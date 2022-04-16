Spread the love

The Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on January 22, 1973 stated that

restrictive state regulations on abortion is unconstitutional. Before that

landmark decision, women were forced to either try to end the pregnancy

themselves with coat hangers or when affordable, seek backstreet abortions

by people who weren’t always qualified resulting in botched procedures with

severe hemorrhaging and a staggering number of thousands of women dying

each year.

Up until last year, women had reproductive rights which meant they could

choose to terminate a pregnancy. Those rights came to a dramatic halt when

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 8 into law which bans

abortions if there is fetal cardiac activity detected as early as 5-6 weeks when

most women don’t even know they are pregnant. The bill set up a vigilante

system where almost anyone can sue abortion providers along with those

who aid and abet in any way. Oklahoma followed suit this year passing SB

612, which was signed into law by Republican Governor Kevin Stitt. This

bill virtually bans almost all abortions except to save the life of a pregnant

woman in a medical emergency. This now illegal procedure is a felony

punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $100,000. The latest to

join this war against women is Kentucky, which bans all abortions, whether

the result of rape or incest.

For many women who have not personally experienced an abortion, the word

is almost abstract. I, for one, never really understood the entire procedure but

I will tell you that that director Audrey Diwan’s outstanding HAPPENING,

(L’événement,) based on an autobiographical book by Annie Ernaux, is a

haunting story about a young girl’s desperation to end her pregnancy. The

riveting script, co-written by the director and Marcia Romano, is a brutal

look at the personal experience of a determined young co-ed in France 1963.

The protagonist is Anne, brilliantly played by Anamaria Vartolomei, who

digs deeply into her character resulting in a tour-de-force performance

mastering the powerful sub-text of her character. She is attending university

in Angoulême with her two besties Brigitte (Louise Orry-Diquero) and

Hélène (Luàna Bajrami) and is an outstanding student with the goal of

continuing with her studies. I should point out that there is absolutely

nothing subtle about Director of Photography Laurent Tangy’s amazing

camera work. One of many close-ups is where Anne checks her underpants

for any sign of her period, which is now five weeks overdue. She finally goes

to a doctor (Fabrizio Rongione) who tells her she’s pregnant and sets in

motion her heartbreaking odyssey to get an abortion. It should be noted that

during this period in France, abortions are totally illegal punishable by

imprisonment for the girl, the doctor who performs the procedure, or anyone

who assists in any way. Desperate, Anne seeks out another doctor (François

Loriquet), who gives her medication that he tells her will cause a miscarriage

but she later finds out that the drug actually strengthen the fetus. Anne tries

living her normal life – spending time with her friends, visiting her parents,

and attending classes where her concentration is marred by the overarching

problem she’s facing. Her once top grades are falling and one professor tries

speaking to her to find out what’s going on in her life. She doesn’t answer his

questions and it looks like she’s going to fail her exams.



Clearly, medical relief is not forthcoming so she decides to try to self-abort

and takes a long kabob skewer from her mom’s home. We watch her sanitize

the instrument by burning it with a match, we see her lie down, and although

we don’t actually see this skewer being inserted, Vartolomei’s incredible

acting, along with Diwan’s direction, and Tangy’s superb camera work, we

just see the top of her head and know only too well what is going on. Anne’s

attempt to abort fails and finally a friend gives her the name of a woman who

performs the procedure for 400 francs. Anna Mouglalis’ Mme Rivière is a

no-nonsense business woman. While she sterilizes the equipment, she does

not wear latex gloves and blows on the speculum to cool it down. She warns

this young girl that’s it’s going to hurt but if she cries out or makes any sounds,

the procedure will immediately stop. Again, the camera angles down from the

top of her head so we just see her legs spread apart and hear sounds of

equipment being used, without actually seeing anything. However, we know

from her changing breathing when the pain gets unbearable. As bad luck

would have it, the miscarriage does not occur and Anne goes back to Mme Rivière who warns her that a second procedure could be dangerous. With time running out she’s desperate and insists on proceeding with the second try. Back at the dorm, the outcome is almost catastrophic as she winds up

hemorrhaging and passes out. Luckily one of her friends is with her and immediately calls for an ambulance where the unconscious Anne is fighting for her life.

There is nothing in this intense thriller, which recently won the Golden Lion

at the 78 th Venice Film Festival, that is sugarcoated and although sometimes

difficult to watch, I think it’s important to see one young woman’s horrendous

experience back in 1963 and the sobering reality that once again women in

Texas, Wyoming, Kentucky and Florida will be forced to go through the

same backdoor, life-threatening procedure.



Again, this is not an easy film to watch, but I highly recommend it as a window

into one young woman’s heartbreaking but successful experience to end her

pregnancy and a window into what lies ahead for American women in

Republican led states.



“HAPPENINGS”

Director: Audrey Diwan

Screenplay: Audrey Diwan, Marcia Romano & Annie Ernaux

Based on the book by Annie Ernaux

Distributor: Wild Bunch

Productions Companies: Rectangle Productions,

France 3 Cinéma, SRAB Films

Producers: Edouard Weil, Alice Girard

Director of Photography: Laurent Tangy

Editor: Géraldine Mangenot

Production designer: Diéné Bérété

Music: Evgueni Galperine, Sacha Galperine

Language: French with English Subtitles

Running Time: 120 minutes

Cast: Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luàna Bajrami,

Louise Orry-Diquéro, Louise Chevillotte

Opens Friday, May 6 th – The Landmark – Los Angeles

June 21: On Demand

Friday, May 13 – Nationwide rollout

Check your local theatres

Content Warning: Contains sequences with graphic medical procedures