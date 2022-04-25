Spread the love

CREATING AWARENESS ON SUN SAFETY AND DETECTION/TREATMENT OF MELANOMA

Every year, I have the pleasure to be a part of one of the most important fundraisers here in Palm Beach and nationally. RDK Melanoma Foundation holds this yearly event to create awareness about the importance of sun safety and early detection and treatment of Melanoma. Many notable individuals in all areas of fundraising attend this important event.

JOHN COURIS, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL & MLB HALL OF FAMER MIKE SCHMIDT – Photo Courtesy of CAPEHART

“We are so grateful for John’s support and the generosity of Tampa General Hospital,” said Schwarzberg. “Tampa General’s meaningful participation in the event made a huge impact in the programs that will be provided in 2022. Tampa General’s donation and John’s vision as a CEO and community leader speak volumes about the hospital’s commitment to cancer and the work of the RDK Melanoma Foundation. Tampa General’s gift will help support statewide sun safety education programs with a focus on Palm Beach County and the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg.”

STEVE AND DEBBIE SCHWARZBERG – Photo Courtesy: CAPEHART

Nearly 400 guests attended Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation’s 22nd Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show on April 11 at The Breakers Palm Beach. Nancy Hart served as Luncheon Chairwoman and Suzanne Niedland was Honorary Chairwoman of this highly successful event. Co- Chairwomen included: Ileene Fisher, Connie Frankino, Marianne Gold, and Ari Rifkin. National chair was Merrill Gottesman and Chair Emeritus was Joan G. Rubin.

TOVA LEIDESDORF & LOIS POPE – PHOTO COURTESY: ELLEN EICHELBAUM – SPLASH MAGAZINES WORLDWIDE

One of the most popular fashion events on the Island, the RDK Melanoma Foundation’s Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show began with a world-class silent auction, scrumptious hors d’oeuvres with flowing drinks and wine, followed by a delicious lunch and runway fashion show in the Venetian ballroom featuring internationally renowned designer, J. Mendel fashions. Designer, Gilles Mendel was also in attendance to meet with the guests during the event.

Fundraiser highlight – J. Mendel Fashion Show. Gorgeous creations -Photo Credit: Ellen Eichelbaum – Splash Magazines Worldwide

This annual event was also a chance to shine a light on philanthropist and longtime supporter of RDK Melanoma Foundation, Hermé de Wyman Miro. Miro received the Woman of the Century Award for her generosity that has benefited countless communities. Suzanne Niedland received the Rainbow Award for her unwavering dedication and generosity to the Foundation, and Ileene Fisher received the Barbra Breakstone Kaplan Award for her commitment to the Foundation’s mission.

NANCY HART AND GILLES MENDEL – Photo Courtesy: CAPEHART

Chairwoman, Nancy Hart spoke to guests briefly about why she is so passionate about the work of RDK Melanoma Foundation and the importance of sharing the message of getting regular check-ups and being sun safe while enjoying the outdoors. Another guest speaker was Hall of Fame baseball player, Mike Schmidt. Mike shared his personal story with melanoma and why he along with RDK launched The Mike Schmidt Sun Smart USA program. Mike Schmidt is one of my favorite people in the world. Thank you, Mike, for all the wonderful things you do and all the people you have helped. From the very first year I met you, I felt blessed. And I look forward to seeing you ‘next year, same time, same place.‘

MIKE SCHMIDT MLB HALL OF FAMER AND ELLEN EICHELBAUM –Photo Courtesy of: Ellen Eichelbaum – Splash Magazines Worldwide

The Foundation has been working locally and nationally for over 26 years to save lives by changing behaviors through education to increase awareness on sun safety prevention and early detection of melanoma. Their newest initiative involves the distribution of sunscreen dispensers in parks, beaches, schools, and outdoor areas, where sun exposure is excessive. The unique Students Against Melanoma (SAM) Clubs on middle and high school campuses are a network of students across the country using the SunSmart America™ curricula to educate their families, and communities on sun safety behaviors and practices for prevention and early detection of skin cancer. Today RDK and Hall of Fame baseball player, Mike Schmidt have launched The Mike Schmidt Sun Smart USA program. This grassroots program, launched in Philadelphia in 2017, strives to make a positive impact by protecting the public at beaches, parks, and stadiums nationwide with the placement of sunscreen dispensers to inspire people to implement life-long habits for the prevention of skin cancer. Deborah Kann Schwarzberg is Founder and President of the RDK Melanoma Foundation.

To learn more about RDK Melanoma Foundation, and ways to donate and/or get involved, please visit www.melanomafoundation.com or call 561.655.9655.