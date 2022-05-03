Spread the love

Even if Chicago’s weather says “winter”, Mother’s Day is nearly here – May 7th, 2022, to be clear. Below you will find suggestions for restaurants and other special experiences. Have a lovely day.

A meal out is always a lovely treat for Mom’s special day. Check below to see where you can take Mom.

The Pony Inn

Jazz Up Mother’s Day at The Pony Inn’s

Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch



Looking for an entertaining Mother’s Day? Head to Chicago’s Pony Inn (1638 W. Belmont, Chicago) for a delicious brunch, endless mimosas, and live jazz with contemporary jazz guitarist Lee Barrie.



The fun starts at 11 AM. Guests may order from the Pony’s brunch menu and mimosas are included for $30 per person. Kids 10 and under may eat free from the kid’s menu.



Jazz guitarist Lee Barrie, known for his smooth sounds featuring tunes from artists like Larry Carlton, Lee Ritenour, and Joyce Cooling, as well as a collection of instrumental versions of jazz, R&B and pop standards.

Let the sunshine in…Brunch will be served on The Pony’s 2nd level. Weather permitting, the retractable roof top will be open.

Reservations are recommended. To book, email [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcome.

Hours:

Open at 5pm Tuesday – Friday

Open at 11am on the Weekends



Address:

The Pony Inn

1638 W. Belmont

Chicago, IL 60657

https://theponychicago.com

Contact The Pony Inn at [email protected].





Prairie Grass Cafe

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Home or at Prairie Grass Cafe

There’s nothing like a delicious Mother’s Day meal to enjoy with your family and Prairie Grass Cafe wants to celebrate by doing the cooking for you. Join them by ordering To Go. Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris will have you covered.

Pre-order your Mother’s Day Dinner Packages by Saturday, May 7 for pick-up on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8 between 3pm and 5pm. Call the team at (847) 205-4433 to place your order.

Families may dine in at Prairie Grass Cafe by making a reservation at (847) 205-4433. Reservations start at 5 pm, Sunday May 8. The regular menu will be available along with several special. Seating is limited. Please reserve early.

Please note that all takeout orders are subject to an 18% taxable service fee



Prairie Grass Cafe

For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Twitter at twitter.com/prairiegrasscaf and twitter.com/sarahstegner; on Instagram at instagram.com/prairiegrasscafe, on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.

If finding something different is your goal, check these unique lifestyle brands owned by three Chicago-based, moms. One or all of the following might be just what you are looking for. Drink Petal, Frog Temple Pilates & Val’s Services & the following products/services perfect for Mother’s Day gifts:

Petal Founder Candice Crane

www.drinkpetal.com

Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Botanicals: mom of three girls, Drink Petalfounder Candice Crane developed Petal’s six unique flavors through a proprietary “botanical alchemy” process. With recipes inspired by Candice’s South African heritage, Petal’s versatility makes it a perfect alcohol alternative or alcohol mixer. Check out their Maternity Bundle for new & expectant moms.

Frog Temple Pilates Founder Randi Whitman

www.frogtemple.com

Pilates On-Demand: veteran Pilates instructor & mom of two, Randi Whitman has long-since balanced the demands of motherhood with running her small, Chicago studio Frog Temple Pilates. Evolving to meet the needs of clients during COVID, Randi’s new on-demand video subscription is perfect for busy moms looking to workout from the comfort of home.

Val’s Services Founder Val Oliveira

www.valsservices.com

Super Deep House Cleaning: new mom to baby Von, Val’s Services founder Val Oliveira has always championed women in the workplace, employing & providing benefits for single moms across Chicago. Give Mom the day off & let Val’s team handle the household chores with their effective, Brazilian-inspired “faxina” cleaning & organizing method.

BARTOLI’S PIZZERIA

Complimentary Dessert for Mom at Bartoli’s

Bartoli’s_Cannoli

Sunday, May 8

FREE dessert with $30 purchase

Chicagoans can treat Mom to a Chicago classic this Mother’s Day with Bartoli’s original deep dish and tavern-style pies. All customers will receive a complimentary dessert for Mom with the mention of “Mother’s Day” when they place an order of $30 or more.* Mom can choose from dessert options including Cannoli, Eli’s Cheesecake, Tiramisu or Brownie.

