brunch menu will also be available and includes new cartoon-themed items like a Panchito Pistoles Bowl with al pastor meat, pineapple, pickled onion, potato, salsa verde, cilantro, and an over easy egg, Porky the Pig Benedict with pulled pork, poached egg, and hollandaise, and a Cowabunga Breakfast Pie, a personal-sized white sauce pizza with choice of protein and over easy egg. Guests can sip brunch cocktails including Mimosas, Peach Bellinis, Micheladas, Bloody Marys and more. Bottomless Mimosas are also available for $25.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting https://www.exploretock.com/rewiredcafe/.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Rewired):

Location: 1100 W Thorndale Chicago, IL 60660 | (773) 360-1621 | www.rewiredcafe.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP

Easter Weekend Events at The Rambler

Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap in North Center will host a weekend of Easter events starting with a “Thank Cod It’s Friday” all-you-can-eat fish fry on Good Friday, April 15. For $16 per person, guests will enjoy unlimited North Atlantic Cod lightly battered and fried. The fish fry will be available beginning at 5 p.m. (while supplies last).

On Easter Sunday, April 17, The Rambler will host a family-friendly brunch buffet beginning at 10 a.m. with an Omelet Station, Biscuit Bar, ham-off-the-bone and more. Drink specials will include $20 bottomless flavored mimosas, $35 Mionetto buckets, and an $8 Tito’s Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar. Kids will receive complimentary Peeps and kiddie cocktails. To reserve a table, visit [email protected].

Available all weekend, Rambler will have a “Lent Is Spent” cocktail menu. Themed $10 cocktails will include a Cadbury Martini garnished with a Peep, the Last Temptation On Ice, a Jelly Bean Bourbon, a Magdalen Margarita, a Judas Juice, and a Peter, Paul and Proper 12 Irish Coffee.

PHOTOS (courtesy of The Rambler):

Location: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 | https://theramblerchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR

Easter Brunch at Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

Sunday, April 17

$8 to $16 brunch specials

Uvae, the popular wine bar in Andersonville, will open at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday and feature brunch until 2:30 p.m. Easter specials will include Smoking Goose City Ham, Ham & Gruyere Quiche, and a Roasted Veggie Quiche. A la carte brunch specials from the regular menu will include a Lobster Cake Benedict with tarragon hollandaise, Chicken & Biscuits with fried chicken thigh and maple bbq syrup, Spiced Pear Pancakes with caramel sea salt syrup, and Bacon Ricotta French Toast with bacon bits and whipped sweet ricotta.

To pair with brunch, guests can enjoy a $10 Bloody Mary with house made mix and choice of a garden veggie-infused vodka or smoked jalapeno and garlic-infused vodka. Uvae will also serve $8 Mimosas with a choice of pear and ginger, blood orange and cinnamon, or smoked honey and apple. Reservations are strongly recommended by booking with Resy.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Uvae):

Location: 5553 N Clark St | Chicago, IL 60640 | 773.654.1432 |

www.uvaechicago.com

Hours: Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate Easter at Home with Prairie Grass Cafe

Hop to it and celebrate Easter at home with delicious food from Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433).



Pre-order your Easter Dinner Package by Thursday, April 14 for pick-up on Easter Sunday, April 17 between 3pm and 5pm. Call the team at (847) 205-4433 to place your order. Order now before Prairie Grass Cafe sells out.



Interested in dining out? Prairie Grass Cafe will have its regular menu with specials for in-restaurant dining starting at 5 pm, Easter Sunday, April 17. Call (847) 205-4433 to make a reservation.

Let Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris

Do Your Easter Cooking.

Easter Packages will be served hot and ready to eat.

Prairie Grass Cafe Easter Specials. Photo credit: Cindy Kurman, Kurman Photography

For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com .Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Twitter at twitter.com/prairiegrasscaf and twitter.com/sarahstegner; on Instagram at instagram.com/prairiegrasscafe, on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.

Celebrate the first night of Passover with Prairie Grass Cafe

Celebrate the first night of Passover at home with family and friends with a delicious menu from Prairie Grass Cafe, Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris have prepared a special Passover To-Go menu for pick-up on Friday, April 15 between 4pm and 6pm. Pre-orders only. Call (847) 205-4433.



Prairie Grass Cafe will also be offering Passover specials for in restaurant dining on Friday, April 15. Reservations are recommended. Dinner is served starting at 5 pm.



Prairie Grass Cafe’s Special BBQ Brisket Dine-In Menu, Friday, April 15.



Prairie Grass Cafe will be offering its delicious brisket for dine-in on Friday, April 15. Space is limited so, please call (847) 205-4433 to make a reservation in advance.



“No matter how or where you celebrate the holiday this year, we hope it’s filled with good health, meaning, friendship and peace,” says Stegner.



Brisket and Matzo Ball Soup from Prairie Grass Cafe

Photo credit: Cindy Kurman, Kurman Photography



Passover Menu To Go

Passover Dinner Package for Two

Matzo Ball Soup, Matzo, ½ Pint of Chicken Liver, *Brisket with Cauliflower Mash & Roasted Carrots, Flourless Chocolate Cake

$106

Chopped liver, Photo: Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com .Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Twitter at twitter.com/prairiegrasscaf and twitter.com/sarahstegner; on Instagram at instagram.com/prairiegrasscafe, on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.