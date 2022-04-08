Hot Ticket – Neon Carnival Returns for the 11th Year

Spread the love

LA’s original nightlife maven Brent Bolthouse has just announced that Neon Carnival will make its triumphant return and descend upon the desert night sky to illuminate once again on Saturday, April 16. This year’s exclusive invite-only party will be presented by iconic denim brand Levi’s, back to headline the event alongside Mexico’s original luxury tequila, Tequila Don Julio. This year’s celebration welcomes new brand additions, including Liquid I.V., DIRECTV, Monster Energy, new Smirnoff Neon Lemonades and PathWater to the festivities.

Neon Carnival will make its triumphant return and descend upon the desert night sky to illuminate once again on Saturday, April 16. The coveted after-party is back to celebrate its 11-year anniversary exclusively on weekend one of the highly-anticipated desert festival.

For the first time this year, Neon Carnival is also going digital with two exciting opportunities. Levi’s® and Neon Carnival regular, Paris Hilton, will host the Neon Carnival experience in the metaverse in “Paris World” on Roblox. Additionally, our longtime partner Tequila Don Julio is getting in on the digital action with a unique update that will drop the week before the party (and might even get you a ticket in), so be sure to stay tuned!

Returning to its permanent home located at the Desert International Horse Park, the sprawling equestrian center welcomes back festival-goers to its all grass knoll spanning three football fields, featuring carnival-style games and exhilarating amusement park thrills. No strangers to Neon Carnival, world-renowned DJs Ruckus and Kayper, return to the scene to keep the party going late into the night along with newcomer Mel DeBarge, reining from New York City and a staple in the international party arena.

Conceptualized by LA’s original nightlife maven, Brent Bolthouse, and produced by Best Events, the duo has created the unrivaled outdoor dance party that is widely recognized as one of the most sought-after parties on the planet, attracting the entertainment industry’s elite year after year.

“We can’t wait to return back to the desert and celebrate our 11-year anniversary of Neon Carnival. It’s been a long two years and we are excited to catch up with some old friends and meet new ones,” said Brent Bolthouse. “ We’ve added international party scene Mel DeBarge along with Kayper and DJ Ruckus to round out the evening and keep partygoers dancing all night long.”

Neon Carnival was created by Brent Bolthouse and continues annually during music’s biggest festival weekend. It also just so happens to be THE HOTTEST TICKET! We’ll see you in the desert!