*$30 minimum purchase required. Supplies limited. Offer valid at both Roscoe Village and West Town locations. Pick up and delivery only. One per customer. Not valid with any other offers or promotions.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Bartoli’s):

Locations:

Roscoe Village: 1955 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60613 | (773) 248.0455 |

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

West Town: 658 N. Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622 | (312) 929.4133 |

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

www.bartolispizzeria.com

Rewired, Panchito Pistoles Bowl

REWIRED PIZZA CAFE & BAR

Brunch, Live Entertainment and Complimentary Roses for Mom at Rewired

Sunday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$9 to $12 brunch items

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar in Edgewater will host Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. The brunch will feature live entertainment from Olivia Love from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All moms who dine at Rewired will receive a complimentary rose.

Bottomless Mimosas are available for $25 or guests can sip on other brunch cocktails a la carte like Peach Bellinis, Micheladas, Bloody Marys and more. Rewired’s new cartoon-themed brunch menu features items like a Panchito Pistoles Bowl with al pastor meat, pineapple, pickled onion, potato, salsa verde, cilantro, and an over easy egg, Porky the Pig Benedict with pulled pork, poached egg, and hollandaise, and a Cowabunga Breakfast Pie, apersonal-sized white sauce pizza with choice of protein and over easy egg. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting https://www.exploretock.com/rewiredcafe/.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Rewired):

Location: 1100 W Thorndale Chicago, IL 60660 | (773) 360-1621 | www.rewiredcafe.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Rambler Kitchen + Tap

THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP

Complimentary Mimosa for Mom at The Rambler

Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$11 to $20 brunch menu items

The Rambler in North Center will offer a complimentary mimosa for all moms this Mother’s Day with purchase of a brunch item on Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other specials include $20 bottomless mimosas paired with a la carte brunch items like the Country Biscuit with one large scratch-biscuit served with country fried steak, smothered in sausage gravy, and topped with an egg ($13), Turtle French Toast with two slices of pound cake French toast, stuffed then topped with rich chocolate, caramel, chocolate chips, crushed pecans and fresh whipped cream ($13), The Rambler Scrambler with three scrambled eggs, red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar, served with a mountain of seasoned breakfast potatoes ($12) and more.

Space is limited, to reserve a table email [email protected].

PHOTOS (courtesy of The Rambler):

Location: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 | https://theramblerchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Uvae

UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR

Mother’s Day Brunch at Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar and Afternoon Tea at The Fromagerie & Tasting Room

This Mother’s Day, guests can enjoy complimentary mimosas and brunch at Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar as well as an Afternoon Tea at Uvae’s “Fromagerie & Tasting Room” in the space adjacent to the restaurant. The Fromagerie is a retail wine, cheese and charcuterie store by day and an event space with expanded dining and tastings by night. Complete event details are available below.

MOTHER’S DAY COMPLIMENTARY MIMOSAS AND BRUNCH AT UVAE

Sunday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m.

$8 to $16 brunch specials

Uvae, the popular wine bar in Andersonville, will open at 10:30 a.m. on Mother’s Day and feature a complimentary mimosa for all moms with brunch until 3:30 p.m. Specialty items will be available along with the regular menu and include a Lobster Cake Benedict with tarragon hollandaise, Chicken & Biscuits withfried chicken thigh and maple bbq syrup, Spiced Pear Pancakes with caramel sea salt syrup, and Bacon Ricotta French Toast with bacon bits and whipped sweet ricotta.

To pair with brunch, guests can enjoy a $10 Bloody Mary with house made mix and choice of a garden veggie-infused vodka or smoked jalapeno and garlic-infused vodka. Uvae will serve $8 Mimosas with a choice of pear and ginger, blood orange and cinnamon, or smoked honey and apple juice. Reservations are strongly recommended https://www.exploretock.com/uvae.

MOTHER’S DAY AFTERNOON TEA AT THE FROMAGERIE AND TASTING ROOM

Sunday, May 8 at 4 p.m.

$50 per person

In the space adjacent to Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar, The Fromagerie & Tasting Room will host a Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. The event is $50 per person and will include two sparkling wines and two teas (Black and Chamomile) along with complimentary bites like pastries and tea sandwiches. Reservations are required https://www.exploretock.com/uvae.

Additionally, from Monday, May 2 through Sunday, May 8, retail items will be available for 22% off, including assorted gift baskets, picnic baskets, Stolpman Vineyards Love You Bunches Rosé and more.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Uvae):

Location: 5553 N Clark St | Chicago, IL 60640 | 773.654.1432 |

www.uvaechicago.com

Hours: Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What about a special exhibition of Frida Kahlo photos?