It is always a good time to visit Las Vegas. The city is open 24/7. There are always special events in addition to the entertainment, gambling, dining, and shopping options that abound. But right now it is almost your obligation to visit “Sin City.”

National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), celebrated annually the first full week in May, was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 38th annual NTTW (May 1-7) arrives at an opportune moment to highlight the importance of the U.S. economy initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.

Prior to the pandemic, the tourism sector was a major economic engine, supporting jobs and propelling local economies in every corner of the United States. Pre-pandemic, travel contributed $2.6 trillion in economic production, supported 17 million American jobs and provided the United States with a $51 billion trade surplus.

And as we all know, no one does tourism quite like Las Vegas. Visit the hotels, the casinos, the restaurants and so very many other attractions in Sin City. Here are just a few:

The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas will turn The Venetian®, The Palazzo® and The Venetian® Expo tower signs red on Monday, May 2.

Fremont Street Experience photo courtesy Fremont Street Experience

The Fremont Street Experience should be on the list of every visitor. There are few places in the city that are as iconic as the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Street Experience is open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. It offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world’s largest single video screen, which is 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall.

Photo courtesy Zowie Bowie

Tourists flock to this destination to get a glimpse of the true Vegas experience and it has remained a must-visit for anyone who journeys to Las Vegas.Visit on a Thursday or Saturday night so you can be one of the hundreds who flock to the Third Street Stage on Fremont Street to get a high energy dose of Zowie Bowie (aka Chris Phillips) as he rocks the stage.

Photo courtesy Kevin Lepine

Be sure to check out the entertainment in the casinos that line the street. Two of my favorites are Kevin Lepine in Hypnosis Unleashed and the Mike Hammer Comedy & Magic Show, both at the Four Queens Hotel & Casino. And you can’t go wrong by visiting The Golden Nugget and the fabulous Gordie Brown show.

Photo courtesy Maverick

Maverick Helicopters has continued to be the industry leader in tourism-based operations for more than 26 years and has a home-base in Las Vegas. Tourists can choose from several flights that will take them on different journeys around the city, including the Neon & Nature Flight, which brings guests over the majesty of Red Rock Canyon to the glittering lights of the Strip. Maverick prides itself on having incomparable customer service, the finest aircraft, the most skilled pilots, the highest safety standards and unique excursions.

Photo courtesy Miracle Mile Shops

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino features more than a mile of premier shops, tempting restaurants and live entertainment venues at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip. Easily accessible from the Strip, Miracle Mile Shops offers tourists the perfect spot to check off all the boxes on their Vegas to-do lists in one convenient location.

Photo by Dianne Davis

The center is home to the Las Vegas locations of internationally recognized brands like M·A·C Cosmetics, Quay Australia and Morphe, original concepts like Flights Restaurant and Tipsy Robot, and specialty shops to perfect for all of your Vegas essentials like Raider Image and the Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop.

While you are there, take the opportunity to check out the entertainment options. I love Zombie Burlesque starring Enoch Augustus Scott at the V Theater. Also notable is Vegas The Show at the Saxe Theater.

A visit to the Bellagio Gardens is a high spot on any visitors’ list. Photo courtesy Bellagio

Much adventure to be found at Adrenaline Mountain Photo by Dianne Davis

If you feel the need to move away from the standard visitors’ sites, consider a drive to Adrenaline Mountain, a 40 minute drive south of the stripThink of Adrenaline Mountain as a giant outdoor adrenaline park with activities that range from shooting a Machine Gun, shooting .50 cal Barrett Sniper Rifle to getting the ultimate off road experience in a UTV / ATV down a private trail, crushing a car with heavy equipment, to even driving a Monster Truck. Spend the day at Adrenaline Mountain.

If you can’t be in the Las Vegas area for Travel and Tourism week, just come on by anytime. We’re open 24/7 for you.