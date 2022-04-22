Spread the love

Do you know about Agrihoods? Learn about them and the 5 reasons they will Keep Growing

Amid all the pandemic changes check out a few trends that will bring long-term benefits. Agrihoods, such as Olivette, are designed to optimize these.

The Olivette Team

Built around a 6-acre organic farm along the French Broad River, Olivette is Western North Carolina’s first and only agrihood. The 346-acre community also features gardens, an extensive trail system, a dog park, an island park, and riverfront access. These amenities allow residents to enjoy activities such as hiking, cycling, fishing, birding, and wildlife viewing with their families and neighbors. Here are five reasons more people will choose agrihoods:

Community: The pandemic has boosted interest in more sustainable, self-sufficient lifestyles in communities that share values and an atmosphere of trust and connection. “We’ve designed our community to foster connections between neighbors,” Smith says. “People sit on their front porches and visit with neighbors as they are out walking by. It’s an old-school approach, but it really works well now.”

Food Security: More than ever, people want to know exactly where their food comes from. Agrihoods such as Olivette provide locally sourced produce to residents and surrounding communities through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs.

Work and Play From Home: More people are seeking to live in natural outdoor settings where they enjoy healthy recreation in their backyards. With easy access to a beautiful natural environment, along with high-speed internet, Olivette residents can work from home while using time they might otherwise spend commuting enjoying nature and their families

Empowered Living: By intentionally choosing communities that deliver for their health and well-being, agrihood residents enjoy a sense of control over their lives and increased quality of life.

Sustainability: Every home in Olivette is required to use a geothermal heat pump and meet guidelines for energy-efficient construction to achieve a Home Energy Rating Score of 55 or lower. Some homeowners have gone a step further to build “net zero” homes that use solar cells to generate enough energy to offset what they consume.

“We’re inspired to create a new model for living that creates food security, reduces our consumption of natural resources, and lightens our impact on the planet — and within that, create opportunities for people to be connected through their passions,” Allison says.

Allison Smith

About: Farm-to-table living expert Allison Smith is a founding partner at Olivette Riverside Community and Farm near Asheville, N.C. The region’s first “agrihood,” Olivette is built around a four-season organic farm and designed to connect people with nature, community, and their food. Olivette Riverside Community and Farm recently won the National Association of Home Builders Best in American Living Award for Best Green Community!

