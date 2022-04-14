NFL Draft Comes to Las Vegas

Spread the love

Las Vegas had to wait two extra years to hold the draft, but with nothing to cause a delay in 2022, this should mark one of the biggest events of the year. The Las Vegas were an instant his with Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium once they were allowed fans, turned into one of the best venues in the NFL. If you are looking for a truly once in a very long time experience, make sure to visit Las Vegas and some of Splash Magazines favorite spots from April 28th through the 30th.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Red Rock Casino will be hosting a complimentary in-person draft party on Thursday, April 28 at the Race and Sports Book. The event will be hosted by former Minnesota Vikings player-turned-head coach Mike Tice and 11-season pro football vet Corey Chavous. Guests in attendance can enter to win draft caps from each team in the league and a slew of prizes from Red Rock Casino. Beverage specials throughout the event will be offered as well.

Red Rock Casino Sportsbook (Courtesy Red Rock Casino)

For more information please visit www.stationcasinosblog.com

Who: Mike Tice, former NFL player and coach. Corey Chavous former NFL player

Oddsmakers: Jason McCormick, Vice President of Race and Sports Chuck Esposito, Director of Race and Sports

When: Thursday, April 28 at 3 p.m.

Where: Red Rock Casino, Race and Sports Book VIP Area

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is known for its electrifying experiences including top-notch shopping, global dining offerings and thrilling attractions throughout the destination. In commemoration of the NFL Draft, various venues within The Shoppes will offer specials available from April 27 through May 1 that travelers can enjoy while in town. Please see below for NFL Draft dining specials at Grand Canal Shoppes.

Venue Name: Canaletto

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/canaletto-3626.html

Offering: Complimentary glass of Canaletto house wine or beer with purchase.

Venue Name: KAMU Ultra Karaoke

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/kamu-23400.html

Offering: Free cocktail with the purchase of an entrée. Valid at the bar only.

Venue Name: Mercato della Pescheria

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/mercato-della-pescheria-23498.html

Offering: Complimentary glass of prosecco with any purchase.

Venue Name: PanIQ Escape Room & Lounge

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/paniq-room-34929.html

Offering: Complimentary beverage with any private game reservation. Choose from a signature cocktail, classic selection, beer or non-alcoholic drinks. Limit one drink per person.

Bar and Lounge (Photo Credit: PanIQ Escape Room and Lounge)

Venue Name: Royal Britannia Gastropub

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/royal-britannia-gastro-pub-25204.html

Offering: Buy any draft beer and get a second draft beer or equal or lesser value for FREE!

Venue Name: Trattoria Reggiano

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/trattoria-reggiano-6849.html

Offering: Complimentary glass of house wine with the purchase of an entrée.

Venue Name: Trustworthy Brewing Co.

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/trustworthy-brewing-co–25677.html

Offering: Complimentary pint of Trustworthy signature draft beer with purchase of an entrée.

In addition to this special offer, Trustworthy Brewing Co. will serve the following drink special from April 28 – 30: 24 oz featured draft beer for $9 16 oz featured draft beer and a shot of Bushmill’s Black Bush whiskey for $12



.

Trustworthy Brewing. Credit_ Eugene Dela Cruz

Venue Name: Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/yardbird-southern-table-and-bar-12831.html

Offering: One complimentary well cocktail or blackberry bourbon lemonade with purchase of an entrée.

Venue Name: Zeppola Italian Café & Bakery

Website: https://www.grandcanalshoppes.com/en/directory/zeppola-italian-bakery-and-cafe-45861.html Offering: Free appetizer.

NFL OnePass Launches For Fans To Register For NFL Draft Experience In Las Vegas

The NFL Draft Experience, the NFL’s interactive football theme park, will be free and open to the public in Las Vegas at the heart of the Strip during all three days of the Draft (April 28-30).

The NFL Draft Experience and Draft Theater will be located behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum. For free entry to Draft Experience, fans are required to register for NFL OnePass at NFL.com/OnePass. Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to play games at Draft Experience, receive digital content and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

For more information, visit nfl.com/draft.

SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for April, which include exclusive sports-viewing parties, tempting, limited-edition dishes and specials, as well as featured cocktails. Meanwhile, players will want to ensure they enroll in SAHARA’s Infinity Rewards membership program to take advantage of the casino’s April gaming promotions.

Highlighted specials and promotions follow:

NATIONAL BEER DAY AT CHICKIE’S & PETE’S

Guests can enjoy buy-one, get-one free draft and bottled beer on Thursday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP VIEWING PARTY AT CHICKIE’S & PETE’S

On Saturday, April 9, beginning at 3 p.m., Chickie’s & Pete’s invites visitors to watch the championship fighting match. Tickets are $60 per person and include exclusive seating as well as a $60 food and beverage credit. Tickets must be purchased in person at the hostess stand on a first come, first served basis.

HONORARY LUNCHEON FOR EPICUREAN CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

On Friday, April 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m., working media are invited to capture photos and video at an honorary luncheon inside Chickie’s & Pete’s announcing SAHARA’s partnership with Epicurean Charitable Foundation (ECF). At the luncheon, SAHARA will donate a $25,000 check to the non-profit organization and will announce other initiatives, such as a future internship program, for ECF students.

To cover the event, please email Desiree Webb at [email protected] . All interviews must be requested and scheduled in advance.

“THUZIO x TRILLER: DRAFT PARTY” AT AZILO ULTRA POOL & LOUNGE

On Thursday, April 28 from 4 to 11 p.m., guests are invited to “Thuzio x Triller: Draft Party,” a unique concert and professional football draft viewing party at AZILO Ultra Pool & Lounge. Featuring analysis from top football experts, appearances from legendary athletes and performances by chart-topping country artists, the eventwill be a sports and entertainment fan’s ultimate destination.