Estrella Jalisco is teaming up with the Los Angeles Dodgers to introduce a new special-edition Estrella Jalisco Dodgers Michelada – a flavorful 3.5% ABV michelada made by blending a Mexican-style lager with Clamato and lime juice. Starting on April 12, Estrella Jalisco is offering fans a chance to win the ultimate fan experience at Dodger Stadium complete with a meet-and-greet with Fernando Valenzuela, throwing the honorary first pitch during the 2022 baseball season, and bringing home signed memorabilia.

Estrella Jalisco – LA Dodgers Michelada Launch

Starting April 12, 2022, Estrella Jalisco is offering a chance to win the ultimate fan experience at Dodger Stadium. This once in a lifetime opportunity will feature a meet-and-greet with Fernando Valenzuela, the honorary first pitch at a game during the 2022 baseball season, and some signed memorabilia. To participate, fans can tag @estrellajalisco to share the craziest thing they have done to show their team pride with #contest. Submissions will be accepted through April 20, 2022.

“After playing for more than a decade with the Dodgers, I learned that through daring to be yourself and learning your strengths, great things can happen,” said Fernando Valenzuela. “The Dodger community is so passionate and committed – we have the best fans in the world. I look forward to seeing how they show off their Dodger pride and meeting the lucky winner of Estrella Jalisco’s contest at the stadium.”

The news comes on the heels of Estrella Jalisco launching their latest advertising campaign, “Vive Tu Estrella,” which spotlights the courage of Mexican Americans who dare to live their lives authentically. Now, Estrella Jalisco is on the search for the most passionate Dodgers fans to show their pride.

“At Estrella Jalisco, we celebrate the bold, proud and courageous,” says Kelsey Willis, Brand Director, Estrella Jalisco. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fernando Valenzuela, a baseball legend who defied the odds by following his true passion and captivated fans in the process. There’s no better partner to introduce our limited-edition Dodger Michelada.”

Find 25oz cans of the Estrella Jalisco Dodgers Michelada at your local retailer within the Dodgers Market, including the greater Los Angeles area and beyond.

For more information, follow @EstrellaJalisco on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

