The 2022 Grammy Awards, held in Las Vegas in early April, created a busy time for nominees and presenters and all the folks who back them up. But there’s also the good times and great gifts. So somewhere between the pre parties and rehearsals, many of these fabulous entertainers find time to check out the official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge.

Distinctive Assets Continues Legacy As The Recording Academy® Gifting Partner

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, continued its long-standing partnership with the Recording Academy® in producing the official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge as well as the show’s legendary Presenter & Performer Gift Bags.

Grossé Japan is an award-winning jewelry company that uses a unique six-layer plating method and precious metals. This year, presenters and performers were able to hand select pieces from their line. Photo by Burt Davis

Music’s Biggest Night® featured the world’s biggest acts, all of whom were treated to a bevy of thank you gifts in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation. The #GRAMMYGiftLounge was hosted by Topgolf Las Vegas and open to presenters and performers during three full days of rehearsals.

Topgolf Is best described as an entertainment center featuring a golf driving range. They shortly will be opening facilities in Ontario and El Segundo, California. The El Segundo location will feature a Par 3 golf course. Topgolf is a popular Vegas destination. Photo by Dianne Davis

This year’s incredible talent list included Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler, and returning host Trevor Noah.

Skinny SBU South Africa’s number one sock brand Socks – started to export to USA in 2013

“Despite challenging world events and significant logistical changes, we are excited to once again be creating amazing GRAMMY gift magic,” says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary prior to the events. “We are proud to continue a tradition of making our gift endeavor as inclusive as possible, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and age. These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large.”

Miage Skincare—waterless formula for good results Photo by Burt Davis

This year’s Gift Lounge was presented by Miage Skincare which offered talent a deluxe 5-piece collection of their waterless micro-molecule transformative formulas. The Lounge also featured a ground-breaking augmented reality experience from M Entertainment Works (MEW) whereby blues legend Robert Johnson was revived as a performing avatar.

M Entertainment Works (MEW) Uses cutting edge technology to produce avitars—they exhibited a Robert Johnson avitar Photo by Dianne Davis

Rounding out the unique in-person gift experience were Ceek VR Metaverse virtual reality headsets, chic lounge slippers from Coma Toes, museum-quality award-winning jewelry from Grossé Japan, cruelty-free vegan running shoes from PETA x Newton Running, Four Rose Jewelry Boxes featuring Rose Box NYC luxury long lasting real roses, Skinny Sbu Socks – Africa’s #1 premium sock brand, a VIP experience at one of two all new Topgolf venues in the Los Angeles area, innovative and fashionable TurboFlex Eyewear with patented 360° rotating hinges, and imaginative fun with WowWee’s My Squishy Littles along with not yet-released innovations in play.

Ceek VR Metaverse supplyed a virtual reality headset—enables you to see performers in 3-DPhoto by Burt Davis

Talent also received a preassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag filled with a wide array of fabulous items ranging from Opopop Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels to BYROE salad-infused luxury skincare.

Coma Toes These chic lounge slippers feature a puffy-coat nylon upper and a sneaker sole. They can be used anywhere from home to the coffee shop, to the airplane and tour bus. Photo by Dianne Davis

The 2022 #GRAMMYGiftBag also boasted the following brands: Art Lipo, BathSlut, British M, Canidae Pet Food, Casper, The Chai Box, Colab, Color Street, Courtney Racquel Jewelry, C60 Purple Power, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, Dr. Shefali, Elixinol, Euka, Exploding Kittens, For Every Type, Frontera Wines, Gorgeouses27, The Green Garmento, Grey Goose Vodka, Hotel Chocolat, Jayde Home Essentials, Karma Nuts, Kokomo Restaurant, Love Sun Body, Lynn & Liana Designs, Manda Wellness Superfood, Mastercard Priceless Fragrance, Music Connection, National Geographic Books, NutriFit, Odele Beauty, Olipop, Oxygenetix, Philips Norelco, Philips Sonicare, Pixi Beauty, POPbeauty, PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Purely Elizabeth, Shinery, Signed by McFly, Soapy Faith, Soul Candles, T2 Tea, UP2U Recover, VibrantDoc, Whipped Drinks, Wildlife as Property Owners, Word Lyfe Apparel, and Youth Skincare.

Peta x Newton Running Shoes are manufactured form recyled plastic materials Photo by Burt Davis

The GRAMMY Awards® were held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show was broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and was available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Rose Box NYC specializes in creating beautiful floral arrangements that last up to a year without any maintenance. They can supply roses in 21 different colors. The roses are raised in Eucador and preserved by a special process. Photo by Dianne Davis

Distinctive Assets Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development, and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards.

TurboFlex Eyewear is the first and only eyewear featuring a 360 degree rotating hinge to maintain fit and ensure maximum comfort. Select frames even have magnetic EasyClip lenses for added UVA and UVB ray protection, or blue light. Photo by Burt Davis

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum® , advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares® , and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, the Recording Academy works year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

WowWee These squishy little things are great gifts for the kids. Photo by Burt Davis

For more information about the Academy, visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Article by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis