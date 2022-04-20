Spread the love

The biggest music festival just wrapped its first weekend! There’s only one thing that has left people talking besides the incredible Harry Styles & Shania Twain performance – Neon Carnival! Present by Neon Carnival Liquid I.V., Levi’s, and Tequila Don Julio, Neon Carnival once again rocked the desert!

Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Returning to its permanent home located at the Desert International Horse Park, the spacious venue welcomed back festival-goers and featured carnival-style games and exhilarating amusement park thrills. World-renowned DJs Ruckus and Kayper, returned to the scene and kept the party going late into the night along with newcomer Mel DeBarge.

The hottest party welcomed influencers and top-tier talent to continue the party by bringing an incredible adult playground to the scene. Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t missed The Levi’s® and Tequila Don Julio Present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V since the party’s “inception.” He arrived rocking a Kansas City Chiefs hat and hung out with friends who all enjoyed Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Megan Thee Stallion caught everyone’s attention when she arrived in a full pink outfit and made her way to her VIP table at The Levi’s® and Tequila Don Julio Present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V. where she celebrated her first Coachella performance earlier in the night.

Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, and Camila Mendes settled into their VIP table near the famous Ferris Wheel at The Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio Present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V., where they sipped on Tequila Don Julio 1942 and danced around the risers with their entourage including Zoey Deutch.

Paris Hilton & Brent Bolton at Neon Carnival. Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio

Keith Powers lounged in the Tequila Don Julio Airstream Speakeasy with friend Sarunas J. Jackson and sipped on Tequila Don Julio 1942. Nick Viall turned The Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio Present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V into a date night, attending the event with girlfriend Natalie Joy and enjoyed some carnival style games. Patrick Schwarzenegger gave a peace sign as he arrived at The Levi’s® and Tequila Don Julio Present Neon Carnival with hydration by Liquid I.V where he sipped Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Additional celebs included: Timothée Chalamet, Paris Hilton, Jared Leto, Chloe x Halle,Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, KJ Apa, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Keith Powers, Madison Pettis, Rickey Thompson, Rachel Zoe, Darren Barnet, Alexis Ren, Shaun Ross, Nick Viall, Natalie Joy, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Cody Ko, Amber Rose, Helen Owen, Zack Kalter, Tefi Pessoa, Anitta, Metro Boomin, and more.