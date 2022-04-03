Teatro Zinzanni Review – An International Dream Cast

Spread the love

Teatro Zinzanni debuted their newest production on Thursday, January 27, at the Spiegeltent ZaZou, located on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop (32 W. Randolph). The whirlwind of live comedy, music and cirque served with a multi-course gourmet feast is back! Randolph Entertainment LLC presents a new international cast of characters performing astounding acts and bringing audience members a unique, immersive dining and live entertainment experience.

Elena Gatilova-Photo Credit: Margo Hawk

Marjorie Nantel-Photo Credit: Sandy Morris

It has been a long couple of years of dreams delayed and hopes dashed, but it’s time to move from “What if?” to “Let’s find out!” The new story on stage includes the finest fine diner in the Chicago Loop. The chef, Madame Z (Chicago’s own Bethany Thomas) and head waiter, Doily (Kevin Kent), have assembled a hardworking restaurant crew of unemployed circus artists from around the world. An old friend comes roaring up on his motorcycle, Phénix (Cunio), ready to bring their dreams to life. What will they wish for to make their dreams come true?

Michael Evolution-Photo Credit-Margo Hawk

Founder Norm Langill is the artistic director of the production, and the menu is designed by Chicago’s own Debbie Sharpe – The Goddess of The Goddess and Grocer. The included multi-course gourmet feast features multiple entrée selections, including vegan options. A fabulous à la carte cocktail menu, wine & beer list and special occasion treats round out the dining experience.

Kevin Kent & Marjorie Nantel-Photo Credit: Sandy Morris

Bethany Thomas & Marjorie Nantel-Photo Credit: Sandy Morris

I was able to experience Teatro Zinzanni this past March, and it was truly one of the most amazing theatrical experiences you can witness on the stage. I was introduced to an international cast of premier entertainers that were personally sought out for this Chicago engagement. Every single person was in on the act – the performers, servers, ushers, which all made the production more believable and enjoyable to be part of the story. The production was every kind of entertainment you could possibly imagine with elements of the circus, cabaret, burlesque, acrobatics, vaudeville, comedy and drag, all mixed into one breathtaking show that you need to experience to believe!

Noel Aguilar-Photo Credit: Sandy Morris

The production takes place in a beautiful tent and theater setting on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago. The globe theater was constructed back in the 1920s and is as beautiful as ever today. The performers entertained the audience with a variety of unbelievable acts and music including Jimi Hendrix, Giacamo Puccini, popular classic rock and much more. As I soaked in every performer’s spectacular performance, I could not decide which was my favorite. For me, they all stood out in different ways, from Bethany Thomas ad Madame Z, Kevin Kent as Doily (who has been with the production since its beginning in 1998), basketball acrobatic performer, Michael Evolution, and Cunio as Phénix, whose several octave vocal range and spectacular stage energy rival that of the legendary Queen singer, Freddy Mercury.

Cunio & Bethany Thomas-Photo Credit: Sandy Morris

Other notable mentions were the amazing set design, lighting, sound and array of shiny, colorful and sparkly costumes, which all melded into one thrill ride melting pot. I also cannot forget to bring your attention to the food menu at Teatro Zinzanni! What is better than a live, entertaining show without succulent foods and drinks to enjoy while being entertained? Menus are offered for brunch and dinner, including a long list of spirits, cocktails and beverages to enjoy while witnessing such talented entertainment right in front of you.

I have to say-Teatro Zinzanni is one of the more interesting, unusual, unique and satisfying theatrical productions that I have experienced in quite a while. The production was on hiatus during the long pandemic shutdown, but it is now back and bold, lively and entertaining as ever. Make sure to not miss this special, one of a kind theatrical treat!

For more information, visit the website.

Photos: See captions for photo credits.

Facebook @TeatroZinZanniChicago ● Instagram @zinzannichicago

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale for shows through August 14, 2022, at ZinZanni.com/Chicago. For groups of 10+, call Broadway In Chicago Groups at 312-977-1710 or email [email protected]. Individual tickets range in price from $109 – $264. Front Row VIP tickets are available at a premium price. Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets will also be available for $69. Individual tickets are available by visiting the website or calling (312) 488-0900.

zinzanni.com/Chicago

COVID PROTOCOL

TEATRO ZINZANNI has worked hard to ensure that its patrons have a safe and magical experience. They have enhanced air handling and filtration and incorporated new sanitization technologies. A strong health protocol is in place mandating vaccination for all staff and performers. In order to continue providing a safe and magical experience, TEATRO ZINZANNI CHICAGO requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. All guests 5 years or older will need to show proof in the form of the CDC card, a clear photocopy of this card, or a clear mobile phone photo, and guests 16 years or older must show a matching government-issued ID. Visitors who are exempt for medical or religious reasons may provide proof of the medical or religious exemption and a professionally administered COVID-19 test (PCR within 72 hours of attendance or Rapid (antigen) Test within 6 hours of attendance). Self-administered tests are not accepted. In compliance with the City of Chicago indoor mask mandate, all patrons must wear a proper face covering except when eating at their table. Thankyou for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to Spiegeltent ZaZou. For further information, visit ZinZanni.com/chicago/safety or contact our Customer Service at [email protected]