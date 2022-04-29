Spread the love

Everyone loves that feeling of Mom’s warm hug, and to make her feel extra special, give her a gift this Mother’s Day she will never forget. Choose from our beauty care range—the best-selling products with extensive benefits and incredible ingredients. Merle Norman Cosmetics also caters to the mom who wants to look beautiful without too much effort, with makeup that gives her a natural look and feels light on the skin. Merle Norman has the perfect Mother’s Day gifts for everyone, no matter what skin type.

Merle Norman Cosmetics’ Daytime All-Stars Set is perfectly packed with everything Mom might need to get ready to start the day, including these luxurious beauty products:

● Fine Line Minimizer – This lovely, lightweight, 5-star formula reduces the look of frown and laugh lines around the eye area with an intensive Pro-Retinol serum. (.60 fl. oz)

● Wrinkle Smoother – Designed to support a smooth, silky, and radiant skin tone while improving the skin’s hydration and diminishing the appearance of aging lines and wrinkles. (Net weight .42 oz.)

● Skintelligent Eye Moisturizer – The eyes have it with this popular plumping, anti-wrinkle moisturizer made to minimize dark circles and puffiness while boosting a youthful glow. (Net weight .50 oz.)

● 24K Gold Firming Foundation Primer – Worth its weight in gold, this fabulous foundation primer features 24-karat Gold flakes to lift the face with patented biopolymers that smooth the skin. (Net weight .28 oz.)

● Wicked Lash Mascara in Black – This incredible volumizing mascara makes your peepers pop with a formulated design that lengthens, curls and defines the lashes. (Net weight .17 oz.)

● Plush Lipstick in Flutter – This hydrating lipstick is infused with Vitamin F and Shea Butter to create soft, supple, kissable lips. (Net weight .14 oz.- retail-sized)

Settle down to sleep with Merle Norman Cosmetics’ Nighttime All-Stars Set filled with five trial-sized calming, age-defyingproducts to incorporate into your evening skincare routine, including:

● Energizing Concentrate – Give your skin a major moisturizing boost with this supercharged cream that absorbs swiftly and smoothly while packing a punch to hydrate the skin. (Net weight .60 fl. oz.)

● Retinol Night Complex – Fight the signs of premature aging with this night serum that delivers Retinol and time-released antioxidants to protect the skin and enhance tone and texture for clear skin while diminishing the appearance of aging and wrinkles. (Net weight .50 fl. oz.)

● Nighttime Recovery Creme – Gently drift off to dreamlandafter applying this advanced, time-released hydrating formula created to transform the look of tired, fatigued skin into a revitalized, youthful texture with an impressive increase in elasticity and firmness in just a few weeks. (Net weight .50 fl. oz.)

● Anti-Aging Complex Eye Cream – Plump and protect the skin while drastically diminishing wrinkles with this super hydrating anti-aging cream formulated to smooth lines and fight the tired appearance of bags and puffiness under the eyes. (Net weight .30 fl. oz.)

● Anti-Aging Complex Body Lotion – Restore your skin’s elasticity and improve hydration for firmer skin with this antioxidant-rich formula, designed to soothe and soften. (Net weight .4 fl. oz.)

Merle Norman Cosmetics Daytime All-Star Set, $78.50 ($149 retail value)

Merle Norman Cosmetics Nighttime All-Star Set, $99.50 ($156 retail value)

It’s time to get your new devices organized and keep them charged on the go! From laptop bags and laptop totes to mobile power banks, put a smile on mom’s face this Mother’s Day. Mobile Edge offers a wide range of laptop bags and mobile power banks specially designed to meet the needs of moms on the move. Shop now for a great selection of gifts for Mother’s Day.

Mobile Edge Ultra Tote – Chocolate Suede

Mobile Edge: Ultra Tote – Chocolate Suede (https://www.mobileedge.com/ultra-tote-chocolate-suede-metl08/) 50% Off with Code Splash50; Plus use code Splash25 for 25% off Core Gaming and Mobile Edge branded products now through Mother’s Day.

Core Gaming: Use code Splash25 for 25% off Core Gaming and Mobile Edge branded products now through Mother’s Day.

This Mother’s Day, give Mom the best gift she could ask for: her favorite bottle of wine, perfectly aerated and dispensed in one swift motion. VinOstream, from Cork Pops, is designed to aerate wine while it is being dispensed from the bottle into the glass, giving users premium wine in one fluid motion. With its soft rubber stopper that creates an air-tight seal, the dispenser draws up and filters wine into the glass, exposing the liquid to air to achieve fine aeration for softened flavors and enhanced aromas. It fits most wine bottles, perfect for all red and white wines.