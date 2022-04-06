Natural Products Expo West 2022 – A Triumphant Return

Spread the love

Natural Products Expo West, part of the New Hope Network family of brands, made a resounding return to Anaheim, hosting the industry’s largest trade show March 8th through the 12th at the Anaheim Convention Center. This was the 41st time Expo West has brought the world of natural products together and 2021 brought together over 2,700 exhibitors and over 57,000 registered attendees.

A packed convention floor

While a large part of Expo West is meeting and visiting with all of the companies that are on display, a very important part is the knowledge that is shared throughout the week. Some of the talks included: The Joy of Plant-Based Eating with Tabitha Brown, Moving Beyond Overwhelm, How Business Leaders Are Critical in Building a Transformative Movement for Climate Justice and The State of Natural & Organic. There is always a plethora of discussions that are geared towards helping companies succeed and what to look for in the upcoming year in the world of natural and organic products.

Jennifer Garner – Raising the Standard – Clean, Healthy Nutrition for All Kids (Courtesy Natural Products Expo West)

Agalima Mixers

When it came to spirits and adult beverages one of the highlights of Expo West was Agalima. Agalima is in a class by itself when it comes to flavor and organic ingredients to create their sweet & sour mix, Bloody Mary mix and margarita mix. If you want to know just how good your Bloody Mary can be, just try the Agalima Bloody Mary Mix by itself and you will be amazed how good it tastes solo. A combination of all organic roma tomatoes, smoky chipotle peppers, hot horseradish and their own house-made Worcestershire create a blend that’s spicy, salty and sweet. For more information, visit: Agalima

Primal Kitchen once again is bringing new products to their already incredible line of products that feature beneficial fats and clean protein with no dairy, gluten, grain, refined sugar or soy. Primal Kitchen was showcasing their no-dairy plant-based Primal Kitchen Queso that has an incredible cheesy taste and texture that combines jalapeños and creamy pumpkin seed butter. You can top this on nachos or any recipe calling for cheese and no one will realize it is dairy-free. Another great change to spice up your recipes is the dairy-free Buffalo Sauce, that had a recipe change so now it contains no cashews, but still has that great flavor for wings or cauliflower bites. Primal Kitchen can fill your entire pantry with healthy alternatives from mayo to ketchup and even flavorful gravy. For more information, visit: Primal Kitchen

Blue Stripes Urban Cacao

Lemon Perfect lives up the their name, as it is a hydrating flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. The perfectly refreshing drink comes in seven flavors and Expo West saw the debut of the Kiwi Star Fruit version. As with all the flavors, they are USDA organic and the flavors really come through as does the flavor o the half of a lemon that goes into every bottle. If you are looking for a drink to battle the heat this summer, Lemon Perfect is perfect. For more information, visit: Lemon Perfect

Pure Cravings

The highlight of the pet products at Expo West had to be Pure Cravings cat food. Pure Cravings is setting a new standard for pet food as they are they are the only cat food that test their fish for mercury. They still take the steps of quality even further, as Pure Cravings is human grade, sustainably caught and 100% traceable. Mackerel, tuna, salmon and sardines, this is not only high quality, but your cat will give their seal of approval once you watch how fast they gobble it up. For more information, visit: Pure Cravings

UP2U Recover

Comvita was showcasing their Manuka honey directly from New Zealand. Going well beyond being just a great tasting honey, Comvita Raw Manuka Honey is designed to be part of your daily wellness routine. Containing unique health qualities that encourage the body’s natural healing, there also have Comvita Kids Day-Time and Night-Time Soothing Syrups as a great natural remedy for the children in your life. For more information, visit: Comvita

Some other great products to check out include: Leilo, a relaxing canned beverage containing kava and l-theanine, that introduced the Luna version that is for nighttime use. Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water With Pulp, a great alternative to typical coconut water from a company that has a goal of minimal harm to the environment while creating their products. Mary’s Gone Crackers has created a snacking experience that not only gives you great and unique flavors, but the ingredients are so good, they literally stare at you from each cracker and you taste the goodness in each bite. Mixed-Up was showcasing their tasty canned cocktails including an assortment of mules that contain 10% ABV and with NO artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Mixed-Up

There is no question that Natural Products Expo West was back in 2022, but expect 2023 to be even bigger as the world of organic and natural products just continues to explode. The next Natural Products Expo will be held in late September in Philadelphia. Natural Products Expo West 2023 will take place March 7th through the 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center.