Something’s Afoot in Skokie…and It’s Very Funny

Lovers of a good mystery, mayhem and music will be delighted with the hysterical production of “Something’s Afoot,” now playing at the Skokie Theatre in Skokie through April 30.



When a raging thunderstorm traps 10 weekend guests in an English country home, they discover that wealthy Lord Rancour has been murdered. Who’s the guilty party? Did the butler do it? Or the saucy maid, the ne’er-do-well nephew, the perky young ingénue with her dashing new boyfriend or one of the other guests? In this show, everyone has a motive and everyone looks suspicious. But one by one, the guests meet their demise in different ways, pointing fingers at yet another suspect. Filled with campy songs and zany characters, “Something’s Afoot” is a hilarious spoof of our favorite murder mysteries.



The show stars Debra Criche Mell, Sean Michael Barrett, Andrew Buel, Heidi Hansfield, Wilson Hicken, Gretchen Kimmeth, Peter Leondedis, Joe Lewis, Mary McCormack, Dennis Schnell, and Craig Zeller. McCormack, who plays the ingenue Hope Langdon sings like an angel and Barrett who plays the heir apparent has the comedic chops to keep the audience rolling in the aisles.



The show is directed by Skokie Theatre Managing Director Wayne Mell with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and clever choreography by Marianne Brown. Kudos to costume designer, Broadway World award-winner Patty Halajian. The costumes are exquisite with color, bling and style. Wendy Kaplan is the producer for MadKap Productions.



For the safety and comfort of guests at the Skokie Theatre, a new state-of-the art air-filtration system has been installed. All Skokie Theatre staff, cast, musicians, ushers and crew are fully vaccinated. Audience vaccine and mask requirements will be in accordance with the prevailing mandates at time of performance.



Something’s Afoot is the last show in MadKap Productions 2021-22 subscription series. The 2022-23 season includes “Avenue Q – The Musical” from July 8 – August 7; “Falling for Make Believe” from September 8 – October 16, “Book of Merman” from February 3 – February 26, 2023; “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” from November 4 – November 20 and “Rumors” from March 31 – April 23, 2023.



For reservations or additional information, visit SkokieTheatre.org or call the box office at 847-677-7761






