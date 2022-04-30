Spread the love

I was thrilled to be back at the Joffrey in person at the Lyric Opera House.to enjoy the spring program. The program opened with the Joffrey premiere of Serenade by dance pioneer George Balanchine, set to the score of “Serenade” by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. In stark contrast, it was followed by the world-premiere adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men by choreographer Cathy Marston, set to a score by Academy Award®-nominated composer Thomas Newman, his first-ever work for ballet. This was a spectacular evening of contrasts, available only until May 8th, 2022. Get your tickets now.

On this very special evening honoring the words of Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “Fill the silence with your music…” the Lyric artists under the baton of Scott Speck, filled the silence with Melody by Ukrainian Composer, Myroslav Skoryk – an apt tribute before the dance began.

Serenade Choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust, Joffrey Artists Jeraldine Mendoza and Valeria Chaykina (front) and ensemble, Photo: Cheryl Mann

Al the curtained opened for the first number, the stage was breathtakingly beautiful. This ballet is performed by 26 dancers in blue costumes against a blue background, three men among them. The particular shades of blue were uplifting and the work felt ethereal. This was a wonderful example of the special relationship that Balanchine had with Tchaikovsky’s music.

Serenade: Choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust, Joffrey Artists Gayeon Jung and Stefan Goncalvez, Photo: Cheryl Mann

This was the first time that Joffrey has performed this work and it was done to perfection. It was first performed in 1934 and was a milestone in the history of dance, being the first original ballet that Balanchine created in America. This was dance from an earlier time but I found it comforting and uplifting.

Serenade_Choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust, The Joffrey Ballet ensemble, Photo: Cheryl Mann

After intermission the audience was offered the first look at Choreographer, Cathy Marston’s, adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men set to an original score by Academy Award®-nominated composer Thomas Newman. This work contrasts sharply in story line and tone to the first work. Although the work is new, the original story dates back to 1937 when it was first published and it tells a story of “just plain folk” looking for a better life.

“In 2019, the Joffrey and Cathy Marston were awarded the Prince Prize for Commissioning Original Work, an honor and vote of confidence in both Cathy’s artistry as a choreographer and the Joffrey’s artistic vision under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE. The Prince Prize provided the seed money to bring the brilliant Of Mice and Men creative team together to begin work on what you will see today. “

Joffrey Artists Alberto Velazquez, Xavier Núñez, Dylan Gutierrez, Photo: Cheryl Mann

Note: Steinbeck chronicled the struggles and dreams of working Americans. His setting was the vast California landscape during the hard-scrabble Depression. His protagonists, two itinerant farm workers, George Milton and Lennie Small.

“George’s voice becomes deeper…’Guys like us, that work on ranches, are the loneliest guys in the world. They got no family. They don’t belong no place…

’Lennie broke in. ‘But not us! An’ why? Because…because I got you to look after me, and you got me to look after you…’

‘Someday we’re gonna have a little house and a couple acres an’ a cow and some pigs…’

‘An’ live off the fatta the lan.’”

While Marston’s work is generally known for narrative ballet, with women as lead characters,[6] Marston said it was not intentional.[7] (In 2016, Marston’s Jane Eyre, base on the novel of the same name by Charlotte Brontë debuted at Northern Ballet. It was praised by the British critic. The production toured in the UK, and a revival of an enlarged version performed at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London.[8][9] In 2019, the production was danced by the American Ballet Theatre, with Devon Teuscher, Isabella Boylston and Misty Copeland dancing the title role.[4] On the same year, Joffrey Ballet in Chicago also danced Jane Eyre.[10]) )

Joffrey Artists Amanda Assucena, Dylan Gutierrez, Photo: Cheryl Mann

Of Mice and Men brings a strong male cast with only three females. The sets, costumes and staging bring a story of struggle to life, a complex story where words turn into movement. There is an elegance in the execution and athleticism of the work. It is dramatic and powerful. Speaking with viewers who knew the story of Lenny and George and those who didn’t the dance became of very different experience. The staging, movements, costuming and music were there to be enjoyed but the story was confusing. For those who knew the story, the words shouted through the dance.

On another note, having ivied in Newcastle, England at one time, I was intrigued to learn that “Cathy Marston was born in Newcastle in 1975.[1] Both of her parents were English teachers. She studied at The Royal Ballet School between 1992 and 1994.[2] “ Marston will become the ballet director and chief choreographer of Ballett Zürich in 2023.

