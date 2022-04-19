Spread the love

Just as the unforgettable Truman embodied by the one-and-only Jim Carrey whose fingers brush this horizon, the Festival de Cannes takes the extreme nature of the world in its stride in order to grasp it again. The climate crisis, humanitarian disasters, and armed conflicts… the reasons for concern are numerous. As in 1939 and in 1946, the Festival is once again asserting its strong conviction that art and cinema are where contemplation and the renewal of society unravel.

The Truman Show (1998), directed by Peter Weir and written by Andrew Niccol, is a modern reflection of Plato’s cave in that the culiminating scene urges viewers to not only experience the border between reality and its representation, but to ponder the power of fiction, between manipulation and catharsis. Just as Truman escapes falsehood as he rises, the Festival, with is famous ascending red carpet, offers viewers the truth of the artists when they enter the theater.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 17-28, 2022. The much anticipated premiere of Top Gun: Maverick will screen on May 18 with Tom Cruise is expected to be in attendance.