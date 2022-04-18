Spread the love

The Zoe Report’s ZOEasis returned to the desert! Presented by Express, Outshine, European Wax Center, and Keys Soulcare, the oasis once again brought chic boho-vibes to Indio ahead of one of the biggest music festivals, Coachella!

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Attends The Zoe Report ZOEasis in the Desert 2022! Photo Credit: Shutterstock for BDG

Located at the tres-luxe Buena Vista AvantStay, guests basked in the sun and pampered during their stay at the invite-only soiree.

Having returned for its sixth year, ZOEasis hosted the most stylish and influential artists, musicians, and talent for a midday desert oasis celebration this past Saturday, April 16th. Guests glammed up with the Glimmer Bar, escaped the desert heat with the Constellation of Dreams lounge, created core memories with the interactive photo studio, gazed upon sun and sustainability inspired art installations, revitalized their spiritual wellness in The Light Box, and more.

Nicole Scherzinger Attends The Zoe Report ZOEasis in the Desert 2022. Photo Credit: Shutterstock for BDG

The oasis boasted desert vibes with teepees and bright loungers spread throughout the venue. Listening to sounds by DJ Amrite, guests sipped on champagne spritzes and popsicles. It wouldn’t be Coachella if there wasn’t a vibe station. Guests were able to make intention bracelets based on what is needed. Whether it’s more patience and calmness or protection and love, the DIY station was much-needed.

Amrit. Photo Credit: Shutterstock for BDG

Celebs such as Behati Prinsloo, Keke Palmer, Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Ava Phillippe, Jabari Banks, Gavin Leatherwood, Rachel Zoe and more were in attendance.

Guests also got a sneak peak of Rachel Zoe’s collaboration with Express! The collab, with features resort style RTW items such as midi and floor-length dresses, will be available on May 2nd! Being a fashion-icon herself, it comes as no surprise that the pieces are absolutely stunning.