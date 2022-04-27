Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Annie, Trshia Rapier Phantom of the Opera – William Selby Avenue Q – Edward Staudenmayer Photo by Aaron Rumjley

North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents, Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits. “An Epic Parody of Musical Theatre. A Guilty Pleasure.”Created and Written by Gerald Alessandrini. Directed by William Selby. Selby with duo roles as he is one of the multi-talented actors in the production.This is Selby’s twentieth time to direct “Forbidden Broadway.” He has it mastered.

Cast L – R William Selby Cathy Barnett Trisha Rapier Edward Staudenmayer photo by Aaron Rumley

Forbidden Broadway is a musical journey of never-ending merriment. A parody of musical theatre. Tony Award winning, reimagined lyrics, to major Broadway musicals. Shows you know and love.A path of laughter and fun as four extremely talented actors frolic through your favorite productions.Between spoofs the show incorporates impersonations of well known Broadway celebrities. Spot on impersonations of Carol Channing, Roberet Goulet, Liza Minelli, Chita Rivera, Rita Moreno, Barfbra Streisand, Etheyl Merman, Bernadette Peters and more. Recognizable the moment you see them, Complete with the mannerisms and voices to match. The show is one laugh after another.



Four brilliant actors bring you the magic of a trip down memory lane. William Selby, Cathy Barnett, Trisha Rapier, and Edward Staudenmayer are the actors. The featured pianist playing all the incredible tunes, Elan McMahan, also the musical director for the show.

Jersey Boys William Selby Trisha Rapier Edward Staudenmayer photo by Aaron Rumley

Parodies included Annie, Phantom of the Opera, Hello Dolly, Cats, Wicked, Frozen, Man of La Mancha, Avenue Q, Dear Evan,The Lion King Jersey Boys, Book of Morman and Les Miserables to mention a few. A wide variety of your favorites.

The set design was a shredded shimmering silver curtain as a backdrop of two microphones strands and a piano off to the side. All that is needed. Giving a simple elegant allure with the spotlight on the actors, showcasing their talents.

A show of this nature required major quick costume changes. A talent in itself. My favorite costume was Elsa’s from Frozen. What can I say, I’m a princess at heart. I was in total agreement with the spot on spoof of Frozen.





The audience laughter could be heard throughout the show and ended with an overwhelming standing ovation. An older audience of theatre goers on a Sunday afternoon. They could have been offended by some of the lyrics, but loved the show.

William Selby – Cats photo by Aaron Rumley





Trishi Rapier- Wicked – photo by Aaron Rumley

Edward Staudenmayer – Les Miserables -photo by Aaron Rumley

William Selby – Avenue Q – photo by Aaron Rumley

This revue is irresistible Music Theatre delight.



Forbidden Broadway



Les Miserables 0- cast Photo by Aaron Rumley

April 20 – May 22, 2022

North Coast Repertory Theatre

Boxoffice 858.481.1055

www,northcoastrep.org



