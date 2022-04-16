Spread the love

MASTERS OF ILLUSION CREATE HISTORIC FILM

Do you remember where you were when The Ten Commandments came to the Big Screen? I was 12 and with my grandmother at the Lowe’s Paradise Theater in Flushing. That film, to this day and way into our future, is one of the greatest films every made.

In the heart of Mizner Park is the beautiful Boca Museum – Here you will walk back into time and relive the most famous movie BACKDROPS of al time.

The beauty of the scenery of another of our greatest films ever made, The Sound of Music, is breathtaking. We all wanted to live in this mansion with lake views surrounded with nature. How ‘real’ was the spectacular views and scenery? Real enough for Academy Awards for it’s beauty.

Alfred Hitchcocks’ famous films such as North by Northwest. How did Cary Grant get to climb Mt Rushmore?

You can’t climb these stairs. it’s just one of the beautiful BACKDROPS of this exhibit

All this and so much more in on display at one of the most beautiful museums in the country. The Boca Museum of Art is quite proud too be the displaying what is one of the most comprehensive display of HOLLYWOOD BACKDROPS ever seen.

Thomas K Walsh and Karen Maness

What a beautiful wiew as the Von Trapp family sings together in front of one of the most beautiful scenes in film. You may not be able in swim in this lake but you can certainly stand in the front of this hand-painted background. All this and more created and painted by many artists who have not been acknowleded, until Mr. Walsh & Ms. Mannes created this project for public view.u

Pictured above: a film still from The Sound of Music, showing the actual location which was recreated with one of the iconic backdrops that will be seen by the public for the first time in this exhibition, 20th Century Fox (1965).

Singin’ in the Rain, another infamous movie. Everyone talked about how talented (and he certainly was), Donald O’Connor whens he danced on the walls and ceiling of the actual backdrop from the movie (below). Or, did he?

KAREN MANNES SITTING IN FRONT OF THE ICONIC SCENE WHERE DONALD O’CONNER DANCED ON THE WALLS & CEILINGS…OR, DID HE? Photo courtesy of Ellen Eichelbaum, Splashmags.com

The Boca Museum and its’ staff, with a multitude of thanks, acknowledge the contribution of Lynne Cookley, who heads up J.C. Backings Corporation, which aquired over 2,000 backdrops from MGM Storage in the 1970’s. In 2012, the Art Directors Guild Archives, then under the Guilds’ President, Thomas A Walsh, launched the Backdrop Recovery Project. in partnerships with J.C. Backings. Karen Mannes, Assistant Professor of Practice and Associate Director of Texas Performing Arts Fabrication Studios, saw the opportunity to use the artifacts as part of a learning laboratory where students could use them for visualization and inspiration to succeed in high-realism scenic painting.

Recently Ms. Walsh was interviewed by Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning about her passion and venture that put her unforgettable exhibit at The Boca Museum of Art.

Interview