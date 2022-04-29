Spread the love



By Sarah Meyer and Eucarol Juarez (Chicago Splash Magazines Journalists)

Dearest Reader,

The Queen has requested your presence at this season’s most magical ball. Her Majesty believes in showing off the lovely maids and maidens of Bridgerton and she wants to see if you might just be the ball’s Diamond of the Evening. Wear your Regency period finest, and you’ll fit right in among your fellow jeweled and feathered party goers. As you step through the gates of the castle, you step back in time. The live orchestra whisks you away to another world. Ornate furnishings, sparkling chandeliers and beautiful flowers set the town for a magical night. You can peruse the gowns your fellow debutantes, including Lady Daphne and Lady Penelope, have worn to past balls. You’ll capture memories among the many photo backdrops. If your heart desires, you can even add to your tiara collection. Before the ball begins, you’ll make your presence known to the Queen, as you bow to her Majesty, hoping to catch her eye as you vie for the coveted position of Diamond of the Evening.

As you make your way around the room, you have the opportunity to sip on a featured cocktail if you fancy. Named after our main characters, they looked simply divine and The Sharma Twist is botanically delicious. And you may be surprised and asked to partake in a dance or accompany a dancer to the floor. Don’t fret for they are a wonderful lead. Once the queen decides it is time to head to the main ballroom, take in the beauty of the decor and regency magic once you enter the room. The Lord and Lady of the night then take front and center. It is a beautiful performance with some daring acrobatics involved. They are truly talented dancers. Let us not forget about the orchestra. Just as magnificent, you surely will recognize some of the melodies they play. Once the performance is over, there will still be time for some dancing along side the rest of the Ton.

Now, back to our experience. This is one of the best immersive experiences we have attended and we hope you are not hesitant about wearing your very best; as one of these writers wished she had donned a different gown. But don’t fret if you decide otherwise. This is truly the event of the season and I am sure the queen would love your presence in the next few weeks. What if Lady Whistledown makes note of you absence in her next society paper?

The Bridgerton Experience, presented by Netflix and Shondaland Productions is in Chicago until June 12. The event takes place at the XS Tennis & Education Foundation in Garfield Park. There is onsite self-parking, as well as valet. Tickets range from $45-99 and are worth every pence (to us commoners, that’s a penny). If you feel so inclined to sit during the ball, VIP tickets allow, but regular tickets put you right in the middle of the action.

Additional Info:Chicago Website – https://bridgertonexperience.com/chicago/

National Website – https://bridgertonexperience.com/ (it’s also in Los Angeles, D.C. and Montreal)Socials – Instagram & Pinterest (@bridgertonexperience), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/bridgertonexperience/)

Photos: Sarah Meyer and Eucarol Juarez