May 6 (7:00 PM), as we celebrate the return of “Cantaré Chicago”! The concert takes place at beautiful Rockefeller Chapel at the University of Chicago and features Chicago cappella and four student ensembles.

“¡Cantaré! Chicago” is an educational program that combines Mexican heritage with choral singing. The esteemed Mexican composer-in-residence, Julio Morales, has worked throughout the school year with elementary and high schools in Chicago, writing new music for each school and for Chicago a cappella. At this festive culminating concert, all the ensembles will perform separately and then come together for a final group performance.

The program was interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic, and we had a virtual-only version last year. So, this return to a live concert is going to be especially joyous!

¡Cantaré! Chicago Concert

Free Concert

May 6 2022 at 7:00 pm

No tickets are necessary for this free event, so please help spread the word to whoever might like to attend. More information is available at our website: https://www.chicagoacappella.org/concerts/event/cantare_chicago_community_concert3

About Chicago a cappella

Mission: Chicago a cappella advances the art and appreciation of ensemble singing.

An ensemble of professional singers founded in 1993, Chicago a cappella presents an annual Chicago-area subscription series, creates studio recordings as well as live and broadcast-media musical content, produces educational outreach programming, and gives performances on tour and in special engagements. Long recognized for vocal virtuosity and innovative programming, the ensemble enjoys a reputation as a leader in the choral field.

With more than 350 performances to its credit, Chicago a cappella has produced more than 200 concerts on its Chicago-based series. On tour, the group has appeared in 13 American states and in Mexico. The ensemble has been heard frequently on WFMT radio and through broadcasts distributed by American Public Media, including the nationally-syndicated Performance Today. The ensemble has produced nine CD recordings of music ranging from Renaissance masses to contemporary works.

From its inception, Chicago a cappella has been a champion of living composers. Since 1993 the group has presented more than 100 works in their world, national, or local premiere. Chicago a cappella has commissioned new music from composers including Joseph Jennings, Chen Yi, Stacy Garrop, Patrick Zimmerli, Rollo Dilworth, Tania León, and Ezequiel Viñao.

Founding Artistic Director Jonathan Miller created Chicago a cappella in 1993, and he served as the group’s low bass and directed rehearsals for the first 14 seasons. Beginning in 2007 Miller focused his efforts on artistic oversight and programming, with Patrick Sinozich serving as Music Director from 2007 to 2011, and guest music directors preparing concerts starting in 2012. In 2019, Chicago a cappella appointed John William Trotter, who had served as Principal Guest Music Director, to be Miller’s successor as the organization’s second Artistic Director beginning in 2020. Matthew Greenberg, a founding singer in the ensemble, joined the administrative staff in 1995 and has led the organization as Chicago a cappella’s Executive Director since then. Chicago a cappella’s audiences and activity have grown ever since its founding, and the group presents a series of concert programs each year in Chicago, Evanston, Naperville, and Oak Park, IL, performing with an ensemble of ten singers. The group’s administrative offices are at the historic Athenaeum Theatre building in Chicago.

