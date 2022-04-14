Six – Divorced, beheaded, survived!

Spread the love

The musical Six Is currently being presented at the CIBC theater, 25 E. Monroe through July 3 by Broadway in Chicago.

Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves (center) in The North American Tour Aragon Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus

Starring Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Didi Romero and Gabriela Carrillo and featuring Jo Ann Daugherty, Janetta Goines, Rose Laguana and Paige Durr in the band “The Ladies In Waiting”, the show is an 80 minute rollicking rout through the Tudor reign of Henry the Eighth of England.

Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn (center) in The North American Tour Aragon Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus

With nine red hot show tunes and terrific choreography by Carey – Anne Ingroulle, clad in high-gloss silver-paneled costumes by Gabriella Slade, the delighted audience on opening night was treated to a great deal of historical gossip contained in the boisterous bawdy lyrics set off to perfection by the ribald boned perfection of the satiny-sexy outfits.

Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour in The North American Tour Aragon Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus

The women never missed a beat- catching the hard bass-line laid down by Goines on their hips, knees, shoulders and heads. Eyes flashed, smiles simpered, arms waved and voices soared as the ladies chanted out the nuances of their marital woes with the blood-thirsty tyrant. The audience loved it all.

Didi Romero as Katherine Howard (center) in The North American Tour Aragon Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus

This exciting talent show of ex wives gave the audience the knowingest, savviest, royal secret-spillingest group of 6 über talented women ever to sing and dance their way across a stage, backed by the blazing all-women rock-pop band of four- a dazzling, funny musical with a message- don’t miss it!

The North American Tour Aragon Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus

5 stars- highly recommended

Video

The North American Tour Aragon Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus



