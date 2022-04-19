Spread the love

You never know who you’ll see in Las Vegas! Here are a few of our recent sightings.

Chadwick Johnson and Ronnie Foster Photo by Dianne Davis

Vegas favorite singer and songwriter Chadwick Johnson (l) was delighted to spend a few minutes with Ronnie Foster, American funk and soul jazz organist and record producer at a recent Composers Showcase at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center. Local performers take the stage at this monthly event to share original music and songs. Photo by Dianne Davis

Kristen Alderson Photo by Burt Davis

Actress and singer Kristen Alderson, best known for her 15 year portrayal of Starr Manning on the ABC daytime drama One Life to Live and for originating the role of Kiki Jerome on General Hospital, is currently exercising her talent for humor as well as acting and singing in NEWSical The Musical during a limited run at the Majestic Theater.

Dionne Warwick Photo by Dianne Davis

Fans were thrilled to have a chance to enjoy an evening with American singer, actress, television host, and former Goodwill Ambassador for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization Dionne Warwick during her limited residency at the Stirling Club.

Anderson Paak and Dianne Davis Photo by Burt Davis

Anderson .Paak, noted American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and drummer took some time off prior to the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas to stop by and enjoy a performance by Dionne Warwick. The rapper is also part of Silk Sonic, an American R&B super duo with singer Bruno Mars.

Leeza Gibbons Photo by Burt Davis

Also in the house to enjoy and honor songstress and entertainment icon Dionne Warwick was Leeza Gibbons, American talk show host best known as a correspondent and co-host for Entertainment Tonight – as well as her own syndicated daytime talk show.

Avril Lavigne and her fiancee Mod Sun Mars. Photo courtesy SelvaRay

Avril Lavigne and her fiance Mod Sun enjoyed the Grammy party sponsored by Silk Sonic and SelvaRay Rum (co-owned by Bruno Mars.) Photo courtesy SelvaRay

Fans were excited to see Quest Love DJ at a Silk Sonic after party. Photo courtesy Selva Ray

Amy Armstrong and Fernando Gonzalez Photo by Dianne Davis

We were fortunate enough to catch Amy Armstrong when she did a one-night-only at Jimmy’s on East Twain. It has been said that this songstress has, the voice of an Angel and the mouth of a sailor. Yup – good vocals and good risque banter too. And OMG, Fernando Gonzalez knows how to make his guitar sing to us as he accompanies Amy and serenades us on his own as well. Jimmy’s co-owner Jimmy Emerson (along with Jim Lash) hope to make Jimmy’s the place to be for some cool Monday night entertainment. Jimmy performed in Las Cage at the Riviera for 20 years.

(l-r) Burt Davis, Barry Dakake, Dianne Davis at the entrance to Barry’s Prime at Circa

Well, we were in the right place at the right time when we visited Barry’s Downtown Prime located inside Circa Resort and Casino on Freemont Street. Who should be walking by but owner Barry Dakake. Charming fellow who was more than ready to pose for a quick photo.

Ninenna Freelon enjoyed her visit to the Gifting Lounge prior to the Grammy Awards Photo by Burt Davis

Nenna Freelon, American jazz singer, composer, producer, and arranger enjoyed her visit to the Grammy’s Gift Lounge at TopGolf. She was one of the many presenters and nominees who stopped in to select some special gifts.

Mark O’Toole and Michele Rothstein Photo by Dianne Davis

Mark O’Toole and Michele Rothstein, CEO of the premier party planning company Balloons with a Twist turned out to support Kelly Vohnn as she entertained a full house at the Italian American Club in April.

Keep your eyes open. You never know who you’ll see in Las Vegas!