Grammy® Gifts 2022 in Las Vegas Focused On Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Philanthropy

The 2022 Grammy Awards, held in Las Vegas in early April, created a busy time for nominees and presenters and all the folks who back them up. But there’s also the good times and great gifts. So somewhere between the pre parties and rehearsals, many of these fabulous entertainers find time to check out the official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge.
Distinctive Assets Continues Legacy As The Recording Academy® Gifting Partner
Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, continued its long-standing partnership with the Recording Academy® in producing the official GRAMMY® Gift Lounge as well as the show’s legendary Presenter & Performer Gift Bags.
Music’s Biggest Night® featured the world’s biggest acts, all of whom were treated to a bevy of thank you gifts in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation. The #GRAMMYGiftLounge was hosted by Topgolf Las Vegas and open to presenters and performers during three full days of rehearsals.
This year’s incredible talent list included Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler, and returning host Trevor Noah.
“Despite challenging world events and significant logistical changes, we are excited to once again be creating amazing GRAMMY gift magic,” says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary prior to the events. “We are proud to continue a tradition of making our gift endeavor as inclusive as possible, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and age. These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large.”
This year’s Gift Lounge was presented by Miage Skincare which offered talent a deluxe 5-piece collection of their waterless micro-molecule transformative formulas. The Lounge also featured a ground-breaking augmented reality experience from M Entertainment Works (MEW) whereby blues legend Robert Johnson was revived as a performing avatar.
Rounding out the unique in-person gift experience were Ceek VR Metaverse virtual reality headsets, chic lounge slippers from Coma Toes, museum-quality award-winning jewelry from Grossé Japan, cruelty-free vegan running shoes from PETA x Newton Running, Four Rose Jewelry Boxes featuring Rose Box NYC luxury long lasting real roses, Skinny Sbu Socks – Africa’s #1 premium sock brand, a VIP experience at one of two all new Topgolf venues in the Los Angeles area, innovative and fashionable TurboFlex Eyewear with patented 360° rotating hinges, and imaginative fun with WowWee’s My Squishy Littles along with not yet-released innovations in play.
Talent also received a preassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag filled with a wide array of fabulous items ranging from Opopop Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels to BYROE salad-infused luxury skincare.
The 2022 #GRAMMYGiftBag also boasted the following brands: Art Lipo, BathSlut, British M, Canidae Pet Food, Casper, The Chai Box, Colab, Color Street, Courtney Racquel Jewelry, C60 Purple Power, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, Dr. Shefali, Elixinol, Euka, Exploding Kittens, For Every Type, Frontera Wines, Gorgeouses27, The Green Garmento, Grey Goose Vodka, Hotel Chocolat, Jayde Home Essentials, Karma Nuts, Kokomo Restaurant, Love Sun Body, Lynn & Liana Designs, Manda Wellness Superfood, Mastercard Priceless Fragrance, Music Connection, National Geographic Books, NutriFit, Odele Beauty, Olipop, Oxygenetix, Philips Norelco, Philips Sonicare, Pixi Beauty, POPbeauty, PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Purely Elizabeth, Shinery, Signed by McFly, Soapy Faith, Soul Candles, T2 Tea, UP2U Recover, VibrantDoc, Whipped Drinks, Wildlife as Property Owners, Word Lyfe Apparel, and Youth Skincare.
The GRAMMY Awards® were held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show was broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and was available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Distinctive Assets Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development, and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards.
The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum® , advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares® , and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, the Recording Academy works year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.
For more information about the Academy, visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Article by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis
Be the first to comment